At Rupert, the Bonneville High School wrestling team came away with second place Saturday at the annual Red Halverson Invitational at Minico High School.
The Bees had nine medalists—Braxton Sorenson (second at 138), Matthew Boone (second at 195), Joel Bowman (second at 285), Hector Ramirez (sixth at 220), Cort Erickson (third at 182), Spencer Winchester (third at 160), Cooper French (third at 145), Hans Blanchard (sixth at 132) and Kole Sorenson (fifth at 106) to move up from fifth place after Friday to second on Saturday. The Bees had 195 points to edge Jerome by four points for second. Kuna won the tournament with 297 points.
“The first couple rounds were big rounds for us,” Bonneville coach Zairrick Wadsworth said. “The kids battled really hard this morning, got themselves in a situation where they were able to pull into second. I think as a team, they all wrestled really well from top to bottom.”
Six other local schools had medalists Saturday. Payton Woodland (sixth at 182), Nick Chappell (third at 170), Daniel Andrade (third at 183), Austin Despain (fifth at 138), Landon Evans (fifth at 132) and Landon Abercrombie (fourth at 106) all placed for Blackfoot. Snake River had three: Gus Carter (third at 106), Kyle Richardson (fourth at 132) and 126-pound champion Destin Summers. Shelley had two, 106-pound champion Kolton Stacey and sixth place 152-pound medalist Taylor Balmforth. Payton Brooks (fifth at 126), Ethan Waldron (fifth at 113) and Rhope Rasmussen (third at 98) placed for Rigby while Parker Reynolds (third at 285), Keaton Cushmen (fourth at 152) and Cameron Paulson (third at 120) medaled for Skyline. Tyson Clark (sixth at 145) and Jaden Smith (fourth at 138) medaled for Madison while Bruin Bradshaw (second at 160) and Cooper Erickson (fifth at 170) medaled for Challis, one of two 1A schools competing.
SUGAR-SALEM WINS JOHN BERRY CLASSIC: At Sugar City, the hometown Diggers won their own annual tournament.
Sugar-Salem accumulated 209 points to win and had 13 medalists, including champions Jon Marin (106) and Caleb Norman (132). Also placing were Tristen Brown (third at 98), Skyler Klingler (third at 113), Dylan Glider (sixth at 120), Bridger Norman (fifth at 126), Daxtyn Zollinger (fifth at 138), Cody Tillery (sixth at 160), David Overson (third at 170), Browning Bennion (third at 182), Trey Wilson (fourth at 195), Kenneth Copley (second at 285) and Kaden Malstrom (sixth at 285).
North Fremont cracked the top five in the team standings, taking third with 165.5 points. Kohl Nielson (120), Jacob Pilgrim (126) and Riggen Cordingley (152) won titles for the Huskies while Alex Garcia (sixth at 138), Hayden Maupin (third at 145), Tyrek Mago (third at 160), Cael Neeley (fith at 170), Rafael Rivas (third at 195) and Jose Castillo (fifth at 220) also medaled.
Teton had five medalists: Cooper Cooke (fifth at 120), Hunter Hill (second at 132), Kayden Fullmer (fifth at 132), James Fullmer (second at 145) and Dalton Lerwill (third at 152).
Troy Bruce won 113, Kahl Williams took second at 126 and Dakota McIntosh was fourth at 120 for Salmon. South Fremont’s Sawyer Hobbs won 182 and Ethan Burbridge (fifth at 152) medaled for Madison.
Boys basketball
RIRIE 56, FIRTH 26: At Firth, nine players scored for Ririe in a win over Firth that moved the Bulldogs to 5-0 in Nuclear Conference play.
The Bulldogs led 18-9 after what head coach Eric Torgerson called a slow first half, then they outscored the Cougars 38-19 in the second half. While Firth limited Ririe senior and District 6 leading scorer Michael Ure to eight points, Torgerson said his teammates stepped up.
“Firth’s whole game plan was centered around Michael,” Torgerson said. “We just adjusted. Our other guys stepped up and made it happen. Everybody on the bench played and scored.”
Torgerson added that it was nice to see Firth’s Grayson Nelson on the bench supporting his team. Nelson broke his arm and dislocated his wrist in Firth’s Jan. 18 game at West Jefferson.
Ben Park had 11 points while Colton Mecham added seven for Firth (8-9, 2-3), which plays Wednesday at North Fremont.
Stockton Johnson had 12 points and Jonathan Scott added nine for Ririe (16-1), which hosts Salmon on Friday.
RIRIE 56, FIRTH 26
Ririe 12 6 14 24 — 56
Firth 5 4 5 14 — 26
RIRIE (56) — Larz Sutton 7, Arik Zeller 2, Josh Young 4, Stockton Johnson 12, Mateo Rosen 5, Jonathan Scott 9, Carter Smith 5, Michael Ure 8, Ryker Player 4. FG: 21. FT: 6-10. 3-pointers: 8 (Johnson 2, Rosen 1, Scott 3, Smith 1, Player 1). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
FIRTH (26) — Ben Park 11, Kai Park 2, Colton Mecham 7, Carpenter 4, Killpack 2, Erickson 2. FG: 10. FT: 6-8. 3-pointers: 2 (Mecham, Carpenter). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
NORTH FREMONT 74, SALMON 19: At Salmon, the Huskies improved to 13-3, 4-1 in the 2A Nuclear Conference with Saturday’s victory. Garrett Hawkes led North Fremont with 20 points while Jordan Hess added 10.
The Huskies host Firth on Wednesday. Salmon dropped to 2-12 and 0-5 in conference and plays Friday at Ririe.
NORTH FREMONT 74, SALMON 19
North Fremont 22 17 20 15 — 74
Salmon 4 5 2 8 — 19
NORTH FREMONT (74) — Blake Oberhansley 4, Chris Hansen 9, Luke Hill 8, Garrett Hawkes 20, Drew Hill 2, Peyton Litton 6, J. Lenz 2, Bridger Lenz 5, Jordan Hess 10, Tyler Shuldberg 4, Paul Wynn 4. FG: 28. FT: 15-23. 3-pointers: 3 (Hill, B. Lenz, Hess). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None
SALMON (19) — Blazen Burgess 8, Kaywood 2, Dillon Pilkerton 1, McClay Sommers 4, Owen Tarkalson 4. FG: 7. FT: 3-13. 3-pointers: 2 (Burgess). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.
CHALLIS 68, BUTTE COUNTY 49: At Arco, William Ashley scored 14 of his 19 points in the third quarter as the Vikings built a double-digit lead and pulled away in the second half of a 1AD1 High Desert contest. Parker May led all scorers with 23 points.
“We couldn’t make a shot in the first half,” Challis coach Jerrod Farr said. “ We woke up in the third and starting hitting some shots.”
Challis improved to 12-3 and plays Wednesday at Grace. Butte County fell to 4-13 and 1-4 and plays Tuesday at West Jefferson.
CHALLIS 68, BUTTE COUNTY 49
Challis 15 11 25 17 — 68
Butte County 8 18 12 11 — 49
CHALLIS (68) — Garrett Millick 8, Parker May 23, William Ashley 19, Austin Ollar 2, Ross Sheppeard 9, Carson Amar 4, Isaac Schwenke 4. FG: 22. FT: 13-18. 3-pointers: 9 (Millick, May 5, Ashley 3). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.
BUTTE COUNTY (49) — Sage Cummins 2, Ty Twitchell 10, Brady McAffee 9, Bridger Hansen 14, Keyan Cummins 10, Tyler Wanstron 2. FG: 20. FT: 7-14. 3-POINTERS: 2 (Hansen 2). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: K Cummins.
Girls basketball
GRACE 52, BUTTE COUNTY 43: At Grace, the Grizzlies pulled away over the Pirates with a 22-point fourth quarter to finish 1AD1 High Desert conference play 4-0.
Belle Beard led Butte County (9-11, 2-2) with 11 points while Kelsey Isham added eight points.
Butte County opens 1AD1 District 5-6 tournament play on Thursday against Challis at West Jefferson High.
GRACE 52, BUTTE COUNTY 43
Butte County 11 9 10 13 — 43
Grace 12 15 3 22 — 52
BUTTE COUNTY (43) — Addy Vandever 4, Pressley Ray 4, Kiya McAffee 7, Anna Knight 2, Belle Beard 11, Jayda Paquette 4, Emilee Hansen 3, Kelsey Isham 8. FG: 10. FT: 11-14: 3-pointers: 4 (Vandever, McAffee, Beard 2). Total fouls:14. Fouled out: None
GRACE (52) — Straatman 2, Walker 5, Younger 4, Hill 15, Sorenson 5, Windley 10, Clegg 11. FG: N/A. FT: 8-12. 3-pointers: 4 (Hill 3, Sorenson). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None