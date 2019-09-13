At Ashton, the North Fremont High School football team defeated Aberdeen 44-8 in its first home game of the season.
This is the second season in a row the Huskies have defeated the Tigers in the regular season, and it included several big plays by North Fremont including a goal-line stand followed by a 99-yard score.
“Our kids came out of the gate ready to go,” North Fremont coach Ben Lenz said. “They’re a solid team. They’re a playoff contender. Tonight gave us a good feel for where we are at the moment.”
North Fremont (3-0) plays Friday at Soda Springs.
PLEASANT GROVE 35, MADISON 7: At Pleasant Grove, Utah, Madison fell to a team from the Beehive State for the second consecutive week.
Pleasant Grove led 14-7 at halftime and 21-7 after three. Scoring for Madison was Joseph Lundin off a 20-yard pass from Easton Cordero in the second quarter. Madison had three turnovers and two fumbles in the game.
Madison (1-2) hosts Skyline on Friday.
HILLCREST 54, SHELLEY 14: At Shelley, the Knights returned to the win column with a conference victory over the Russets.
The Knights led 33-6. No further details were available by deadline.
Hillcrest (2-1) play District 93 rival Bonneville on Friday in the annual Civil War football game while Shelley (0-3) plays the same night at Idaho Falls.
BLACKFOOT 21, BONNEVILLE 14: At Blackfoot, the Broncos defeated Bonneville for a conference victory to return to the win column.
The game was tied 14-14 at halftime and remained in a quagmire through the third quarter. The Broncos scored the game-winning touchdown in the fourth. No further details were available.
Blackfoot (2-1) plays Friday at Thunder Ridge while Bonneville (1-2) plays District 93 rival Hillcrest the same night in the annual Civil War football game.
STAR VALLEY 24, SUGAR-SALEM 7: At Afton, Wyo., Star Valley defeated Sugar-Salem in a battle of defending state champions.
Star Valley, Wyoming’s defending 3A state champion, built a 21-0 lead over Sugar-Salem, Idaho’s defending 3A state champion after three quarters. Hadley Miller ran in a seven-yard touchdown with 38 seconds left in the fourth quarter for Sugar-Salem’s lone score.
Sugar-Salem (2-1) plays Friday at Marsh Valley.
RIRIE 18, SODA SPRINGS 7: At Ririe, the Bulldogs moved to 3-0 with a nonconference win over Soda Springs.
Ririe trailed 7-0 at halftime before taking the lead 12-7 late in the third quarter after Gabe Sommers ran in a 10-yard score. The Bulldogs scored their final touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Ririe (3-0) plays Friday at West Side.
SNAKE RIVER 28, FIRTH 19: At Firth, Snake River moved to 3-0 with a nonconference win over the Cougars.
The Panthers led 20-13 at halftime. No further details were available by deadline.
Snake River plays Friday at Gooding while Firth (1-2) hosts South Fremont the same night.
TETON 34, WEST JEFFERSON 20: At Terreton, Teton defeated West Jefferson in a nonconference game for its first win of the season. No further details were available by deadline.
Teton (1-2) plays Friday at Salmon while West Jefferson (0-3) plays the same night at Malad.
SOUTH FREMONT 14, BEAR LAKE 0: At St. Anthony, South Fremont shut out Bear Lake for a nonconference win. No further details were available.
South Fremont (2-1) plays Friday at Firth.
RAFT RIVER 42, CLARK-WATERSPRINGS 8: At Watersprings, Raft River built on a 20-0 halftime lead en route to handing Clark-Watersprings a nonconference loss.
Clark-Watersprings coach Chris Strahm said Raft River had seven starting seniors to Clark-Watersprings’ one and nine more players total. Strahm added that the Warcats are turning a corner.
“I hope people are sleeping on us,” Strahm said. “After (Lost Rivers) and Raft River, I think we took our lumps but I think we’ll surprise some people, especially in our league.”
Clark-Watersprings (1-2) hosts Sho-Ban on Friday.
NORTH GEM 50, CHALLIS 8: At Challis, the Vikings dropped a nonconference game to North Gem.
North Gem led 22-8 at halftime and 30-8 after three. No further details were available by deadline.
Challis (0-2) hosts Oakley on Friday.