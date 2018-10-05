At Blackfoot, the Blackfoot High School boys soccer team shut out Bonneville 6-0 on Thursday to advance to Saturday's 4A District 6 semifinals at No. 2 seeded Idaho Falls.
The No. 3 seeded Broncos led the No. 6 Bees 2-0 at halftime off goals by Chris Botello and Ivan Zamora. Botello scored again in the second half, which also had goals from Frankie Garcia, Logan Hanson and Nick Quezada.
"I thought we played better in the second half when the conditions worsened," Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said. "I'm still soggy."
Blackfoot (8-4-2) plays Idaho Falls (8-1-5) at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex. Bonneville ends the season 0-16-0.
SKYLINE 2, SHELLEY 1: At the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex, No. 4 seeded Skyline defeated No. 5 Shelley to advance to Saturday's 4A District 6 semifinals against No. 1 seeded Hillcrest. No further details were available by deadline.
The Grizzlies (4-9-2) play at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hillcrest (12-1-3). Shelley ends the season 2-11-1.
Girls soccer
BONNEVILLE 5, BLACKFOOT 0: At Bonneville, the No. 3 seeded Bees defeated the No. 6 seeded Broncos to reach Saturday's 4A District 6 semifinals at No. 2 seeded Hillcrest.
The Bees led 3-0 at halftime. Scoring in the first half were Madison Pugmire (assist from Magan Herbst), Shaylee Dye (assist from Hunter Christensen) and Marie Bortne (penalty kick).
Second half goals were both off deflections off Blackfoot's keeper from Isie Nelson, a freshman, and Alissa Andrus.
Bonneville (9-5-3) plays at Hillcrest (9-6-1) at 9 a.m. Saturday.
IDAHO FALLS 3, SHELLEY 0: At the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex, the No. 4 seeded Tigers got two goals from Kennedy Robertson in a win over No. 5 seeded Shelley to advance to Saturday's 4A District 6 semifinals versus Skyline.
Kendra Billman scored first for the Tigers off an assist by Alexis Adams. Robertson scored off a Sydney Stohl assist to make it 2-0 I.F. at halftime. Robertson scored her second goal of the game off a 77th minute free kick.
"The ladies did very well today, especially with getting to the ball first and anticipating the next play," Idaho Falls coach Erika Lin said in an email. "They played like a team and played with heart which made the difference to keep them on top."
Idaho Falls (5-9-0) plays No. 1 seeded Skyline (12-2-0) at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex.
Volleyball
WEST JEFFERSON 3, NORTH FREMONT 0: At Terreton, the Panthers swept North Fremont 25-14, 25-11, 25-20 for a conference win.
West Jefferson coach Raquel Torgerson said the Panthers 'owned the net' in the match.
"My middles did a great job of getting their hands on pretty much everything," Torgerson said. "I just think we kept North Fremont’s offense from transitioning. As a team, we played with better communication."
West Jefferson (5-1 conference) plays Tuesday at Firth.
RIRIE 3, SALMON 0: At Ririe, the Bulldogs defeated Salmon 25-17, 25-22, 25-15 for a conference win.
The Bulldogs had 25 kills and 14 aces for the match. Of those matches, eight came from Brylei Harris and two came from Jocelyn Hill.
"It was our homecoming week," Ririe coach Kathryn Nelson said. "We had two games and I’m glad we got two wins out of this busy week. We got it done."
Ririe (7-5) hosts North Fremont on Tuesday.
THUNDER RIDGE 3, IDAHO FALLS 1: At Ammon, the Titans defeated the Tigers 25-17, 23-25, 25-20, 25-18 for a nonconference win.
Avery Turnage had 20 kills, Kristen Jones added seven kills and four aces and Lauren Davenport had eight kills for the Titans, who host Madison on Tuesday. Idaho Falls plays Tuesday at Blackfoot.
WATERSPRINGS 3, LEADORE 0: At Watersprings, the Warriors swept Leadore 25-21, 25-15, 25-9 for a conference win.
Watersprings coach Robyn King said the Warriors had a slow start, but came around.
"The second and third set were really strong," King said. "I really credit Joanna Hayes with good leadership and solid setting."
King said Hayes had 18 service points, Angie Gomez had solid defense and Serena Rios played the net 'very, very well.' She added that sophomore Adriana Rubio has become a solid all-around player for the Warriors.
Watersprings (15-9, 7-2) hosts North Gem on Thursday.
SOUTH FREMONT 3, FIRTH 1: At Firth, South Fremont defeated Firth 25-20, 21-25, 25-23, 25-15 for a nonconference win.
Firth coach Elda Park said South Fremont middle blocker Olivia LeCheminant was tough to stop.
"Olivia, she was on fire tonight," Park said. "She's quite an athlete."
Kiley Mecham had seven kills, Abby Schiess had 10 kills and eight blocks and Kaydee Park had 26 assists and 17 digs for Firth (20-6), which hosts West Jefferson on Tuesday.