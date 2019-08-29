At the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex, the Blackfoot High School boys soccer team shut out Skyline 2-0 to enter the win column for the first time in 2019.
Both goals occurred within the first 20 minutes of the first half for the Broncos. Misa Reyna scored off a Christopher Botello assist and Dominic Sanchez scored unassisted after dribbling past a couple of players.
“Our back line helped and our midfield was more proactive tonight,” Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said.
Skyline plays Saturday at Bonneville while Blackfoot (1-1-0) hosts Madison on Tuesday.
SUGAR-SALEM 1, SNAKE RIVER 0: At Sugar City, the Diggers team picked up their first win of the season with a 1-0 nonconference win over Snake River thanks to a second half goal.
Ethan Tuttle scored on a rebound from a free kick by Jordan Dayley with about 10 minutes left in the second half. Assistant coach Glenn Dayley said the Diggers controlled possession throughout the game and passed and shot well, adding that Nathan Dayley and Sam Puzey played well in the middle.
“Snake’s defense was solid and compact and did a good job,” Dayley said in an email. “We are glad to have had two good battles so far this season.”
Sugar-Salem (1-0-1) is off until a game at Bliss on Sept. 6.
Girls soccer
SKYLINE 7, BLACKFOOT 0: At Blackfoot, the Grizzlies had six goal scorers in a conference win over the Broncos.
Teresa Ledezma (Mattie Olson assist), Haley Mickelsen (Olson assist), Rachel Glaser (Brooklyn Morgan assist) and Mariel Stuart (unassisted) gave Skyline a 4-0 first half lead. Ledezma (unassisted), Jaqueline Trejo (Ledezma assist) and Tasha Miller (Morgan assist) scored the final three goals for the Grizzlies (2-1-0), who host Bonneville on Saturday at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex.
Cross-country
Madison Dash
Friday at Rexburg Rapids
full results on athletic.net
Boys
Team scores: 1. Madison 28; 2. Sugar-Salem 60; 3. Rigby 69; 4. Shelley 135; 5. North Fremont 139; 6. Firth 157; 7. Butte County 185; 8. Leadore 234; 9. South Fremont 236
Individual results (top 15 only)
1. Kaysen Klingler (S-S) 17:26.7; 2. Will Dixon (MAD) 17:31.1; 3. Hyrum Spencer (WJ) 17:46; 4. Mason Chandler (RIG) 17:49.2; 5. Ryan Stutz (MAD) 17:49.2; 6. Jonathan Frew (SH) 17:51.7; 7. Morgan Crawford (MAD) 17:52.7; 8. Geoffrey Johnson (MAD) 18:21; 9. Parker Galbraith (S-S) 18:28; 10. Ethan Smith (MAD) 18:42; 11. Asher Johnston (NF) 18:47.4; 12. Daniel Godfrey (MAD) 18:49.9; 13. Nathan Fielding (RIG) 18:52.5; 14. Chance Sleight (MAD) 18:57.1; 15. Max Palmer (NF) 19:00.8
Girls
Team scores: 1. Sugar-Salem 41; 2. Madison 54; 3. Shelley 84; 5. Firth 156; 6. West Jefferson 160; 7. South Fremont 164; 8. Butte County 206; 9. North Fremont 215
Individual results (top 15 only)
1. Sarenady Price (S-S) 21:58.4; 2. Taya Brewer (S-S) 22:10.2; 3. Mikelle Dorman (MAD) 22:20.6; 4. Elizabeth Spencer (WJ) 22:21.2; 5. Jade Jackson (S-S) 22:30.4; 6. Emma Dunster (SF) 22:40.6; 7. Anna Marcum (MAD) 22:40.8; 8. Kaylee Dalling (WJ) 22:41.4; 9. Natalya Babcock (BC) 22:49.1; 10. Ainsley Anderson (MAD) 23:14.3; 11. Witlee Manner (MAD) 23:23.7; 12. Abbie Adams (SH) 23:25.2; 13. Katelyn Benson (SH) 23:27.1; 14. Cassi Robbins (FIR) 23:28.2; 15. Amy Nield (SH) 23:33
Blackfoot Classic
Thursday at Blackfoot
full results on athletic.net
Boys
Team scores: 1. Pocatello 18; 2. Blackfoot 56; 3. Snake River 71; 4. Minico 110
Individual results (top 15 only)
1. Shane Gard (POC) 16:33.4; 2. Dallin Bird (POC) 16:54.2; 3. Brevin Vaughan (POC) 17:07.2; 4. Lorenzo High (SR) 17:10.2; 5. Cameron Alder (POC) 17:19; 6. Austin Despain (BF) 17:34.9; 7. Jordan Marlor (POC) 17:37; 8. Eli Gregory (BF) 17:39.5; 9. Brody Burch (POC) 18:05.1; 10. Lincoln High (SR) 18:11.2; 11. Jay Graham (POC) 18:33.2; 12. Sunny Gunn (POC) 18:36.4; 13. David Eames (MIN) 18:47.1; 14. Brock Armstrong (BF) 18:53.8; 15. Matt Thomas (BF) 19:11.3
Girls
Team scores: 1. Blackfoot 33; 2. Pocatello 41; 3. Snake River 47
Individual results (top 15 only)
1. Tenleigh Smith (BF) 21:37.5; 2. Sulette Ferreyra (POC) 22:10.9; 3. Aleece Kirkham (POC) 22.26.5; 4. Morgan Sensenbaugh (SR) 22:29.1; 5. Sydney Crumley (BF) 22:43.7; 6. Findlay Balls (POC) 22:45.2; 7. Kierra Jensen (SR) 22:50.3; 8. Sarah Despain (BF) 23:02.9; 9. Kristen Thomas (BF) 23:53.2; 10. Kaniah Jorgenson (BF) 23:53.5; 11. Kylee Morgan (SR) 23:56.4; 12. Emma Perkes (SR) 23:57.5; 13. Rachel Stokes (SR) 24:11.9; 14. Bailey Bird (POC) 24:13.7; 15. Piper Phillips (BF) 24:17.5