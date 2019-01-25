At Bonneville, the Bonneville High School girls basketball team made nine 3-pointers in a nonconference win over former conference opponent Madison to end the regular season 21-0.
The Bees got double-figure scoring from Sydnee Hunt (13 points), Mariah Jardine (12 points) and Sadie Lott (11 points) in the win. Jardine made four of Bonneville’s 3s while Hunt had two.
The Bees led 27-12 at halftime and 38-20 after three quarters.
Bonneville takes the No. 1 seed and a first round bye into the 4A District 6 tournament and will not play until a 7:30 p.m. Wednesday game at Hillcrest.
Madison (6-15) takes the No. 4 seed into the 5A District 5-6 tournament and will play Tuesday at No. 1 seeded Highland.
BONNEVILLE 53, MADISON 35
Madison 4 8 8 15—35
Bonneville 17 10 11 15—53
MADISON (35)—Hicks 5, Kayeli Wasden 4, Madison Jensen 2, Day 3, Gordon 10, Savanah Dick 5, Sidney Parker 6. FG: 13. FT: 7-17. 3-pointers: 2 (Dick, Hicks). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
BONNEVILLE (53)—Sadie Lott 11, Maely Harrigfeld 3, Maunayia Harrigfeld 9, Sage Leishman 5, Sydnee Hunt 13, Mariah Jardine 12. FG: 19. FT: 6-10. 3-pointers: 9 (Jardine 4, Hunt 2, Leishman 1, Maun. Harrigfeld 1, Mae. Harrigfeld 1). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
RIGBY 64, HILLCREST 46: At Rigby, a 22-point first quarter paced the Trojans to a win over former conference opponent Hillcrest on senior night.
Rigby coach Troy Shippen commended the defensive performance of the Trojans, who recognized seniors Emma Shippen, Mateya Mobley, Summer Dabell, Kenadee French and Anna Fullmer pregame.
“We are playing really good defense,” Shippen said. “We shot well and the girls just played with a lot of heart and a lot of hustle. The type of stuff that I love.”
Macey Larsen had 15 points and Maycee Stenquist had 10 points for Hillcrest (10-10), which begins the 4A District 6 tournament Tuesday versus Shelley at Skyline High School.
Mobley had 13 points, French had 12 and Tylie Jones added 10 for Rigby (15-6), which begins the 5A District 5-6 tournament Tuesday by hosting Thunder Ridge.
RIGBY 64, HILLCREST 46
Hillcrest 9 12 9 16—46
Rigby 22 15 16 11—64
HILLCREST (46)—Maycee Stenquist 10, Hallie Carlson 4, Ashlyn Sargent 2, Hallie Tueller 3, Abigail Parker 1, Alexis Denney 2, Macey Larsen 15, Jaycee Weathermon 9. FG: 12-32. FT: 10-15. 3-pointers: 3-19 (Carlson 1, Larsen 3). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: Denney
RIGBY (64)—Ruby Murdock 7, Sydney Miller 1, Summer Dabell 9, Kenadee French 12, Tylie Jones 10, Emma Shippen 5, Kiersten Raymond 4, Anna Fullmer 3, Mateya Mobley 13. FG: 15-21. FT: 13-20. 3-pointers: 7-17 (Murdock 2, Dabell 3, French 1, Fullmer 1). Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.
POCATELLO 52, IDAHO FALLS 43: At Idaho Falls, a second half rally by the Tigers fell short in a nonconference loss to Pocatello on senior night.
Idaho Falls coach David Vest said he was pleased to see the first quarter end 12-12, but Destiny Harris scored 14 of Pocatello’s 22 second half points to help the Indians take a halftime lead.
The Tigers held the Indians to three field goals in the third quarter and one in the fourth quarter, then free throws became a factor. I.F. went 7-for-10 from the line in the fourth while Pocatello went 9-for-14.
“We were making a push and I was really proud of my girls for making a push,” Vest said. “We got into a position where we needed to foul. We got some lucky breaks on some, but Poky stepped to the line and made the important ones.”
Kennedy Burton had 12 points and Madalyn Burton added 11 points for I.F., which recognized them and fellow seniors Kennady Goddard, Emma Williams, Amber Brower, Olivia Hillam, Sarah Hays, Brittany Neider and Kaitlin Moss pregame.
Idaho Falls (2-18) plays Skyline on Monday at Hillcrest to begin the 4A District 6 tournament.
POCATELLO 52, IDAHO FALLS 43
Pocatello 12 22 6 12—52
Idaho Falls 12 6 6 20—43
POCATELLO (52)—Roubideoux 2, Spillet 2, Wilkes 7, Pearson 18, Murdoch 6, Wray 1, Harris 16. FG: 17. FT: 14-22. 3-pointers: 4 (Pearson 2, Murdoch 2). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: Spillet
IDAHO FALLS (43)—Emma Williams 9, Kennedy Burton 12, Olivia Hillam 4, Madalyn Burton 11, Cassidy Sanders 5, Kaitlin Moss 2. FG: 11. FT: 16-26. 3-pointers: 5 (Williams 2, K. Burton 1, M. Burton 1, Sanders 1). Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: none.
BUTTE COUNTY 46, CHALLIS 25: At Arco, eight players scored for Butte County in a conference win over rival Challis.
The Pirates led 25-6 at halftime and 38-12 after three.
“It was just such a good team effort tonight,” Butte County coach Carla Hansen said. “I’m so proud of all of them. They all worked super hard on defense.”
Jessi Farr had 16 points for Challis (9-11, 0-4), which is off until the district tournament.
Belle Beard had 14 points and Kiya McAffee added 11 for Butte County (9-10, 2-1), which plays Saturday at Grace.
BUTTE COUNTY 46, CHALLIS 25
Challis 2 4 6 13—25
Butte County 11 14 13 8—46
CHALLIS (25)—Jessi Farr 16, Erin Anderson 3, Jazmine Rivera 7, Tessa Gregory 5. FG: 6-20. FT: 7-14. 3-pointers: 2 (Anderson, Gregory). Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.
BUTTE COUNTY (46)—Addy Vandever 1, Pressley Ray 5, Kiya McAffee 11, Anna Knight 8, Belle Beard 14, McKenzie Gamett 2, Emilee Hansen 3, Kelsey Isham 2. FG: 10-30. FT: 6-10. 3-pointers: 6 (Ray 1, McAffee 3, Beard 2). Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: none.
SHO-BAN 62, MACKAY 58: At Fort Hall, Sho-Ban edged Mackay after a high-scoring second half of a conference game.
The Miners led for the first three quarters before the Chiefs rallied.
“I’m proud of my team’s defense tonight,” Mackay coach Kashia Hale said. “I’ve got a really young team. This is gonna teach these girls.”
Hale added that Sho-Ban’s book had the final score as 62-58, but there were some discrepancies between the totals in each team’s score books. Hale was told that due to Sho-Ban being the home team, the score in its scorebook would be deemed official.
Trinity Seefried had 18 points and 15 rebounds, Remi Wojciechowski had 16 points and Alana Christensen added 14 for Mackay (14-4, 9-2), which hosts Rockland tonight to end the regular season.
THUNDER RIDGE 56, SKYLINE 45: At Thunder Ridge, the Titans had three players score in double figures, led by Lauren Davenport’s 18 points. Thunder Ridge finishes the regular season 7-14.
Sophia Anderson and Drew Chapman each scored 10 points for Skyline (9-11).
THUNDER RIDGE 56, SKYLINE 45
Skyline 9 9 16 11 — 45
Thunder Ridge 14 15 19 8 — 56
SKYLINE (45) — Drew Chapman 10, Tayrn Chapman 3, Sophia Anderson 10, Lizzie Bialas 2, Macy Olson 9, Mattie Olson 9, Tailer Thomas 2. FG: 12. FT: 19-26. 3-pointers: 2 (D. Chapman 2). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
THUNDER RIDGE (56) — Mckenzie Detonancourt 6, Sierra John 11, Lauren Davenport 18, Kamrin Ottley 8, Halli Smith 13. FG: 18. FT: 16-24. 3-pointers: 4 (John, Davenport, Smith 2). Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: Turnage.
Boys basketball
RIRIE 64, WEST JEFFERSON 35: At Ririe, Michael Ure scored 37 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Bulldogs improved to 15-1 and 4-0 in the 2A Nuclear Conference.
“He’s just a good all-around player,” Ririe coach Eric Torgerson said of Ure, who hit his free throws and connected from long range. “West Jefferson didn’t have an answer for him.”
Larz Sutton added eight points for Ririe, which plays Saturday at Firth. Branson Morton had seven points to lead West Jefferson (3-12, 1-3), which hosts Butte County on Tuesday.
RIRIE 64, WEST JEFFERSON 35
West Jefferson 4 13 12 6 — 35
Ririe 16 22 14 12 — 64
WEST JEFFERSON (35) — Dillon Jacobs 6, Braeden Larsen 3, Landen Larsen 5, Trystan Sauer 3, Straton Morton 3, Max Ricks 2, Jaden Burtenshaw 6, Branson Morton 7. FG: 12. FT: 8-10. 3-pointers: 3 (Braeden Larsen, S. Morton, B Morton). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: None
RIRIE (64) — Larz Sutton 8, Arik Zeller 7, Josh Young 4, Stockton Johnson 4, Mateo Rosen 2, Brown 2, Michael Ure 37. FG: 20. FT: 18-20. 3-pointers: 6 (Zeller, Ure 5). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.
CHALLIS 50, OAKLEY 38: At Challis, the Vikings set the tone early with their defense, coach Jerrod Farr said, and held off Oakley after a 29-14 halftime lead.
Parker May led Challis with 12 points and William Ashley added 11 for the Vikings (13-2), who host North Fremont tonight.
CHALLIS 50, OAKLEY 38
Oakley 9 5 12 12 — 38
Challis 18 11 12 9 — 50
OAKLEY (38) — Jones 7 Robinson 5, Pulsifer 2, Parnell 4, Critchfield 9, Sagers 11. FG: 11. FT: 14-26. 3-pointers: 2 (Jones, Parnell). Total fouls: 13. FOULED OUT: None.
CHALLIS (50) — Mitchell Cotant 5, Garrett Millick 5, Parker May 12, William Ashley 11, Ross Sheppeard 4, Riley Shaw 4, Carson Amar 9. FG: 20. FT: 7-11. 3-pointers: 3 (Millick, Ashley, Amar). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: None
TETON 73, SNAKE RIVER 68 (OT): At Driggs, Teton defeated Snake River in overtime for a nonconference win.
Snake River led 41-36 at halftime before Teton took a 49-46 lead into the fourth quarter. No further details were available by deadline.
Teton (9-6) hosts Sugar-Salem on Saturday. Snake River (10-6) hosts Marsh Valley on Wednesday.
SUGAR-SALEM 41, SOUTH FREMONT 36: At St. Anthony, Sugar-Salem began conference play with a win over South Fremont. No further details were available by deadline.
Sugar-Salem (11-7) plays Saturday at Teton while South Fremont (7-10) hosts Teton on Wednesday.
Wrestling
SUGAR-SALEM 60, MARSH VALLEY 15
98: Brady Dahlke (MV) pin Tristen Brown (SS), 2:00. 106: Jonathan Marin (SS) pin Jayden Ketner (MV), 1:37. 113: Skyler Klingler (SS) dec. Carson Hemsley (MV), 13-11). 120: Brock Young (MV) pin Dylan Glider (SS), 4:58. 126: Damon Estudillo (MV) dec. Bridger Norman (SS), 5-2). 132: Double Forfeit. 138: Caleb Norman (SS) pin Caedyn Martin (MV), 4:21). 145: Daxtyn Zollinger (SS) pin Brad Benson (MV), 3:23). 152: Logan Lerwill (SS) by forfeit. 160: Cody Tillery (SS) pin Brian Gines (MV), 2:40. 170: David Overson (SS) by forfeit. 182: Browning Bennion (SS) dec. Tanner Branson (MV), 13-7. 195: Trey Wilson (SS) pin Hunter McQuivey (MV), 4:45). 220: Kyler Dalling (SS) pin Tate Barker (MV), 1:42). 285: Kenneth Copley (SS) by forfeit.
SUGAR-SALEM 72, GRACE 15
98: Tristen Brown (SS) pin Colton Hobbs (G), 0:53). 106: Jonathan Marin (SS) by forfeit. 113: Skyler Klingler (SS) by forfeit. 120: Dylan Glider (SS) pin Trenton Mansfield (G), 2:30). 126: Clayton Lunt (G) pin Bridger Norman (SS), 5:50). 132: Caleb Norman (SS) pin Bray Skinner (G), 1:14). 138: Daxtyn Zollinger (SS) pin Rhet Jorgensen (G), 2:53. 145: Skyler Lerwill (SS) pin Connor Mickelson (G) 3:49. 152: Uriel Perez (G) pin Logan Lerwill (SS), 4:47). 160: Cody Tillery (SS) pin Octavio Perez (G), 5:44). 170: David Overson (SS) pin Josh Anderson (G), 2:00). 182: Wyatt Wadsworth (G) dec. Trey Wilson (SS), 8-5). 195: Browning Bennion (SS) by forfeit. 220: Kyler Dalling (SS) by forfeit. 285: Kenneth Copley (SS) pin Max Clements (G), 0:31.
GRACE 51, WEST JEFFERSON 24
98: Colton Hobbs (G) by forfeit. 106: Dylan Burtenshaw (WJ) by forfeit. 113: Double Forfeit. 120: Trenton Mansfield (G) by forfeit. 126: Clayton Lunt (G) by forfeit. 132: Bray Skinner (G) pin Teagan Hansen (WJ), 4:45. 138: Rhet Jorgensen (G) by forfeit. 145: Connor Mickelson (G) pin Kamren Wright (WJ), 1:09. 152: Uriel Perez (G) dec. Hyrum Richins (WJ), 12-5). 160: Octavio Perez (G) pin Brandon Kimbro (WJ), 3:57). 170: Josh Anderson (G) pin Reagan Roundy (WJ), 1:25). 182: Jared Roundy (WJ) pin Wyatt Wadsworth (G), 0:58. 195: Double Forfeit. 220: Creed Calder (WJ) by forfeit. 285: Kelton White (WJ) pin Max Clements (G), 0:38.
MARSH VALLEY 64, WEST JEFFERSON 24
98: Brady Dahlke (MV) by forfeit. 106: Dylan Burtenshaw (WJ) pin Jayden Ketner (MV), 0:44. 113: Carson Hemsley (MV) by forfeit. 120: Brock Young (MV) by forfeit. 126: Damon Estudillo (MV) by forfeit. 132: Tristan Smith (MV) pin Teagan Hansen (WJ), 2:51. 138: Caedyn Martin (MV) by forfeit. 145: Brad Benson (MV) pin Kamren Wright (WJ), 4:30. 152: Hyrum Richins (WJ) by forfeit. 160: Brian Gines (Marsh Valley) pin Brandon Kimbro (WJ), 3:24. 170: Reagan Roundy (WJ) by forfeit. 182: Tanner Branson (MV) maj. dec. Jared Roundy (WJ), 10-0). 195: Hunter McQuivey (MV) by forfeit. 220: Tate Barker (MV) pin Creed Calder (WJ), 3:43). 285: Kelton White (WJ) by forfeit.