At Rigby, Britton Berrett began the 2019-20 season with a game-high 33 points for the Rigby High School boys basketball team in a 68-55 nonconference win over Idaho Falls.
“He shot well and our guys created and helped get him those shots,” Rigby coach Justin Jones said. “(The Tigers) were scrappy and cut the deficit and it never was comfortable. Credit Idaho Falls, for sure.”
Rigby (1-0) plays Friday at Blackfoot. Ryan Farnsworth had 15 points and Spencer Moore had 12 for Idaho Falls (0-1), which hosts Clearfield (Utah) on Friday.
RIGBY 68, IDAHO FALLS 55
Idaho Falls 4 12 20 19—55
Rigby 18 11 24 15—68
IDAHO FALLS—Ryan Farnsworth 15, Spencer Moore 12, Dylan Seeley 8, Carter Rindfleisch 8, Jaxon Sorenson 6, Taevyon Thompson 3, Carson Look 3.
RIGBY—Britton Berrett 33, Keegan Thompson 7, Ethan Fox 7, Tanoa Togiai 7, Brycen Uffens 5, Kaden Miller 4, Christian Fredericksen 3, Kade DaBell 2.
POCATELLO 68, BONNEVILLE 60: At Bonneville, a 23-point second quarter set the tone for Pocatello and Bonneville dropped its season opener.
Bonneville coach John Tucker said the Bees shot 10-for-25 from the free throw line in the game and Pocatello hit 12 3-pointers to Bonneville’s six. He commended the efforts of Carson Judy, who had 16 points for the Bees.
“He had 12 points in the second half and played their big guy and did some nice work for us,” Tucker said.
Carson Johnson had 21 points and Jordan Perez added 11 for Bonneville (0-1), which hosts Century on Friday.
POCATELLO 68, BONNEVILLE 60
Pocatello 16 23 17 12—68
Bonneville 13 17 14 16—60
POCATELLO—Hales 8, Ney 2, Brown 23, Downs 17, Vaughan 2, Hale 12, Williams 4.
BONNEVILLE—Jordan Perez 11, Carson Johnson 21, Caleb Stoddard 5, Cy Gummow 5, Carson Judy 16, Devin McDonald 2.
SOUTH FREMONT 68, MARSH VALLEY 62: At St. Anthony, Jace Neville scored 30 points as South Fremont won its season opener, holding off Marsh Valley.
The Cougars took advantage of Neville’s size inside, and held the lead despite missing free throws early.
South Fremont is at Fruitland on Friday.
SOUTH FREMONT 68, MARSH VALLEY 62
Marsh valley 11 17 15 19 — 62
South Fremont 15 17 15 21 — 68
MARSH VALLEY — Hansen 8, B. Hower 15, Wissenbach 5, K. Hower 18, Argwoe 3, Roche 4, Bennett 8.
SOUTH FREMONT — Dallin Orme 10, Draper 2, Peebles 10, Hurt 3, Jace Neville 30, Tag Bair 13.
Girls basketballBUTTE COUNTY 62, MACKAY 50: At Mackay, the Pirates took the early lead in the rivalry game and pulled away in the second half.
Belle Beard led three players in double figures with 14 points for the Pirates.
Riley Moore had 14 points and five assists for Mackay (1-1).
Butte County hosts Grace today while Mackay plays Valley on Friday in a tournament at Carey.
BUTTE COUNTY 62, MACKAY 50
Butte County 6 14 21 21 — 62
Mackay 17 7 12 14 — 50
BUTTE COUNTY — Kiya McAffee 13, Madi Kniffin 2, Anna Knight 21, Belle Beard 14, McKenzie Gamett 2, Emilee Hansen 10.
MACKAY — Riley Moore 14, Chloe Fullmer 6, Caytlyn Winters 1, Seefried 19, Megan Moore 6, Brenna McAffee 4.
Other scoresGirls
Aberdeen 47, North Fremont 32
Boys
Thunder Ridge 79, Skyline 58
WrestlingBONNEVILLE 42, MADISON 41
98: Connor Hagen (B) by forfeit; 106: Diego Vergara (M) dec. Kayla Vail, 7-2; 113: Konner McGuire (B) pin Kekoa Jensen, 1:08; 126: Noah Ingram (M) maj. dec. Drew Beck, 13-2; 132: Melvin Bundy (B) pin Jarom Ricks, 4:29; 138: Tyson Clark (M) by forfeit; 145: Jaden Smith (M) pin Noah Smith-Nelson, 1:56; 152: Colby Wadsworth (M) maj. dec. Justin Jeppsen, 10-0; 160: Roy Gunderson (M) pin Hagen Foster, 0:35; 170: Orion Stokes (M) pin Brayden Wallace, 1:16; 182: Ethan Burbidge (M) pin Jackson Peck, 0:28; 195: Matthew Boone (B) pin Hyrum Allen, 0:39; 220: Kaiden Hansen (B) by forfeit.
MADISON 66, HILLCREST 15
98: Ezra Lewis (M) by forfeit. 106: Diego Vergara (M) pin Taylor Call (H) 0:25. 113: Tyke Burrell (M) over Samuel Luis (H) 2:52. 120: Kekoa Jensen (M) pin Dominic Ramirez (H) 3:03. 126: Noah Ingram (M) pin Zander Hartner (H) 2:39. 132: Jarom Ricks (M) pin Keaton Adams (H) 2:30. 138: Tyson Clark (M) pin William Lewis (H) 1:45. 145: Lorenzo Luis (H) def. Jaden Smith (M) 6-3. 152: Colby Wadsworth (M) pin Jesse Murdock (H)1:43. 160: Roy Gunderson (M) pin Treyjan Bissette (H) 1:42. 170: Orion Stokes (M) pin Carlos Ramirez (H) 1:35. 182: Ethan Burbidge (M) by forfeit. 195: forfeit. 220: Giovanni Espinosa (H) by forfeit. 285: Sean Steinnetz (H) by forfeit.