At Ashton, the North Fremont High School football team shut out Salmon 48-0 for a 2A District 6 victory to move its win streak to five.
Both teams entered Friday’s game 4-0. North Fremont coach Ben Lenz said the Huskies prepared well for Salmon, which is off to its best start since the 2012 season.
“Salmon’s a good team,” Lenz said. “The kids really prepared well all week, tuned in and really focused on taking away their strengths. We got a lot of people involved with the offense and kids just came out and executed a great game all the way around.”
Riggen Cordingley, Jordan Lenz, Kohl Nielson, Paul Wynn, Luke Hill and Deshon Wheeler all scored for the Huskies, who led 26-0 at halftime. North Fremont (5-0, 1-0 2A District 6) has a bye week this week while Salmon (4-1, 0-1) hosts Firth on Friday.
BLACKFOOT 35, HILLCREST 14: At Thunder Stadium, the Broncos remained undefeated in 4A District 6 play with a win over the Knights.
The Broncos led 21-7 at halftime and 28-14 after three quarters.
Blackfoot (4-1 overall, 2-0 4A District 6) plays Thursday at Skyline while Hillcrest (3-2, 2-1) plays Friday at Madison.
KUNA 35, THUNDER RIDGE 27: At Kuna, the Titans fell to Kuna in a back-and-forth nonconference game.
The Titans trailed 14-7 after the first quarter before taking a 21-14 lead at halftime and a 28-27 lead after three quarters. Kuna scored the eventual game-winning touchdown on a 5-yard pass with 8:27 left in the fourth quarter.
Thunder Ridge (2-2) plays Highland on Thursday in an 8:15 p.m. game at Holt Arena.
SUGAR-SALEM 55, AMERICAN FALLS 0: At Sugar City, the Diggers shut out the Beavers for a nonconference win.
Sugar-Salem led 34-0 at halftime and 48-0 after three quarters. Browning Bennion and Hadley Miller had three touchdowns each. Bennion’s were all rushing touchdowns while Miller caught two passes from Tanner Harris and ran in another score. McKay Schulthies (kickoff return) also scored, as did Kaeyen Nead (touchdown pass from Harris).
The Diggers (4-1) are off until an Oct. 11 game at Teton to begin 3A District 6 play.
PRESTON 16, BONNEVILLE 13: At Preston, Bonneville dropped a nonconference game to Preston.
The Bees led 7-0 at halftime before Preston rallied in the second half, scoring a touchdown with 3:25 left in the fourth quarter and getting a safety in the final minute of the game.
Bonneville (1-4) hosts Idaho Falls on Friday.
SNAKE RIVER 28, SOUTH FREMONT 14: At St. Anthony, Snake River shut out South Fremont in the second half and returned to the win column with a nonconference victory.
South Fremont led 14-6 at halftime and the teams were tied at 14 after three quarters.
Snake River (3-1) plays Friday at Teton while South Fremont (3-2) hosts Marsh Valley the same night.
LOST RIVERS 74, NORTH GEM 16: At Arco, Lost Rivers capitalized on North Gem turnovers and ran away with a nonconference win.
Lost Rivers, which led 42-0 after the first quarter, got four touchdowns from Keyan Cummins (three rushing, one fumble return) and three from Bridger Hansen, who also completed a touchdown pass.
“Our guys played awesome,” Lost Rivers coach Sam Thorngren said. “They forced a turnovers on the first series. Basically, it was four turnovers in the first quarter. It just avalanched.”
Lost Rivers (4-0) hosts conference opponent Oakley on Friday in a battle of unbeatens.
Other scores
Teton 19, Declo 14
Firth 54, Ririe 0
Raft River 56, Challis 0
Pocatello 42, Shelley 14