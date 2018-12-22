At Idaho Falls, the Bonneville High School boys basketball team made 10 3-pointers and got double-figure scoring from four players in a 61-53 conference win over Idaho Falls.
The victory extends the Bees' win streak to three, and the game was the Tigers' first conference loss.
The Bees led 27-22 at halftime, trailed 42-41 after three quarters and then poured in 20 points in the fourth quarter.
"You gotta give them a lot of credit," Idaho Falls coach Howard Hart said of Bonneville. "They were ready to play tonight. That happens sometimes. Somebody has a little better night than you do. They executed well."
Jordan Perez had 14 points, Randon Hostert had 13, Jamison Trane had 12 and Carson Johnson added 11 for Bonneville (4-6, 2-1), which is off until a Jan. 8 home game versus Blackfoot.
Kalvin Bowen had 16 points and Paul Wilson added 14 for Idaho Falls (5-4, 2-1), which is off until a Jan. 4 game at Madison.
BONNEVILLE 61, IDAHO FALLS 53
Bonneville 15 12 14 20 — 61
Idaho Falls 17 5 20 11 — 53
BONNEVILLE (61) — Jordan Perez 14, Randon Hostert 13, Carson Johnson 11, Caleb Stoddard 2, Riley Judy 7, Jamison Trane 12, Devin McDonald 2. FG: 19-39. FT: 13-19. 3-pointers: 10-18 (Perez 1-2, Hostert 2-7, Johnson 3-3, Judy 2-4, Trane 2-2). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
IDAHO FALLS (53) — Kalvin Bowen 16, Paul Wilson 14, Braxton Ball 2, Andrew Gregersen 6, Jackson Sorenson 3, Cam Conrad 8, Kenyion Clark 4. FG: 18-48. FT: 13-16. 3-pointers: 4-8 (Gregersen 2-4, Sorenson 1-4, Bowen 1-3). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
HILLCREST 68, SKYLINE 61: At Hillcrest, free throws helped lift the Knights to a conference win over Skyline in a neck-and-neck game.
The Knights led 31-30 at halftime and 45-36 after three quarters before a scoring frenzy ensued in the fourth quarter.
“It was almost like a boxing match, feeling each other out the first two rounds,” Hillcrest coach Dave Austin said. “We figured each other out and we couldn’t stop each other. The fourth quarter was wild, but it was fun to watch both teams.”
Cruz Taylor had 20 points while Ethan Wilding added 13 for Skyline (3-3, 1-2), which plays Thursday at Fruitland.
Parker Boyle scored 23 points and Kyle Austin added 15 for Hillcrest (4-4, 3-0), which plays today at Twin Falls.
HILLCREST 68, SKYLINE 61
Skyline 18 12 6 25 — 61
Hillcrest 18 13 14 23 — 68
SKYLINE (61) — Jael Garcia 12, Jo Bates 9, Easton Taylor 5, Zach Hansen 2, Cruz Taylor 20, Ethan Wilding 13. FG: 21. FT: 11-14. 3-pointers: 8 (Bates 1, E. Taylor 1, C. Taylor 3, Wilding 3). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: none.
HILLCREST (68) — Parker Boyle 23, Trevor Roberts 8, Garrett Freed 2, Luke Patterson 3, Colsen Mangeris 2, Kyle Austin 15, Bryce Cook 7, Karter Battleson 8. FG: 22. FT: 17-21. 3-pointers: 7 (Boyle 3, Patterson 1, Cook 1, Battleson 2). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
BLACKFOOT 57, SHELLEY 47: At Blackfoot, the Broncos defeated Shelley in a Bingham County showdown.
The game was close throughout, but Shelley coach Wally Foster said two runs helped Blackfoot pull away.
“We had two stretches where they made about a six to eight point run,” Foster said. “We got behind and just couldn’t catch up.”
Dexter Hale had 18 points and Reece Robinson had 12 for Blackfoot (3-4, 1-2), which hosts Firth on Friday.
Brandon McBride had 16 points to lead Shelley (0-9, 0-3), which is off until a Jan. 5 home game versus Thunder Ridge.
BLACKFOOT 57, SHELLEY 47
Shelley 10 14 15 8—47
Blackfoot 13 18 19 7—57
SHELLEY (47)—Wyatt Remington 4, Parker Hanson 7, Brandon McBride 16, Jake Wray 7, Kohler 1, Austin 3, Dominguez 6, Corey Killpack 3. FG: 11. FT: 19-32. 3-pointers: 6 (Hanson 2, McBride 2, Wray 2). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
BLACKFOOT (57)—Dexter Hale 18, Reece Robinson 12, Jett Shelley 8, Wright 2, Young 8, Jayden Wistison 4, Delora 5. FG: 21. FT: 9-13. 3-pointers: 6 (Hale 3, Robinson 1, Shelley 2). Total fouls: 21. Fouled out: Delora.
RIRIE 54, WEST SIDE 45: At Ririe, the Bulldogs erased a 14-point deficit with a 25-point fourth quarter to complete a regular season sweep of West Side.
West Side led 35-20 at halftime and 43-29 after three quarter. Michael Ure had 10 points and Larz Sutton had nine points in the fourth quarter, and Stockton Johnson hit two 3-pointers in that stretch. The Bulldogs took a one-point lead with four and a half minutes left and continued their scoring frenzy to close out the game.
“West Side, they came to play. They came to win,” Ririe coach Eric Torgerson said. “Halfway through the third quarter, we finally woke up. It was kind of a wild and crazy finish. At the end, six or seven (points) were foul shots.”
Ure and Sutton had 18 points each and Johnson added 12 for Ririe (7-1), which plays one week from tonight at Snake River.
RIRIE 54, WEST SIDE 45
West Side 16 19 8 2—45
Ririe 7 13 9 25—54
WEST SIDE (45) — Beckstead 9, Nielsen 6, Brown 3, Shirtluff 14, Robinson 3, Moser 2, Frankman 8. FG: 15. FT: 8-10. 3-pointers: 7 (Beckstead 1, Nielsen 2, Brown 1, Shirtluff 3). Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: Beckstead, Nielsen
RIRIE (54) — Larz Sutton 18, Arik Zeller 3, Stockton Johnson 12, Mateo Rosen 3, Michael Ure 18. FG: 13. FT: 20-29. 3-pointers: 8 (Sutton 2, Zeller 1, Johnson 3, Rosen 1, Ure 1). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
MACKAY 76, ROCKLAND 66 (OT): At Rockland, the Miners got a combined 45 points from Chase Green and Jacoda Whitworth in an overtime conference win over Rockland.
The Miners, who trailed 37-35 at halftime and 50-48 after three quarters, outscored the Bulldogs 13-11 in the fourth quarter and missed a would-be game-winning layup with three seconds left to prompt overtime.
“When we went into overtime, the kids flat out played hard and executed,” Mackay coach Kelvin Krosch said.
Chase Green had 26 points, including some clutch 3-pointers in the fourth, and Whitworth had 19 points for Mackay (7-2, 4-0), which hosts Watersprings tonight.
MACKAY 76, ROCKLAND 66 (OT)
Mackay 12 23 13 13 15 — 76
Rockland 19 18 13 11 5 — 66
MACKAY (76) — Dallin Green 4, Nolan Moorman 7, S Peterson 8, Colton Holt 5, Jacoda Whitworth 19, Caleb Green 7, Chase Green 26. FG: 27. FT: 15-25. 3-pointers: 7 (Moorman 1, Whitworth 3, Ch. Green 3). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: D. Green.
ROCKLAND (66) — Permann 11, Lance Farr 6, Matthews 6, Norwood 14, Woodworth 8, McClane 9, Levi Farr 2. FG: 22. FT: 18-28. 3-pointers: 4 (Permann 2, Matthews 1, Norwood 1). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: Norwood, L. Farr.
Girls basketball
SOUTH FREMONT 63, MARSH VALLEY 33: At St. Anthony, Olivia LeCheminant and Paizlee Hobbs combined for 45 points in a nonconference win over Marsh Valley.
LeCheminant had 29 points, which South Fremont coach Ryan Erikson said he believes is a career high. She missed four shots the entire game.
“I think we’ve played well defensively all year. Finally, our offense is starting to come around,” Erikson said. “Multiple players are starting to find their roles.”
Hobbs had 16 points for South Fremont (6-5), which plays at the three-day Parma Tournament beginning Thursday.
SOUTH FREMONT 63, MARSH VALLEY 33
Marsh Valley 10 9 4 10 — 33
South Fremont 11 13 16 23 — 63
MARSH VALLEY (33)—Vorwaller 6, Christensen 6, Belnap 5, Armstrong 2, Gunter 5, N. Smedley 4, Argyle 3, M. Smedley 2. FG: 10. FT: 10-16. 3-pointers: 3 (Christensen 2, Gunter 1). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: none.
SOUTH FREMONT (63)—Tyleigh Hill 7, Geisler 1, Jalyssa Stoddard 3, Carly Hikida 6, Paizlee Hobbs 16, Tucker 1, Olivia LeCheminant 29. FG: 25. FT: 12-22. 3-pointers: 1 (Hill). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
FIRTH 52, NORTH FREMONT 25: At Firth, three players finished the night in double figures for Firth in a conference win over North Fremont.
The Cougars, who led 29-8 at halftime, finished the night with 23 made field goals.
“I thought we did play well defensively,” Firth coach Sharla Cook said. “I thought we did a nice job offensively of finding open people. The kids were very unselfish tonight.”
Ellie Miller and Alexa Nedrow had nine points each to lead North Fremont (7-4, 1-1), which plays in the East Idaho Holiday Invitational tournament starting Thursday.
Abby Schiess had 16 points, Jaylyn McKinnon had 11 and Cassi Robbins added 10 for Firth (8-4, 1-1), which is off until a Jan. 3 home game versus West Side.
FIRTH 52, NORTH FREMONT 25
North Fremont 2 6 10 7 — 25
Firth 15 14 8 15 — 52
NORTH FREMONT (25) — Ellie Miller 9, Remi Litton 3, Alexa Nedrow 9, Kelby Dye 4. FG: 10. FT: 2-7. 3-pointers: 3 (Miller 2, Litton 1). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
FIRTH (52) — Cassi Robbins 10, Hailey Gee 8, Kiley Mecham 2, Hailey Barker 2, Abby Schiess 16, Jaylyn McKinnon 11, Kylee Barker 3. FG: 23. FT: 5-6. 3-pointers: 1 (K. barker). Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: none.
MACKAY 38, ROCKLAND 31: At Rockland, the Miners handed Rockland its second loss of the season.
Chloe Fullmer had her second double-double in as many nights in a conference game that was tight throughout.
“She’s having a great week,” Mackay coach Kashia Hale said. “It was a great win for us.”
Trinity Seefried added eight points for Mackay (7-3, 4-1), which hosts Watersprings tonight.
MACKAY 38, ROCKLAND 31
Mackay 9 13 5 11 — 38
Rockland 3 15 4 9 — 31
MACKAY (38) — Riley Moore 5, Remi Wojciechowski 7, Ileaha Begay 2, Chloe Fullmer 16, Trinity Seefried 8. FG: 17. FT: 3-8. 3-pointers: 1 (Wojciechowski). Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: none
ROCKLAND (31) — Charlotte Wilson 7, Evie White 2, B. Berkeley 4, M. Permann 18. FG: 15. FT: 2-6. 3-pointers: 1 (Permann). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
Wrestling
THUNDER RIDGE 54, TWIN FALLS 29
98 pounds: Kaden Ramos (TR) by forfeit; 106: Gabe Terrill (TR) pin Tyson Tatton, 7:00; 113: Erika Scott (TR) by forfeit; 120: Caleb Schuler (TF) by forfeit; 126: Mason Metcalf (TF) maj. dec. Kamden Seal, 14-2; 132: Anthony Maldonado (TF) maj. dec. Cache Holt, 17-6; 138: Justin Lance (TR) by forfeit; 145: Kaleb Rizo (TR) pin Jericho Adams, 1:31; 152: Hunter Stolworthy (TR) pin Braden Belnap, 0:20; 160: Jake Humphrey (TF) pin Tristan Stanton, 2:27; 170: Baylee Carney (TF) s.v. Max Leavitt, 21-19; 182: Cache Holt (TR) pin Hagen Tubbs, 0:46; 195: Skeet Newton (TF) pin Michael Snyder, 1:22; 220: Jaren Sayer (TR) by forfeit; 285: Levi Montanez (TR) by forfeit
MINICO 48, THUNDER RIDGE 42
98 pounds: Kaden Ramos (TR) pin Hernan Dominguez, 1:17; 106: Izzy Ixta (MIN) pin Gabe Terrill, 3:21; 113: James Burr (MIN) pin Erika Scott, 0:22; 120: Joseph Lopez (MIN) by forfeit; 126: Zak Allred (MIN) pin Kamden Seal, 0:58; 132: Dawson Osterhout (MIN) pin Gage Holt, 1:37; 138: Justin Lance (TR) pin Daniel Vega, 1:51; 145: Kaleb Rizo (TR) pin Milton Hernandez, 1:17; 152: Hunter Stolworthy (TR) pin Austin Meredith, 3:07; 160: Tristan Stanton (TR) pin Luke Arthur, 3:56; 170: Tazyn Twiss (MIN) pin Max Leavitt, 1:21; 182: Cache Holt (TR) by forfeit; 195: Jesus Ramirez (MIN) pin Michael Snyder, 0:13; 220: Johhny Aguilar (MIN) pin Jaren Sayer, 5:33; 285: Levi Montanez (TR) pin Gabriel Fuentes, 1:37