At Hillcrest, the Blackfoot baseball team jumped out to a 6-0 lead after one inning and held off Hillcrest 13-8. Blackfoot (13-8, 7-7) ran its win streak to seven straight as Ethan Case had three RBIs. Hillcrest dropped to 11-12, 6-10.
BLACKFOOT 13, HILLCREST 8
Blackfoot 6 0 3 0 0 3 1 – 13 8 3
Hillcrest 0 1 3 0 0 1 3 – 8 9 4
BLACKFOOT – Pitchers: Candon Dahle 5.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 3 BB; Juan Pimentel 2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Carter Cooper 2-3. 2B: Cayden Cornell, Jace Grimmitt. RBI: Ethan Case 3, Cooper 2, Cornell, Gough 2, Grimmett, Jace Jorgensen. Pimentel.
HILLCREST – Pitchers: Dallin Weatherly 5.0 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 5 K, 6 BB; Caleb Harris 2.0 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Luke Patterson 2-4. 2B: Kolter Smith. 3B: Koby Sorenson. RBI: Harris, Weatherly, Smith 2, Morrison, Isaac Belnap.
SUGAR-SALEM 6, TETON 3: At Driggs, the Diggers rallied from an early deficit with six runs in the fifth, highlighted by a two-run single by Cole Mace.
Sugar-Salem (14-9, 2-1) hosts South Fremont on Tuesday. Teton dropped to 4-6-1, 1-3 in the Mountain Rivers Conference.
SUGAR-SALEM 6, TETON 3
S-Salem 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 –6 2 2
Teton 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 – 3 3 3
SUGAR-SALEM –Pitchers: Grady Rasmussen 4.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 4 BB; Curtis Drake 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: RBI: Cole Mace 2, Rasmussen.
TETON – Pitchers: Satchel Heinen 4.2 IP, 1 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 6 K, 5 BB; Fletcher Wartig 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: RBI: Reid Nelson 2.
BONNEVILLE 10, SKYLINE 2; SKYLINE 8, BONNEVILLE 7: At Melaleuca Field, the Bees won the opener with Caden Christensen tossing a complete game and not allowing an earned run. Tavyn Lords finished 4 for 4 with three RBIs. The Grizzlies held off a Bonneville rally in the seventh inning of the second game as the Bees pulled within one run, but left a runner on third to end the game.
Bonneville (17-6, 11-4) hosts Rigby today, and Skyline ends the regular season 13-8, 9-6.
BONNEVILLE 10, SKYLINE 2
Bonneville 2 0 0 0 2 0 6 –10 15 2
Skyline 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 – 2 7 6
BONNEVILLE – Pitchers: Caden Christensen 7.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Bruer Webster 2-5, Alex Cortez 3-4, Tavyn Lords 4-4, Christensen 2-3, Kai Howell 2-3. 3B: Lords 2. RBI: Randon Hostert 2, Howell, Lords 3, Jordan Perez.
SKYLINE – Pitchers: Easton Taylor 6.0 IP, 14 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Kayden Putnam 1.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Putnam 2-3. RBI: Taylor.
SKYLINE 8, BONNEVILLE 7
Bonneville 0 1 0 3 2 0 1 – 7 8 3
Skyline 2 0 0 3 3 0 x –8 8 3
BONNEVILLE – Pitchers: Jordan Perez 4.2 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 4 K, 4 BB; Willie Nelson 0.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Bruer Webster 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Randon Hostert 2-3, Caden Christensen 2-4. 3B: Hostert. RBI: Christensen 3, Lords, Fransen 2.
SKYLINE – Pitchers: Cruz Taylor 5.0 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 4 BB; Kayden Putnam 2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Chandler Robinson 2-4. 3B: Easton Taylor. RBI: Logan Taggart, Taylor 4, Robinson 2.
IDAHO FALLS 27, SHELLEY 0 (5 INNINGS); IDAHO FALLS 16, SHELLEY 1 (5 INNINGS): At Shelley, Andrew Gregersen and Zack Bridges combined on a one-hit shutout of the Russets in the first game. Braxton Ball finished 3 for 5 with a double and home run and Nate Rose knocked in five runs. Chris Dompier picked up the win in the nightcap as Gregersen finished 4 for 4 with a double, homer and four RBIs.
Idaho Falls (16-4, 12-2) hosts Madison today.
I.F. 6 1 4 (14) 2 – 27 21 1
Shelley 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 1 6
IDAHO FALLS – Pitchers: Andrew Gregersen 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 2 BB; Zack Bridges 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 r. 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Jaxon Sorenson 2-4, Gregersen 2-3, Braxton Ball 3-5, Caden White 3-4, Bridges 3-3, Nate Rose 4-5. 2B: Cannon Thompson, Ball, Taggert Miller, Rose 2, Sorenson. 3B: Bridges. HR: Ball. RBI: Gregersen 3, Thompson, Ball 5, White, Wollf, Chris Dompier, Miller, Rose 5, Bridges 2, Sorenson, Lee 2.
IDAHO FALLS 16, SHELLEY 1
I.F. 3 3 2 8 0 –16 17 1
Shelley 0 1 0 0 0 – 1 5 6
IDAHO FALLS – Pitchers: Chris Dompier 4.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Jaxon Sorenson 3-3, Andrew Gregersen 4-4, Braxton Ball 2-3, Paul Wilson 3-3, Zach Lee 2-4, Zack Bridges 2-3. 2B: Gregersen, Thompson, Ball, Wilson, Sorenson. HR: Gregersen. RBI: Gregersen 4, Thompson, Ball 2, Bridges, Sorenson 2, Lee.
SHELLEY – Pitchers: Blake Leal 3.2 IP, 17 H, 16 R, 14 ER, 1 K, 5 BB; John Kerner 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Austin Bateman 2-2. 2B: Zach Esplin, Trey Lott, Bateman. RBI: Bateman.
Softball
BLACKFOOT 18, HILLCREST 1 (5 INNINGS): At Blackfoot, Megan Hepworth struck out five and did not allow an earned run for the Broncos and the offense pounded out 17 hits in the win. Blackfoot (11-2, 7-1) is at Ridgeline, Utah, on Saturday. Hillcrest (1-16, 0-8) is at Madison on Monday.
BLACKFOOT 18, HILLCREST 1
Hillcrest 0 0 1 0 0 – 1 5 6
Blackfoot 3 5 6 4 x – 18 17 1
HILLCREST – Pitchers: Egan 2.1 IP, 12 H, 14 R, 12 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Johns 1.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: 2B: Joselynn LundBlade. RBI: Tawny Gonzalez.
BLACKFOOT – Pitchers: Megan Hepworth 5.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Kyah Henderson 2-3, Ahna Yancey 2-4, Chloe Cronquist 3-3, Tylar Dalley 2-4, Grace Callister 4-4, Josie Anderson 3-4. 2B: Callister, Cronquist 2. HR: Dalley. RBI: Callister 4, Cronquist 3, Dalley 4, Henderson, Shakayla Morgan, Yancey 3.
WEST JEFFERSON 15, NORTH FREMONT 6: At Ashton, Kyla Johnson struck out 11 and surrendered just one earned run into the sixth inning in the first game. J’Mae Torgerson hit a three-run homer and closed out the game over the final two innings.
North Fremont hosts Mackay-Challis today. West Jefferson (14-3, 6-1) is at Teton today.
WEST JEFFERSON 15, NORTH FREMONT 6
WestJ 5 0 0 4 2 3 1 –15 10 7
N.Fremont 1 0 0 3 1 1 0 – 6 5 9.
WEST JEFFERSON – Pitchers: Kyla Johnson 5.1 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 11 K, 5 BB; J’Mae Torgerson 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Makiah Rogers 2-3, Torgerson 2-5, Tyra Pancheri 3-5. HR: Torgerson. RBI: Torgerson 4, Baylee Mason, Kynlee Newman 2, Madi Pancheri, Trinity Smith 3.
NORTH FREMONT – Pitchers: Bohn 0.2 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Dexter 6.1 IP, 9 H, 10 R, 3 ER, 7 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: 2B: Cordingly. RBI: Baum, Palmer, Litton.
Tennis
IDAHO FALLS 9, HILLCREST 6
Boys singles: Sam Vance (IF) def. Daniel Crofts, 6-2, 6-3; Jack Groberg (IF) def. Max Pendlebury 6-0, 6-1; Luke Rodel (IF) def. Balor Reilly 6-0, 6-2
Girls singles: Lilly Crone (IF) def. Marie Phelan 7-5, 6-0; Nicole Tran (H) def. Alexis Adams 3-6, 6-4, 6-3; Sophia Lopez (H) def. Kate Barrett 7-5, 6-1
Boys doubles: Brock Taylor/Stockton Hammer (H) def. Dallin Gardner/Hunter Romrell 6-1, 6-0; Grant Neville/Bryten Rothwell (H) def. Houston Facer/Austin Sumsion 6-4, 6-4; Carter Bailey/Cartsen Schjeldahl (IF) def. Jace Moscon/Jason Calder 6-4, 5-7, 1-0
Girls doubles: Whitney Black/Rachel Harris (IF) def. Emily Biddullph 7-6, 6-4; Anna Barrett/Maddy Cook (IF) def. Anna Marlowe/Savannah Meikle 6-3, 7-6; Madison Parsons/Trinity Parsons (IF) def. Sydney Barnes/Jaymie Hansen 6-0, 6-2
Mixed doubles: Claire Andary/Trevin Facer (IF) def. Matthew Zollinger/Raegan Olsen 6-4, 6-1; Ethan Serr/Abby Barnes (H) def. Jackson Baker/Brooklyn Smith 6-7, 6-1, 6-4; Nate Walter/Ally Steadman (H) def. Nathan LaPray/Hailey Thompson 6-4, 6-4