Bonneville’s Alivia Johnson has had quite the high school cross-country debut thus far.
In three varsity races, she has top three finishes in varsity races and has been the top freshman girl finisher. The most impressive thus far was last Friday, when she finished third overall in the varsity girls race and second in varsity A at the annual Tiger-Grizz Invitational at Freeman Park. She was the second District 6 girl to finish.
Johnson said afterwards that she was a bit worried about the race due to having shin splints--she ran with KT tape on her legs--and she’d hoped to stay in the top 10. She bettered that with a top-three finish and a personal best time of 20:06.62.
“I’m hoping I can keep up with all the girls who are really fast,” Johnson said.
Johnson, who is next hoping to bring her personal best down to 19:40 or 19:30, said she gets nervous before every meet.
“I try not to think about the race until we’re up at the line,” Johnson said.
Friday was not Johnson’s first race at Freeman Park, having previously competed in the Tiger-Grizz middle school races. She started running competitively in seventh grade and said she is enjoying high school cross-country so far. One of the biggest changes has been the distance--middle school races top out between 3,200 meters and two miles--but Johnson welcomes the switch.
“I like the longer distances,” Johnson said. "This is perfect, a 5k. Middle school races are so short.”
Multiple ranked teams going to Bob Firman
While California powerhouse Great Oak won’t be coming to Eagle Island State Park this year, Saturday’s annual Bob Firman Invitational has drawn numerous cross-country teams nationally ranked in DyeStat’s preseason Top 50.
Three of them--the Boise girls (No. 27), Eagle girls (No. 40) and Mountain View girls (No. 44)--are from Idaho. Utah’s Corner Canyon (boys No. 2), Washington’s Lewis and Clark (boys No. 18), Washington’s Tahoma (No. 21 boys), Utah’s Davis (No. 33 boys), Utah’s American Fork (No. 41 boys), Washington’s North Central (No. 9 girls), Montana’s Bozeman (No. 16 girls), Utah’s Lone Peak (No. 21 girls) and California’s Serrano (No. 34 girls) are also registered. District 6 has 15 teams registered for the meet, which begins with the freshman races at 8:45 a.m. Saturday. The elite races, in which most of the nationally ranked teams are entered, start at 11:20 (girls) and 11:50 (boys).
Who’s No. 1?
The chase for district tournament seeding is heating up in volleyball and soccer.
With Hillcrest’s win over Bonneville in Tuesday’s District 93 rivalry boys soccer game, the Knights are by themselves atop the standings at 4-0-1 following Idaho Falls’ scoreless tie with Skyline the same night. The Tigers, who are No. 2 in the standings through Tuesday at 2-0-2, will host the Knights on Monday night.
With Bonneville’s win over Hillcrest in girls soccer and Skyline’s win over Idaho Falls, the Bees and Grizz remain tied for first with identical 4A District 6 records of 4-0-0. Idaho Falls and Hillcrest aren’t far behind with respective records of 3-2-0 and 2-3-0. The Bees and Grizz will play one week from today at Bonneville.
In 5A District 5-6, the Madison boys handed defending district champion Thunder Ridge its first loss Monday to shake up the conference standings. The Bobcats and Titans are now tied for first in 5A District 5-6 with identical records of 2-1-0. In the girls standings, three-time defending champion Madison remains in No. 1 with a 5A District 5-6 record of 3-0-0 through Tuesday.
Sugar-Salem is maintaining an impressive win streak in both girls and boys soccer. The Digger boys are 7-0-1 overall and 2-0-0 versus 3A District 6 opponents through Tuesday while the girls are 8-0-0 overall, 3-0-0 versus 3A District 6 opponents through Tuesday. The girls have allowed two goals in eight games while the boys have allowed three goals in seven games.
In volleyball, 5A District 5-6, 3A District 6, 2A District 6 and 1A Division I District 5-6 are just beginning conference play but 4A District 6 and 1A Division II District 5-6 have a handful of matches behind them. Idaho Falls currently leads 4A District 6 at 2-2 while tonight’s Bonneville-Skyline match is between two teams with 1-0 conference records. Watersprings, which is 12-0 overall, is atop the 1A Division II District 5-6 standings at 4-0 following Tuesday’s wins over Mackay and North Gem.