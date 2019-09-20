At Rexburg, Luke Ruiz ran in the game-winning touchdown to give the Skyline High School football team a 21-14 nonconference victory over Madison.
Ruiz ran in a four-yard score for the Grizzlies with 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Madison led 14-6 at halftime off an 83-yard pass from Easton Cordero to Trey Holloway and a Brandan Lewis three-yard run. Connor Maloney, who ran in a 13-yard touchdown for Skyline in the first half, tied the game with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter upon catching a 17-yard pass from Cruz Taylor. Skyline had 349 yards of total offense to Madison’s 244 and 156 rushing yards to Madison’s 54.
Skyline (2-2) plays District 91 rival Idaho Falls on Friday in the annual Emotion Bowl while Madison (1-3) plays at Upper Valley rival Rigby the same night.
LOST RIVERS 48, GLENNS FERRY 14: At Glenns Ferry, Bridger Hansen accounted for half of Lost Rivers’ rushing yards in a nonconference win over the Pilots.
Hansen surpassed 200 yards rushing and had three or four touchdowns, according to Lost Rivers coach Sam Thorngren. The Pirates surpassed 400 yards rushing on the night and also had special teams touchdowns by Keyan Cummins (kickoff return) and Brady McAffee (fumble recovery).
“Our defense was pretty dominating,” Thorngren said.
Lost Rivers (3-0) hosts North Gem on Friday in Arco.
SUGAR-SALEM 56, MARSH VALLEY 0: At Arimo, the Diggers shut out Marsh Valley for a nonconference win.
The Diggers led 35-0 at halftime thanks to a 28-point second quarter. Hadley Miller scored two touchdowns (one run, one catch from quarterback Tanner Harris), Sam Parkinson had two fumble recoveries and Crew Clark had a punt return. Browning Bennion, Harris and Daxtyn Zollinger also ran in scores and the Diggers also had a safety.
Sugar-Salem (3-1) hosts American Falls on Friday.
WEST SIDE 18, RIRIE 0: At Dayton, West Side handed Ririe its first loss of the season.
The Pirates took an 18-0 lead over the Bulldogs in the third quarter and the score remained unchanged.
Ririe (3-1) begins 2A District 6 play Friday at Firth.
CLARK-WATERSPRINGS 60, SHO-BAN 0: At Watersprings, the Warcats prompted a running clock early en route to a shutout conference win over Sho-Ban.
The Warcats led 52-0 at halftime and pulled their starters halfway through the second quarter, coach Chris Strahm said.
“All of our running backs scored a touchdown tonight,” Strahm said. “It was just a good game when you can get kids in and get them some reps.”
Clark-Watersprings (2-2 overall, 1-0 1A Division II District 5-6) has a bye week next week.
Other scores
Gooding 28, Snake River 26
South Fremont 20, Firth 18
Malad 14, West Jefferson 6
Oakley 70, Challis 18