At Ammon, the Bonneville High School volleyball team swept District 93 rival Hillcrest 25-17, 25-17, 25-11 on Wednesday.
Aces were plentiful in the game. Alexis McMurtrey had seven, Makayla Sorensen had there and Paige Dixon had four.
Bees coach Chantal McMurtrey said Bonneville has compiled 284 aces in 34 matches this season, averaging eight per match.
“That’s a lot,” coach McMurtrey said. “There were a lot of serves and mid serves (today). Paige is for sure getting tougher.”
Alexis McMurtrey had 33 assists and five digs, Sade Williams had 13 kills, Sorensen had nine kills and 10 digs and Dixon and Sadie Lott had six kills each for the Bees (31-3, 8-0), who play Tuesday at Skyline. Hillcrest (4-3 conference) plays Tuesday at Shelley.
Late Tuesday
SHELLEY 3, SKYLINE 2: At Skyline, Shelley rallied for a 13-25, 25-25, 25-16, 25-15, 15-10 conference win over the Grizzlies.
Shelley coach Dave Cousin said the Russets led the first set 5-1 before Skyline took over. The Russets won the decisive set thanks to an ace and dig by Alexis Leckington and kill by Sydney Leal.
Leal had 21 kills and one block, M.E. Gillespie had 40 assists, six kills, 14 digs and Tierney Bidstrup had six kills and one block. Leckington added five kills, Paige Wiemer had four kills and 12 digs and Kassidy Arzola had 13 digs and three kills for the Russets (16-15, 6-2), who host Hillcrest on Tuesday.
IDAHO FALLS 3, HILLCREST 2: At Idaho Falls, the Tigers outlasted the Knights for a conference win, 24-26, 26-24, 12-25, 25-19, 15-13.
“It was an exciting game, that’s for sure,” Hillcrest coach Amanda Wade said. “It was definitely like a teeter totter. My kids would start do really well, then IF would begin to do really well and my kids would be riding the lower side of the rollercoaster. Our highs and lows matched up.”
Brooklyn Smith had six kills, six digs and three aces, Katie Killpack had six kills, Katie Stohl had nine digs and three aces and Maddy Cook had 10 digs for the Tigers (3-5 conference), who play tonight at Thunder Ridge.
Girls soccer
MADISON 7, THUNDER RIDGE 1: At Rexburg, Madison ended the regular season with a conference win over Thunder Ridge.
The Bobcats led 3-0 at halftime.
Annalise Brunson had four goals while Sydney Thueson, Abby Anderson and Lizzie Gehmlich had one goal each. Hannah Bolingbroke and Zabree Clark had two assists each and Jyrikka Busby had an assist for the Bobcats (13-1-1, 5-0-1), who take the No. 1 seed into the 5A District 5-6 tournament and host No. 4 seeded Rigby on Saturday.