At Hillcrest, the Blackfoot High School boys basketball team entered the win column with a 43-39 conference win over Hillcrest on Thursday.
The Broncos had fallen to Rigby by three points in overtime and to Highland by two points in their previous two games.
Hillcrest coach Dave Austin said it was a hard fought game by both teams.
“Blackfoot has a little more experience and they were able to handle things a little better,” Austin said. “For us, it was just a rough shooting night.”
Reece Robinson had 15 points while Jett Shelley added eight for Blackfoot (1-2), which hosts Skyline on Wednesday.
Cooper Kesler had 10 points and Garrett Phippen added nine for the Knights (1-4), which plays Wednesday at District 93 rival Bonneville.
BLACKFOOT 43, HILLCREST 39
Blackfoot 13 7 10 13—43
Hillcrest 10 4 14 11—39
BLACKFOOT—J. Ball 2, Reece Robinson 15, Jett Shelley 8, B. Wright 4, Isiah Thomas 2, C. Dalley 4, Jayden Wistisen 3, C. Layton 1, M. Aroyo 4.
HILLCREST—Cooper Kesler 10, Tre Kofe 4, Jase Austin 8, Garrett Phippen 9, Dallin Weatherly 5, Demik Hatch 1, Traeson Finch 2.
THUNDER RIDGE 46, SHELLEY 37: At Shelley, a 19-point fourth quarter propelled the Titans to a nonconference win over Shelley.
Kayden Toldson scored a game-high 17 points for Thunder Ridge, including 11 points in the fourth quarter. Tyler Godfrey added 10 points for the Titans (2-3), who play Saturday at Madison.
Shelley (0-4) hosts Preston on Tuesday.
THUNDER RIDGE 46, SHELLEY 37
Thunder Ridge 15 4 8 19—46
Shelley 7 12 5 13—37
THUNDER RIDGE—Lloyer Driggs 6, Tao Johnson 5, Tyler Godfrey 10, Dutch Driggs 1, Kayden Toldson 17, Bryson Hawkes 7.
SHELLEY—Nelson 1, Miskin 2, Lott 9, Hollist 3, Austin 8, Hess 6, Vance 2, Talbot 6.
TETON 61, FIRTH 44: At Firth, Teton built a 41-17 lead at halftime en route to a nonconference road win.
Luke Thompson, who was injured during football season, returned to the lineup for Teton and ended the night with a game-high 16 points.
“He was tough to match up,” Firth coach Scott Adams said. “We’re grinding away. We’re a young team. They came out and hit us in the mouth and we were able to make some adjustments.”
Carson Reiley had 13 points, Dusty Hess added 12 points and Xander Vontz had 10 for Teton (2-2), which hosts Marsh Valley on Tuesday.
Austin Jacobsen and Taedyn Jacobsen had 11 points each to lead Firth (1-4), which plays Saturday at Aberdeen.
TETON 61, FIRTH 44
Teton 21 20 6 14—61
Firth 9 8 16 11—44
TETON—Shane Hawkins 2, Hyrum Heuseveldt 4, Nelson 3, Xander Vontz 10, Dusty Hess 12, Harrison Moulton 1, Luke Thompson 16, Carson Reiley 13.
FIRTH—Jaxon Howell 5, Angel Arriaga 1, Canon Carpenter 3, Austin Jacobsen 11, Taedyn Jacobsen 11, Jace Erickson 6, Athan Blonquist 7.
Girls basketball
MACKAY 49, CAMAS COUNTY 43: At Fairfield, the Miners edged the Mushers in a nonconference road win.
Sophomore Trinity Seefried had a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds.
“We switched up our defense and the girls really got buys and made some big turnovers late in the game and were able to hold onto it,” Mackay coach Kashia Hale said.
Riley Moore added 12 points for Mackay (5-2), which hosts Richfield tonight.
MACKAY 49, CAMAS COUNTY 43
Mackay 13 9 15 12—49
Camas County 7 13 14 9—43
MACKAY—Riley Moore 12, Chloe Fullmer 9, Alana Christensen 4, Trinity Seefried 18, Kaytlyn Winters 2, Megan Moore 2, Halli Holt 2.
CAMAS—Rayann Martin 5, Sammy M. 9, Aisha C. 2, Ashlyn W. 7, Ashley B. 9, Alyssa W. 11.
BUTTE COUNTY 72, TAYLOR’S CROSSING 6: At Taylor’s Crossing, Butte County had four players finish with double-digit scoring totals in a dominant conference win.
Mckenzie Gamett had 15 points, Anna Knight added 14 points and Kiya McAffee and Belle Beard each had 13 points for the Pirates (4-2, 1-0), who host Watersprings on Saturday.
Abby Youngstrom had three points for Taylor’s Crossing (0-2, 0-2), which plays Tuesday at Leadore.
BUTTE COUNTY 72, TAYLOR’S CROSSING 6
Butte County 32 18 13 9—72
Taylor’s Crossing 3 0 1 2—6
BUTTE COUNTY—Kiya McAffee 13, Madi Kniffin 9, Anna Knight 14, Belle Beard 13, Mckenzie Gamett 15, Emilee Hansen 8.
TAYLOR’S CROSSING—Mac Ridge 2, Abby Youngstrom 3, Trinity Miller 1.
Other scores
Boys
Bonneville 64, Mountain Crest (Utah) 53
Girls
Soda Springs 49, Ririe 33
Wrestling
THUNDER RIDGE 84, HILLCREST 3
98: Taylor Call (H) dec. Isaac Scott, 9-2; 106: Tate Funderburg (TR) by forfeit; 113; Carson Burton (TR) pin Samuel Luis, 2:27; 120: Caden Ramos (TR) pin Dominic Ramirez, 1:44; 126: Parker Andrews (TR) by forfeit; 132: Carson Jenson (TR) pin Keaton Adams, 1:22; 138: Gage Holt (TR) by forfeit; 145: Gabe Reeves (TR) by forfeit; 152: Tanner Stanton (TR) pin Jesse Murdock, 3:02; 160: Tristan Stanton (TR) pin Carlos Ramirez, 1:00; 170: Max Leavitt (TR) by forfeit; 182: Garrett Roedel (TR) by forfeit; 195: Cache Holt (TR) pin Cristian Vasquez, 1:23; 220: Owen Ward (TR) by forfeit; 285: Jordan Green (TR) pin Tearin Pierce, 0:31
HIGHLAND 76, HILLCREST 9
98: Taylor Call (HILL) by forfeit; 106: Calvin Hewett (HIGH) by forfeit; 113: Dregun Wheeless-Hill (HILL) dec. Devin Dobson, 6-4; 120: Kellan Sagendorf (HIGH) pin Dominic Ramirez, 4:51; 126: Rustan Cordingley (HIGH) by forfeit; 132: Emilio Velasquez (HIGH) pin Keaton Adams, 0:37; 138: Treagan Watson (HIGH) by forfeit; 145: Kael Cordingley (HIGH) by forfeit; 152: Kayl Corrigan (HIGH) pin Jesse Murdock, 0:48; 160: Bristin Corrigan (HIGH) pin Carlos Ramirez, 0:11; 170: Max Anderton (HIGH) by forfeit; 182: Nick Galindo (HIGH) by forfeit; 195: Eli Anderton (HIGH) pin Cristian Vasquez, 1:36; 220: Logan George (HIGH) by forfeit; 285: Callen Tanaka (HIGH) maj. dec. Sean Steinnetz, 10-0
HIGHLAND 66, BONNEVILLE 18
98: Connor Hagen (BONN) by forfeit; 106: Calvin Hewett (HIGH) pin Ryan Nuno, 3:17; 113: Anthony Williams (BONN) maj. dec. Devin Dobson, 12-0; 120: Kole Sorenson (BONN) dec. Kellan Sagendorf, 7-2; 126: Rustan Cordingley (HIGH) pin Drew Beck, 3:38; 132: Emilio Vasquez (HIGH) pin Melvin Bundy, 1:08; 138: Treagan Watson (HIGH) pin Brian Humpherys, 0:23; 145: Kael Cordingley (HIGH) pin Justin Jeppsen, 1:16; 160: Bristin Corrigan (HIGH) pin Hagen Foster, 0:13; 170: Max Anderton (HIGH) pin Brayden Wallace, 1:03; 182; Nick Galindo (HIGH) pin Karsten Jarnagin, 3:24; 195: Matthew Boone (BONN) pin Eli Anderton, 1:42; 220: Logan George (HIGH) pin Breckin Zieber, 0:51; 285: Callen Tanaka (HIGH) pin Alexander Woodland, 3:26
THUNDER RIDGE 51, BONNEVILLE 36
98: Connor Hagen (BONN) pin Isaac Scott, 1:22; 106: Ryan Nuno (BONN) pin Tate Funderburg, 1:40; 113: Carson Burton (TR) pin Anthony Williams, 3:09; 120: Caden Ramos (TR) pin Darren Turner, 1:07; 126: Parker Andrews (TR) dec. Kole Sorenson, 9-2; 132: Carson Jenson (TR) pin Drew Beck, 1:09; 138: Gage Holt (TR) pin Melvin Bundy, 0:38; 145: Gabe Reeves (TR) pin Kyle Kostelecky, 0:59; 152: Justin Jeppsen (BONN) pin Justin Lance, 3:16; 160: Tristan Stanton (TR) pin Hagen Foster, 0:42; 170: Max Leavitt (TR) pin Brayden Wallace, 0:41; 182: Garrett Roedel (TR) pin Karsten Jarnagin, 2:57; 195: Matthew Boone (BONN) pin Cache Holt, 1:41; 220: Breckin Zeiber (BONN) pin Jordan Green, 0:38; 285: Alexander Woodland (BONN) by forfeit