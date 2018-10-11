At Firth, the Sugar-Salem High School boys and girls soccer teams won their respective 3A District 6 titles against Teton to punch their tickets to this year’s 3A state tournaments.
The Diggers won the girls championship game 1-0. Sunny Bennion scored Sugar-Salem girls’ only goal, according to the Rexburg Standard Journal.
The boys won 2-0, getting goals from Jordan Dayley and Spencer Dayley. The match was tied 0-0 at halftime.
“We’re thrilled to win the district title two years in a row, and we’re excited to be headed to state for our sixth-straight year,” Sugar-Salem boys assistant coach Glenn Dayley said in an email to the Post Register. “We’ll give it our best shot at the state tournament and see what happens.”
The Sugar-Salem boys (16-1-1) will play Oct. 18 in a 2 p.m. match at Sunway Complex in Twin Falls against Saturday’s winner of the state play-in game between District 3’s No. 2 seed and District 4’s No. 3 seed. The Sugar-Salem girls (16-0-1) play at the same date, time and location against District 3’s No. 1 seed.