At Blackfoot, free throws helped the Bonneville High School girls basketball team finish off a 47-43 win over Blackfoot on Tuesday to grab the No. 1 seed for the 4A District 6 tournament.
The win moves the Bees to 20-0 overall and completes their regular season conference play at 10-0.
“I knew Blackfoot wasn’t going away,” Bonneville coach Amy Wood said. “I couldn’t ask for a better game going into districts. To have my kids be smart down the stretch, they really had to execute and do those little things.”
The game was a far cry from Bonneville’s 67-43 win over the Broncos in their last meeting on Dec. 18. The first quarter was a show between Blackfoot’s Hadley Humpherys and Bonneville’s Sadie Lott and ended 14-13 Bonneville after a Lott fast break layup. The Bees began double and triple teaming Humpherys in the second quarter and took a 22-20 lead into halftime.
Bonneville led by as much as 29-20 in the third quarter, ending it with a 31-25 lead. Blackfoot cut its deficit to 44-43 with 35 seconds left off a 3-pointer from Olivia Arave. Lott and Maunayia Harrigfeld combined to go 3 for 4 at the foul line down the stretch to seal the win.
Hunt had 20 points, Lott added 18 and Mariah Jardine had six—all in the fourth quarter—for Bonneville, which hosts Madison in its regular season finale Thursday.
Humphrerys and Tenleigh Smith had 11 points each while Arave had 10 for Blackfoot (16-3, 8-2), which ends the regular season Thursday at Jerome.
BONNEVILLE 47, BLACKFOOT 43
Bonneville 13 9 9 16—47
Blackfoot 14 6 5 18—43
BONNEVILLE (47)—Sadie Lott 18, Maunayia Harrigfeld 4, Sydnee Hunt 20, Mariah Jardine 6. FG: 17. FT: 9-11. 3-pointers: 5 (Lott 2, Hunt 3). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
BLACKFOOT (43)—Allie Cannon 7, Tenleigh Smith 11, I. Arave 4, Olivia Arave 10, Hadley Humpherys 11. FG: 19. FT: 1-3. 3-pointers: 4 (Cannon 1, Smith 1, O. Arave 2). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
HIGHLAND 64, THUNDER RIDGE 47: At Thunder Ridge, Highland’s Makenna Baker scored 30 points and the Rams handed the Titans a conference loss.
Baker made four of Highland’s seven 3-pointers and scored 15 of Highland’s 19 third quarter points.
“Everything she threw up in the air went in,” Thunder Ridge coach Jeremy Spencer said. “On the start of the third, Makenna went on a run.”
Sierra John had 17 points, Avery Turnage added 13 and Lauren Davenport added 10 for Thunder Ridge (6-14, 1-5), which hosts Skyline on Thursday to end the regular season.
HIGHLAND 64, THUNDER RIDGE 47
Highland 13 19 19 13—64
Thunder Ridge 7 16 13 11—47
HIGHLAND (64)—Baker 30, Farrer 4, R. Polulon 6, Calley 10, Hawes 9, Maughan 2, Thayne 3. FG: 25. FT: 7-10. 3-pointers: 7 (Baker 4, Polulon 1, Calley, Hawes 1). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
THUNDER RIDGE (47)—Mckenzie Detonancour 2, Sierra John 17, Lauren Davenport 10, Kamrin Ottley 2, Avery Turnage 13, Halli Smith 3. FG: 15. FT: 12-21. 3-pointers: 5 (John 2, Davenport 2, Smith 1). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: Halle Kunz.
HILLCREST 54, IDAHO FALLS 30: At Hillcrest, Maycee Stenquist had 27 points for the Knights in a conference win over Idaho Falls in their last regular season home game.
Hillcrest built a 27-12 halftime lead and extended it to 42-20 after three.
“We knew that our defense could get picks for layups,” Hillcrest coach Alan Sargent said. “That’s exactly what happened.”
Madalyn Burton and Olivia Hillam had nine points each to lead Idaho Falls (2-17, 2-8), which hosts Pocatello in Thursday’s regular season finale.
Jaycee Weathermon added eight for Hillcrest (10-9, 5-5), which plays Thursday at Rigby in its regular season finale.
HILLCREST 54, IDAHO FALLS 30
Idaho Falls 3 9 8 10—30
Hillcrest 16 11 15 12—54
IDAHO FALLS (30)—Kennady Goddard 4, Emma Williams 2, Brower 1, Olivia Hillam 9, Madalyn Burton 9, Cassidy Sanders 1, Hays 4, Kaitlin Moss 2. FG: 13. FT: 5-16. 3-pointers: 1 (Hillam). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: Hillam.
HILLCREST (54)—Maycee Stenquist 27, Hallie Carlson 5, Ashlyn Sargent 7, Hallie Tueller 2, Abigail Parker 2, Alexis Denney 2, Macey Larsen 4, Jaycee Weathermon 8. FG: 22. FT: 9-16. 3-pointers: 4 (Stenquist 2, Carlson 1, Larsen 1). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: Weathermon.
SKYLINE 35, SHELLEY 22: At Skyline, the Grizzlies played with a flu-depleted roster and ended conference play with a win over Shelley.
With leading scorers Mattie Olson and Annalise Cheret both out due to the flu, Macy Olson scored 15 points.
“Tonight she was kinda like, you know what? This is my team tonight,” Skyline coach Ty Keck said. “She was our complete player tonight all the way around.”
Lizzie Bialas added seven for Skyline (9-10, 5-5), which ends the regular season Thursday at Thunder Ridge.
Salma Vega had eight points to lead Shelley (1-17, 0-10), which ended the regular season Tuesday.
SKYLINE 35, SHELLEY 22
Shelley 6 4 8 4—22
Skyline 3 8 11 13—35
SHELLEY (22)—Kassidy Arzola 2, Avery Downs 2, Sydney Leal 4, Salma Vega 8, Stoddard 6. FG: 7. FT: 8-21. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: none.
SKYLINE (35)—Drew Chapman 5, Tayrn Chapman 5, Sophie Anderson 1, Lizzie Bialas 7, Macy Olson 15, Ashlen Huntsman 2. FG: 13. FT: 13-21. 3-pointers: 4 (Olson 2, T. Chapman 1, D. Chapman 1). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
LEADORE 42, GRACE LUTHERAN 15: At Leadore, three players finished with double-figure scoring for Leadore in a conference win over first-year program Grace Lutheran.
The Mustangs led 17-6 at halftime and 31-12 after three quarters.
“We just played them straight up,” Leadore coach Richard Barany said. “I only have six players and everybody played.
Paige Ramsey had 16 points, Danielle Girvin had 14 and Sydney Tomchak had 10 for Leadore (5-10, 3-8), which ends the regular season Friday at Watersprings.
LEADORE 42, GRACE LUTHERAN 15
Grace Lutheran 2 4 6 3—15
Leadore 7 10 14 11—42
GRACE LUTHERAN (15)—R. Trojan 8, E. Grayson 3, M. Little 2, A. Vigliatoro 2. FG: 5. FT: 4-6. 3-pointers: 1 (Trojan). Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: none.
LEADORE (42)—Bailey Herbst 2, Paige Ramsey 16, Danielle Girvin 14, Sydney Tomchak 10. FG: 18. FT: 6-11. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: none.
MACKAY 53, CHALLIS 51: At Challis, the Miners trailed at the half, but built a lead with a 16-point third quarter and held off Challis in the closing minutes.
Riley Moore led Mackay with 23 points, which included five 3-pointers, and Trinity Seefried added 12 points. Jasmine Rivera scored 14 points for Challis.
“We started out very flat so we got behind,” Mackay coach Kashia Hale said. “We really picked up the defense.”
Mackay improved to 14-3 and plays at Sho-Ban on Thursday.
MACKAY 53, CHALLIS 51
Mackay 6 16 16 15 — 53
Challis 9 17 8 17 — 51
MACKAY (53) — Riley Moore 23, Alana Christensen 3, Remi Wojciechowski 7, Ileaha Begay 2, Fullmer 2, Trinity Seefried 12, Brenna McAffee 5. FG: 21. FT: 4-8. 3-POINTERS: 6 (Riley Moore 5, Wojciechowski). Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: Wojciechowski
CHALLIS (51) — O. Farr 3, Jessi Farr 12, Zoe D’Orazio 6, Jazmine Rivera 14, Erin Anderson 10, Tessa Gregory 6. FG: 18. FT: 14-17. 3-pointers: 4 (O. Farr , J. Farr, Anderson 2). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None
Boys basketball
GRACE LUTHERAN 36, LEADORE 35: At Leadore, Leadore rallied back from a slow first quarter, but a missed free throw in the closing seconds proved the difference.
R.J. Foster scored 14 points and Austin Beyeler added 11 for Leadore. Kieran led Grace Lutheran with 13 points.
Leadore plays at Watersprings on Friday. Grace Lutheran is at Clark County on Friday.
GRACE LUTHERAN 36, LEADORE 35
Grace Lutheran 13 2 9 12 — 36
Leadore 6 8 10 11 — 35
GRACE LUTHERAN (36) — Slack 13, Cummings 8, Jimenez 6, Besel 7, Frakes 2. FG: 17. FT: 0-11. 3-POINTERS: 2 (Besel, Slack). Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: Cummings.
LEADORE (35) — Ryker Tomchak 4, Finnian McConnaghy 2, R.J. Foster 14, Austin Beyeler 11, Weston Mackay 4. FG: 16. FT: 3-8. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.