At Idaho Falls, the Bonneville High School girls basketball team scored 26 points in the first quarter en route to a 57-30 conference win over the Tigers.
Maunayia Harrigfeld (17 points) and Sadie Lott (15 points) finished with a combined 32 points for the Bees (4-0).
"The first quarter was a very fast paced game for them," Idaho Falls coach David Vest said. "In transition, they were so fast. We adjusted in the second quarter and shot well in the third. I'm proud of how we responded."
Bonneville hosts Highland on Thursday.
Kennedy Burton had 15 points and Madalyn Burton added four points for Idaho Falls (0-5), which plays Thursday at Thunder Ridge.
BONNEVILLE 57, IDAHO FALLS 30
Bonneville 26 7 17 7—57
Idaho Falls 4 10 10 6—30
BONNEVILLE (57)—Maunayia Harrigfeld 17, Sadie Lott 15, Sage Leishman 8, Brooklyn Cunningham 6, Sydnee Hunt 4, Hannah Harker 3, Maely Harrigfeld 2, Mariah Jardine 2. FG: 21-62. FT: 11-17. 3-pointers: 4-18 (Harker 1-2, Lott 1-2, Cunningham 1-5, Maely Harrigfeld 1-3). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out; none.
IDAHO FALLS (30)—Kennedy Burton 15, Madalyn Burton 4, Emma Williams 3, Morgan Tucker 3, Kennady Goddard 2, Olivia Hillam 2, Cassidy Sanders 1. FG: 10-55. FT: 8-17. 3-pointers: 2-6 (K. Burton 2-6). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: Hillam.
HILLCREST 52, THUNDER RIDGE 47: At Hillcrest, the Knights emerged victors after a high-scoring fourth quarter for a nonconference win over the Titans.
The Knights led 22-18 at halftime and went down 31-30 after three quarters before scoring 22 points in the fourth quarter.
“We really struggled from the field early,” Hillcrest coach Alan Sargent said. “They played good D but they let us shoot anything we wanted from the outside. Luckily, we got some to fall in the fourth quarter.”
Sophomore Lauren Davenport had 17 points while Halli Smith added 10 for Thunder Ridge (1-3), which hosts Idaho Falls on Thursday.
Maycee Stenquist had 22 points while Ashlyn Sargent and Hallie Tueller each had six for Hillcrest (3-0), which plays Thursday at Shelley.
HILLCREST 52, THUNDER RIDGE 47
Thunder Ridge 12 6 13 16 —47
Hillcrest 13 9 8 22 — 52
THUNDER RIDGE (47) — Mckenzie Detonancour 6, Sierra John 2, Halle Kunz 3, Lauren Davenport 17, Avery Turnage 9, Halli Smith 10. FG: 17. FT: 15-21. 3-pointers: 2 (Davenport). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: Davenport.
HILLCREST (52) — Maycee Stenquist 22, Braelyn MacFarland 2, Livia Wood 4, Ashlyn Sargent 6, Hallie Tueller 6, Alexis Denney 3, Macy Speirs 4, Jaycee Weathermon 3. FG: 16. FT: 13-23. 3-pointers: 2 (Stenquist). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: none.
SKYLINE 49, MADISON 29: At Skyline, the Grizzlies beat 5A non-conference opponent Madison handily to reach .500 again.
Grizz coach Ty Keck said Skyline attempted to chase Madison off the 3-point line Tuesday night. Madison finished with just one 3-pointer Tuesday.
"One of our big goals was to limit their 3-point attempts," Keck said. "I think they ended up with just four 3-point attempts, as, defensively, we forced a ton of baseline drives ... didn't give up a whole lot of second-chance points. The girls played unselfishness on both sides of the ball."
Lizzie Bialas scored 16 points for Skyline (3-3), which plays a week from tonight at Bonneville. Madison (1-3) hosts Shelley on Saturday.
SKYLINE 49, MADISON 29
Madison 9 6 8 6 — 29
Skyline 11 13 13 12 — 49
MADISON (29) — Wasden 4, Jensen 6, Orr 1, Blaire Gordon 6, Savanah Dick 5, Sid Parker 3, Parkinson 4. FG: 7. FT: 14-29. 3-pointers: 1 (Jensen). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none
SKYLINE (49) — Drew Chapman 7, Kalli Miller 2, Sophie Anderson 2, Lizzie Bialas 16, Annalise Cheret 8, Annalee Cortez 2, Macy Olson 4, Mattie Olson 8. FG: 18. FT: 10-17. 3-pointers: 3 (Chapman, Bialas, Mattie Olson). Total fouls: 21. Fouled out: Cheret.
SNAKE RIVER 33, SOUTH FREMONT 30: At St. Anthony, the Panthers scrapped by the Cougars, winning by three points after a relatively slow first quarter.
Mia Harper scored 11 points for the Panthers, who held South Fremont to just two points during the third quarter. Snake River eliminated an six-point halftime deficit to remain undefeated.
"We just didn't make any shots," South Fremont coach Ryan Erikson said. "Defensively, we played well. We just didn't make shots."
Olivia LeCheminant had 12 points and Karlee Thueson added five for South Fremont (1-3), which plays Thursday at Firth. Mia Harper had 11 points to lead Snake River (3-0), which hosts Teton on Saturday.
SNAKE RIVER 33, SOUTH FREMONT 30
Snake River 5 7 9 12 — 33
South Fremont 5 13 2 10 — 30
SNAKE RIVER (33) — Abby Tew 2, Olivia Kracl 2, Josie Steadman 5, Abby Morgan 5, Jordyn Gilbert 8, Mia Harper 11. FG: 13. FT: 13-25. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none
SOUTH FREMONT (30) — Tyleigh Hill 3, Carly Hikida 4, Karlee Thueson 5, Paizlee Hobbs 4, Malorie Tucker 2, Olivia LeCheminant 12. FG: 11. FT: 6-12. 3-pointers: (Thueson, Hill). Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: Thueson, Geisler.
FIRTH 51, ABERDEEN 26: At Firth, the Cougars beat the Tigers in a non-conference matchup thanks to 16 points from Abby Schiess and 15 points from Kylee Barker.
Barker hit all three 3-pointers for the Cougars, who never trailed.
"I thought we did a really good job sharing the ball and getting open,"Firth coach Sharla Cook said. "Kylee Barker played well tonight. She really hit some key baskets for us."
Firth (4-0) hosts South Fremont on Thursday.
FIRTH 51, ABERDEEN 26
Aberdeen 4 7 8 7 — 26
Firth 18 11 19 3 — 51
ABERDEEN (26) — Jimena Serna 2, Mayck 2, Zenida Colungo 3, Jacey Nillseon 2, Yasmine Ortiz 6, Courtney Phillips 3, Hope Driscoll 4, Ellie Watson 4. FG: 9. FT: 7-12. 3-pointers: 1 (Ortiz).Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: Colungo.
FIRTH (51) — Cassi Robbins 2, Hailey Gee 9, Kiley Mecham 5, Hailey Barker 2, Abby Schiess 16, Jaylyn McKinnon 2, Kylee Barker 15. FG: 20. FT: 7-12. 3-pointers: 3 (Kylee Barker 3). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
SHO-BAN 61, WATERSPRINGS 33: At Fort Hall, Sho-Ban got 32 points from Harley Jackson and Watersprings fell to the Chiefs.
Sho-Ban led 37-14 at halftime and finished the game with 27 made field goals. Jackson, a Highland transfer, made four of those 3s.
“She’s a pretty good player,” Watersprings coach John Yadon said. “We just had a bunch of turnovers. They had some of their 3s in (the first half), a lot of fast breaks in there, too.”
Joanna Hayes had 16 points and Angie Gomez added 10 for Watersprings (0-2), which hosts Rockland on Thursday.
SHO-BAN 61, WATERSPRINGS 33
Watersprings 9 5 6 13 — 33
Sho-Ban 16 21 14 10 — 61
WATERSPRINGS (33) — Jessica Merkle 4, Joanna Hayes 16, Angie Gomez 10, Rylee Mathison 2, Gracie Carpenter 1. FG: 13. FT: 5-8. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 7. Fouled out: none.
SHO-BAN (61) — M. Appenay 10, S. Teton 4, R. Appenay 2, H. Jackson 32, R. Pokibro 11, T. Smith-Buckskin 2. FG: 27. FT: 1-5. 3-pointers: 6 (M. Appenay 2, H. Jackson 4). Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.
Boys basketball
RIRIE 69, ABERDEEN 35: At Aberdeen, Ririe began its season 1-0 thanks to solid shooting and 22 points from Michael Ure.
Ririe hit eight of its 10 3-pointers during the first half, which ended 48-17 Bulldogs.
"We shot really well in the first half," Ririe coach Eric Torgerson said. "Our strength is our shooting. We're still trying to figure out where everything is and we some things belong, but it was a good start. I thought we played well in the first half.”
Jonathan Scott added 12 points for the Bulldogs, who made 22 field goals.
Ririe (1-0) plays tonight at Teton.
RIRIE 69, ABERDEEN 35
Ririe 26 22 11 10 — 69
Aberdeen 11 6 15 3 — 35
RIRIE (69) — Larz Sutton 4, Arik Zeller 5, Josh Young 7, Stockton Johnson 6, Mateo Rosen 2, Jonathan Scott 12, Carter Smith 6, Michael Ure 22, Harmon Brown 5. FG: 20. FT: 19-23. 3-pointers: 10 (Zeller, Young, Stockton Johnson 2, Scott 2, Smith, Ure 2, Brown). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none
ABERDEEN (35) — Payton Foster 5, Jayce Petersen 6, Angel Lemos 5, Alec Faled 10, Matthew Klassen 2, Rhett Schritter 5, Mitchell Spence 2. FG: 9. FT: 12-14. 3-pointers: 3 (Foster, Jayce Peters 2). Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: none.
BLACKFOOT 68, THUNDER RIDGE 57: At Blackfoot, the Broncos defeated Thunder Ridge for a nonconference win to begin the season. No further details were available by deadline.
Blackfoot (1-0) plays Friday at Rigby while Thunder Ridge (0-1) hosts Idaho Falls on Friday.
WATERSPRINGS 82, SHO-BAN 18: At Fort Hall, Watersprings began its first season under coach Scott Moe with a dominating win over conference opponent Sho-Ban.
The Warriors led 52-15 at halftime and made 37 of 74 field goals for the evening. Landon Bowman (35 points), Parker Simmons (13 points) and Matt Almgren (10) finished with double digit scoring.
“Although it shows Landon scores a lot, he is a phenomenal teammate,” said Moe, who moved to Idaho Falls this summer from the Seattle area. “He thinks ‘pass first.’ We scored a lot in transition. Something we’ve been working on for three weeks.”
Watersprings (1-0) hosts Rockland on Thursday.
WATERSPRINGS 82, SHO-BAN 18
Watersprings 20 32 24 6 — 82
Sho-Ban 6 9 3 0 — 18
WATERSPRINGS (82) — Robert Canfield 6, Gabriel Smith 4, Mikey Buell 6, Landon Bowman 35, Matt Almgren 10, Zac Merkling 2, Parker Simmons 13, Kaden Aldinger 2, Hunter Rogers 4. FG: 37-74. FT: 6-15. 3-pointers: 2-13 (Bowman). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
SHO-BAN (18) — Chippewa 2, Teddy 3, Johnson 2, Buckskin 9, Ramos 2. FG: 8. FT: 1-11. 3-pointers: 1 (Teddy). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none