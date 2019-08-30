At Rexburg, the Madison High School football team opened its new stadium with a 21-19 win over Lake City in the last nine seconds.
Lake City fumbled the ball in victory formation, which the Bobcats recovered. Four plays later and with nine seconds left in the game, Dawson Wills caught a 4-yard pass from Easton Cordero for the game-winning touchdown for the Bobcats. Lake City led the entire game up to that point, including 13-0 at halftime. The Bobcats scored 14 points in the final 78 seconds of the game for the win.
Madison (1-0) next plays Friday at Sky View, Utah.
LOST RIVERS PIRATES 46, CLARK-WATERSPRINGS 14: At Mackay, the newly minted Lost Rivers Pirates won a battle of co-op teams to start the season.
The Pirates, entering their first year as a co-op consisting of players from longtime rival schools Mackay and Butte County, led 40-0 at halftime. Pirates coach Sam Thorngren said several players from both schools including Keyan Cummins (Butte), Jacoda Whitworth (Mackay) and Bridger Hansen (Butte) contributed to the win.
“It’s kind of a neat thing,” said Thorngren, a Butte County graduate. “It was pretty slow the first quarter, then we exploded in the second quarter.”
The Pirates (1-0) are scheduled to next play Sept. 20 at Glenns Ferry. Clark-Watersprings (0-1) plays Friday at Richfield.
COEUR D’ALENE 31, RIGBY 26: At Coeur d’Alene, Rigby dropped its season opener to the Vikings.
Rigby trailed 18-13 at halftime and 24-19 early in the fourth quarter. No further details were available by deadline.
Rigby (0-1) plays Thursday at Hillcrest.
SOUTH FREMONT 42, FRUITLAND 14: At St. Anthony, South Fremont began its season with a dominant win over 3A perennial powerhouse Fruitland. No further details were available by deadline.
South Fremont (1-0) plays Friday at West Jefferson.
NORTH FREMONT 40, FILER 0: At Filer, defending 2A state champion North Fremont began its season with a shutout nonconference win over Filer. No further details were available by deadline.
North Fremont (1-0) plays Friday at Teton.
JACKSON 38, TETON 32: At Jackson, Teton dropped its season opener.
Jackson led 14-0 after the first quarter and 26-13 at halftime. No further information was available by deadline.
Teton (0-1) hosts North Fremont on Friday.
WEST SIDE 28, FIRTH 18: At Dayton, Firth fell to West Side in its season opener. No further details were available by deadline.
Firth (0-1) hosts Soda Springs on Friday.
SALMON 33, ANACONDA (MONT.) 0: At Anaconda, Mont., Salmon began its season with a shutout nonconference win.
It snapped a six-game losing streak for Salmon, whose last win was over Anaconda in last year’s season opener. No further details were available by deadline.
Salmon (1-0) hosts Florence (Mont.) on Friday.