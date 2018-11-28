At Idaho Falls, the Rigby High School boys basketball team edged Idaho Falls for a 52-49 nonconference win in the season opener for both teams.
The game was close throughout. Idaho Falls held one point leads after the first quarter (18-17) and at halftime (29-28) before entering the fourth quarter up 40-35. The Trojans outscored the Tigers 17-9 in the fourth quarter.
“Two very good basketball teams competed very hard at a very high level,” Idaho Falls coach Howard Hart said. “There was never anybody with a lead that was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’”
Britton Berrett and Wyatt Taylor had 10 points each for Rigby (1-0), which hosts Blackfoot on Friday. Kalvin Bowen had 16 points and Paul Wilson added 11 for Idaho Falls (0-1), which plays Friday at Thunder Ridge.
RIGBY 52, IDAHO FALLS 49
Rigby 17 11 7 17—52
Idaho Falls 18 11 11 9— 49
RIGBY (52)—Zach Byram 2, Wyatt Taylor 10, Britton Berrett 10, Easton Martin 6, Keegan Thompson 7, Tagg Olaveson 7, Tanoa Togiai 5, Brycen Uffens 5. FG: 16-55. FT; 14-22. 3-pointers: 6-22 (Taylor 3-5, Martin 2-7, Olaveson 1-3). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: none.
IDAHO FALLS (49)—Kalvin Bowen 16, Braxton Ball 2, Andrew Gregersen 8, Jackson Sorenson 6, Kenyion Clark 2, Paul Wilson 11, Trevin Facer 4. FG: 18-47. FT: 9-24. 3-pointers: 4-15 (Bowen 2-3, Gregersen 1-5, Facer 1-1). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: none.
PRESTON 54, SHELLEY 36: At Shelley, the Russets dropped their season opener to the returning 4A state champion, Preston, without one of their main players, Wyatt Remington.
Remington had to sit out of Wednesday’s season opener due to a one-game suspension that carried over from last postseason.
“Preston is good team,” Shelley coach Wally Foster said. “We got good shots, we just didn’t hit them. We did play a little nervous, and that’s because we had a lot of players getting their first varsity experience, but we’re going to get better. That two-point second quarter killed us, but it was nice to get the season going.”
Jake Wray had 11 points for Shelley (0-1)which plays Pocatello on Friday night in Holt Arena during day one of the Bengal Invitational.
PRESTON 54, SHELLEY 36
Preston 19 14 9 12 — 54
Shelley 12 2 7 15 — 36
PRESTON — Hyde 5, Hobson 7, Dunn 13, Smellie 8, Hammons 2, Ward 4, R. Parker 6, T. Parker 5, Robertson 4. FG: 17-55. 3-pointers: 3 (Ward, Dunn, Hobson). FT: 17-23. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
SHELLEY — Parker Hanson 5, Brandon McBride 4, Jake Wray 11, Keegan Hollist 4, Preston Kohler 2, Trevor Austin 2, Corey Killpack 7, Zeke Archibald 1. FG: 12-48. 3-pointers: 5 (Hanson, Killpack, Wray 3). FT: 7-8. Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: none.
FIRTH 61, SOUTH FREMONT 54: At Firth, the Cougars in blue outlasted the Cougars in red to begin the season with a nonconference win.
Firth, which led 33-24 at halftime, had double-digit scoring from Ben Park (12 points), Colton Mecham (12 points) and Grayson Nelson (10 points).
“We rallied back within six, but didn’t quite have the gas in the tank to do it,” South Fremont coach Ryon Pope said. “Both teams hustled a lot. I saw some components that were positives and some parts I think we can build upon.”
Kyler Yancey had 13 points and Edwin Smith added 11 for South Fremont (0-1), which hosts Marsh Valley on Friday.
Firth (1-0) plays tonight at West Side.
FIRTH 61, SOUTH FREMONT 54
South Fremont 12 12 13 17 — 54
Firth 19 14 16 12 — 61
SOUTH FREMONT (54) — Carter Rowbury 6, Dallin Orme 4, Talon Maupin 7, Nick Hammond 4, Edwin Smith 11, Kyler Yancey 13, Jace Neville 9. FG: 17. FT: 15-29. 3-pointers: 3 (Yancey 1, Rowbury 1, Maupin 1). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: none.
FIRTH (61) — Kaden Arave 3, Ben Park 12, Colton Mecham 12, Grayson Nelson 10, Cannon Carpenter 3, Chris Ivie 3, Josh Jolley 2, Michael Carter 2, Tanner Killpack 7, Jace Ericsson 7. FG: 23. FT: 10-17. 3-pointers: 5 (Ericsson 1, Carpenter 1, Mecham 1, Park 2). Total fouls: 23. Fouled out: Killpack, Nelson.
RIRIE 73, TETON 70: At Teton, the Bulldogs stormed back from a 12-point deficit to outscore Teton in the fourth quarter 25-11.
After trailing 59-48, Larz Sutton and Michael Ure propelled the Bulldogs to a 2-0 start to the 2018-19 season by scoring 50-combined points. Ure finished with 36 points. Sutton finished with 14 for Ririe, which had 21 field goals and shot 22-of-35 from the line.
The Bulldogs made nine 3-pointers Wednesday, four from Ure.
Teton’s Fletcher Wartig had 22 points during the loss.
“I was impressed with Teton’s energy,” Ririe coach Eric Torgerson said. “It was back and forth game. … it was a physical game. I was proud of them (for coming back). Teton is a well coached team.”
Ririe (2-0) hosts South Fremont Tuesday. Teton (0-1) hosts West Jefferson Friday.
RIRIE 73, TETON 70
Ririe 23 17 8 25 — 73
Teton 22 17 20 11 — 70
RIRIE (73) — Larz Sutton 14, Arik Zeller 1, Josh Young 6, Stockton Johnson 6, Mateo Rosen 5, Jonathan Scott 4, Michael Ure 36. FG: 21. 3-pointer: 9 (Sutton, Young, Johnson 2, Rosen, Ure 4). FT: 22-35. Total fouls: 22. Fouled out: Johnson.
TETON (70) — Heuseveldt 5, Wartig 22, Hess 9, Moulton 3, Thompson 13, Heinen 8, Vontz 8. FG: 24. 3-pointers: 4 (Wartig 3, Heuseveldt) FT: 11-24. Total fouls: 31. Fouled out: Moulton, Thompson.
AMERICAN FALLS 56, WEST JEFFERSON 52: At Terreton, West Jefferson lost a close one with American Falls to begin the season.
American Falls led 30-27 at halftime and 40-37 after three quarters, finishing the night with 24 made field goals.
“It was a game that I think either team could’ve won,” West Jefferson coach Dave Hadley said. “They got a lot of points in the paint and second chance points.”
Braeden Larsen had 12 points while Straton Morton added nine for West Jefferson (0-1), which plays Friday at Teton.
AMERICAN FALLS 56, WEST JEFFERSON 52
American Falls 13 17 10 16 — 56
West Jefferson 8 19 10 15 — 52
AMERICAN FALLS (56) — Ethan Butler 4, Gabe Fehringer 18, Jaxon Kress 6, Jose Morales 2, Colten Howell 4, Andy Fernandez 4, Alex Martinez 9, Braden Ralphs 9. FG: 24. FT: 7-11. 3-pointers: 1 (Martinez). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: none.
WEST JEFFERSON (52)—Dillon Jacobs 5, Braeden Larsen 12, Dalton Robins 1, Landen Larsen 8, Trystan Sauer 2, Straton Morton 9, Max Ricks 8, Branson Morton 7. FG: 19. FT: 9-14. 3-pointers: 5 (S. Morton 3, L. Larsen 1, B. Morton 1). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
CAREY 52, BUTTE COUNTY 48: At Carey, Butte County scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit before falling to Carey.
The Pirates trailed 24-11 at halftime before cutting into Carey’s lead and ending the third quarter down 38-25.
Keyan Cummins had 19 points while Brady McAffee added 17 for Butte County (0-1), which plays in the Dietrich Tournament beginning Friday.
CAREY 52, BUTTE COUNTY 48
Butte County 9 2 14 23 — 48
Carey 15 9 14 14 — 52
BUTTE COUNTY (48) — Brady McAffee 17, Bridger Hansen 5, Keyan Cummins 19, Sage Cummins 4, Ty Twitchell 3. FG: 17-60. 3-pointers: 2-27. FT: 12-17.
CAREY (52) — unavailable.
Girls basketball
MACKAY 59, LEADORE 27: At Mackay, Remi Wojciechowski had a double-double in the Miners’ conference win over Leadore.
Wojciechowski had 24 points and 10 steals for Mackay, which led 45-16 at halftime.
“She had 15 points in the first quarter,” Mackay coach Kashia Hale said.
Trinity Seefried added 13 points and Riley Moore added 10 for Mackay (2-1, 1-0), which plays tonight at Grace Lutheran.
MACKAY 59, LEADORE 27
Leadore 9 7 8 3 — 27
Mackay 21 24 6 8 — 59
LEADORE (27) — Bailey H. 2, Paige R. 4, Danielle G. 14, Sydney T. 7. FG: 7. FT: 4-8. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 3. Fouled out: none.
MACKAY (59) — Remi Wojciechowski 24, Trinity Seefried 13, Riley Moore 10, Chloe Fullmer 8, Brenna McAffee 4. FG: 25. FT: 3-6. 3-pointers: 4 (Wojciechowski). Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.
CAREY 54, BUTTE COUNTY 44: At Carey, the Butte County Pirates lost a non-conference road game despite leading after the first quarter.
Following a 16-13 lead in the first, the Pirates got into foul trouble early and often — eventually sending the Panthers to the line.
Carey finished 18-30 from the free throw line and got 17 points from Kiley Wood.
Kiya McAfee, Belle Beard and Kelsey Isham all finished with 11 points, respectively, for the Pirates.
"We got out to a lead in the first quarter but then we got into some foul trouble," Butte County coach Carla Hansen said. "That was really the difference maker for us."
Butte County (1-3) hosts West Jefferson Friday night.
CAREY 54, BUTTE COUNTY 44
Butte County 16 7 12 9 — 44
Carey 13 14 14 13 — 54
BUTTE COUNTY (44) — Addy Vandever 4, Kiya McAfee 11, Maddi Kniffen 4, Belle Beard 11, McKenzie Gamett 1, Emilee Hansen 2, Kelsey Isham 11. FG: 12-25. 3-pointers: 5 (Vandever, McAfee 3, Beard). FT: 5-13. Total fouls: 24. Fouled out: Nippon.
CAREY (54) — Lindsey Morey 8, Bailie Morey 5, Athana Berfif 8, Kiley Wood 17, Kodi Green 14, Felicity Black 4. FG: 16-19. 3-pointers: 2 (B. Morey, Wood). FT: 18-30. Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: none.
Wrestling
BONNEVILLE 57, RIGBY 29
98 pounds: Rhope Rasmussen (R) pin Bridger Janson, 0:22; 106: Kole Sorenson (B) pin Marshal Parker, 0:34; 113: Ethan Waldon (R) tech. fall Konnar McGuire 18-3 (2:20); 120: Tanner Judy (B) by forfeit; 126: Payton Brooks (R) pin Melvin Bundy, 1:22; 132: Hans Blanchard (B) pin Robby Boone, 3:23; 138: Alexzander Barajas (R) pin Braxton Sorenson, 3:38; 145: Cooper French (B) pin Jaxson Cook, 0:27; 152: Raymond Martin (B) by forfeit; 160: Spencer Winchester (B) by forfeit; 170: David Fife (R) pin Tanner French, 4:35; 182: Cort Erickson (B) dec. Jaxson Shipper, 9-3; 195: Matthew Boone (B) def.Gage Berry (injury)
RIGBY 66, HILLCREST 18
98 pounds: Marshal Parker (R) by forfeit; 106: Rhope Rasmussen (R) by forfeit; 113: Ethan Waldron (R) by forfeit; 120: Xander Hartner (H) by forfeit; 126: Payton Brooks (R) pin Dominic Ramirez, 1:22; 132: Robby Boone (R) pin Xander Hartner, 1:00; 138: Jaxson Cook (R) pin Tanya Gonzalez, 0:47; 145: Alexzander Barajas (R) pin Kameron Ramirez, 2:57; 152: Jacob Allred (H) pin Daryan Berber, 4:20; 160: Isaac Canales (H) by forfeit; 170: David Fife (R) pin Col Cook, 2:00; 182: Jaxson Shipper (R) pin David Merrilo, 1:33; 195: Gage Berry (R) pin Dylan Thornoey, 3:53: 220: Double forfeit; 285: Carson Johnson (R) pin Sean Steinmetz, 2:51
TWIN FALLS 62, IDAHO FALLS 24
98 pounds: Tyson Tatton (TF) by forfeit; 106: Zach Edwards (TF) by forfeit; 113: Kainan Hawkins (TF) by forfeit; 120: Brayden McNar (TF) by forfeit; 126: Mason Metcalf (TF) dec. Justin Morris, 10-5; 132: Anthony Maldonado (TF) tech. fall Brigid Shannon, 20-5 (4:15); 138: Hunter Herrera (IF) pin Chandler Thompson, 1:36; 145: Jericho Adams (TF) pin Kolby Cazier, 3:07; 152: Deaven Jorgenson (IF) pin Braden Belnap, 1:49; 160: Jake Humphrey (TF) pin Devryn Livingston, 0:53; 170: Baylee Carney (TF) pin Leo Nelson, 2:00; 182: Jovon Howe (IF) pin Hagen Tubbs, 0:34; 195: Skeet Newton (TF) by forfeit; 220: Alexzander Baker (TF) pin Logan Westwood, 3:06; 285: Spencer Kump (IF) by forfeit
TWIN FALLS 72, SKYLINE 15
98 pounds: Tyson Tatton (TF) by forfeit; 106: Zach Edwards (TF) by forfeit; 113: Kainan Hawkins (TF) by forfeit; 120: Brayden McNar (TF) by forfeit; 126: Mason Metcalf (TF) by forfeit; 132: Anthony Maldonado (TF) by forfeit; 138: Chandler Thompson (TF) by forfeit; 145: Jericho Adams (TF) pin Adam Christensen (SKY) 1:18; 152: Tristen Allen (SKY) pin Braden Belnap, 0:46; 160: Keaton Cushman (SKY) dec. Jake Humphrey 9-7; 170: Baylee Carney (TF) by forfeit; 182: Hagen Tubbs (TF) by forfeit; 195: Skeet Newton (TF) pin Micaiah Wood, 1:55; 220: Alexzander Baker (TF) pin Tyler Torres, 1:54; 285: Parker Reynolds (SKY) by forfeit
CANYON RIDGE 36, IDAHO FALLS 30
98 pounds: Double forfeit; 106: double forfeit; 113: double forfeit; 120: Harrison Haller-Cruz (CR) by forfeit; 126: Justin Morris (IF) by forfeit; 132: Brigid Shannon (IF) by forfeit; 138: Hunter Herrera (IF) by forfeit; 145: Logan Smith (CR) pin Kolby Cazier, 0:24; 152: Deaven Jorgensen (IF) by forfeit; 160: Baylon Shirley (CR) pin Devryn Livingston, 2:40; 170: Leo Nelson (IF) by forfeit; 182: Brayden Sites (CR) pin Jovon Howe, 3:25; 195: double forfeit; 220: Weston Casdorph (CR) pin Logan Westwood, 0:00; 285: Nathan Maxfield (CR) pin Spencer Kump, 0:10
HIGHLAND 72, SHELLEY 16
98 pounds: Calvin Hewett (H) by forfeit; 106: Kolton Stacey (SH) pin Gentry Lish, 0:43; 113: Austin Dye (H) pin Brock DeRoache, 2:44; 120: Kyle DRoache (SH) maj. dec. Kellan Sagendorf, 10-1; 126: Jadon Hedstrom (H) pin Ricardo Lopez, 1:05; 132: Kael Cordingley (H) pin Orrin Hill, 1:18; 138: Emilio Velasquez (H) pin Kade Gerber, 2:55; 145: Kayl Corrigan (H) pin Chase Millus, 0:56; 152: Kael Anderson (H) by forfeit; 160: Davis Dobson (H) pin Isaiah Horlacher, 1:07; 170: Max Anderton (H) by forfeit; 182: Jonas Henderson (H) by forfeit; 195: Jared Piper-Perez (H) pin Riley Sperl, 1:59; 220: Zane Morris (SH) pin Logan George, 5:16; 285: Callen Tanaka (H) pin Nate Larsen, 3:25
THUNDER RIDGE 41, SHELLEY 37
98 pounds: double forfeit; 106: Kolton Stacey (SH) pin Kaden Ramos, 3:05; 113: Brock DeRoache (SH) dec. Gabe Terrill, 12-9; 120: Kyle DeRoache (SH) maj. dec. Parker Andrews 15-5; 126: Ricardo Lopez (SH) pin Kamden Seal, 2:47; 132: Caden Hall (TR) pin Orrin Hill, 1:05; 138: Gage Holt (TR) pin Kade Gerber, 3:00; 145: Justin Denkers (TR) pin Chase Millus, 1:31; 152: Hunter Stolworthy (TR) by forfeit; 160: Tanner Webb (TR) pin Isaiah Horlacher, 0:59; 170: Max Leavitt (TR) by forfeit; 182: Cache Holt (TR) by forfeit; 195: Riley Sperl (SH0 pin Silverio Ramirez, 4:34; 220: Zane Morris (SH) pin Jaren Sayer, 1:00; 285: Nate Larsen (SH) by forfeit