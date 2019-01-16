At Skyline, freshman Hadley Humphreys led a quartet of Blackfoot players in double figures in a 74-56 conference win over Skyline.
“For a freshman, Humphreys is dangerous around the basket,” Skyline coach Ty Keck said. “The forced a lot of turnovers on us and shot the ball very well all night.”
Skyline trailed 34-26 at halftime and was able to cut the deficit to single digits in the second half, but the hot shooting Broncos led by Olivia Arave’s five 3-pointers were able to pull away.
“We can’t trade two for one baskets at the end of the game,” Keck said.
Allie Cannon and Arave each added 16 points for Blackfoot (15-2, 7-1 4A District 6). Lizzir Bialas led Skyline (7-10, 3-5) with 12 points.
Blackfoot hosts Hillcrest Thursday, while Skyline travels to Idaho Falls the same night.
BLACKFOOT 74, SKYLINE 56
Blackfoot 17 17 19 21 — 74
Skyline 12 14 14 16 — 56
BLACKFOOT (74) – Allie Cannon 16, Tenleigh Smith 12, Isabelle Arave 3, Olivia Arave 16, Cassidy Cooper 2, Kristen Thomas 2, Gracie Anderson 1, Rylee Neff 2, Hadley Humphreys 20. FG: 33. FT: 14-17. 3-pointers:6( I. Arave, O. Arave 5). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: O. Arave.
SKYLINE (56) – Drew Chapman 5, Sophia Anderson 9, Lizzie Bialas 12, Annalise Cheret 8, Macy Olson 7, Mattie Olson 15. FG: 26. FT: 11-21. 3-pointers:7(Chapman, Bialas 3, Macy Olson, Mattie Olson 2). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
IDAHO FALLS 37, SHELLEY 30: At Shelley, a solid first quarter defensively proved to be the difference in a 37-30 road victory for Idaho Falls over Shelley.
The Tigers held the Russets to 15 first half points and led 24-15 at the break.
“It was good to see the girls committed to each other and working together,” Idaho Falls coach David Vest said. “I really like how the girls are playing right now.”
Kennedy Burton led the Tigers with 16 points.
Idaho Falls (2-15, 2-6 4A District 6) host Skyline on Thursday while Shelley (1-15, 0-8) host Bonneville the same night.
IDAHO FALLS 37, SHELLEY 30
Idaho Falls 13 11 9 4 – 37
Shelley 6 9 10 5 – 30
IDAHO FALLS (37) – Kennady Goddard 2, Emma Williams 2, Kennedy Burton 16, Olivia Hillam 4, Madalyn Burton 7, Kaitlin Moss 4, Morgan Tucker 2. FG: 13. FT: 7-13. 3-pointers: 4 (K. Burton 3, M. Burton). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
SHELLEY (30) – Kidman 2, Arzola 7, Leal 6, Peebles 2, Vega 9, Stoddard 4. FG: 12. FT: 5-9. 3-pointers:1 (Arzola). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: Arzola.
RIGBY 62, THUNDER RIDGE 31: At Rigby, the Trojans knocked down nine 3-pointers, including four from Summer Dabell, to pull away from Thunder Ridge and force a running clock in a 5A D5-6 matchup.
Rigby improved to 13-6. Thunder Ridge dropped to 6-13.
“The girls just played with a lot of emotion,” Rigby coach Troy Shippen said. “Sometimes it just goes like that.”
Dabell had 14 points and Ruby Murdock added 10 for Rigy (13-6, 3-2) which plays Tuesday at Madison. Sierra John had 10 points and Lauren Davenport added eight for Thunder Ridge (6-13, 1-4), which hosts Highland on Tuesday.
RIGBY 62, THUNDER RIDGE 31
Thunder Ridge 3 8 15 5 — 31
Rigby 18 24 14 6 — 62
THUNDER RIDGE (31) — Mckenzie Detonancour 3, Sierra John 10, Halle Kunz 2, Lauren Davenport 8, Kamrin Ottley 4, Avery Turnage 2, Hallie Smith 2. FG: 11. FT: 6-8. 3-POINTERS: 1 (Davenport). TOTAL FOULS: 8. FOULED OUT: None
RIGBY (62) — Ruby Murdock 10, Summer Dabell 14, Kenadee French 8, Tylie Jones 8, Emma Shippen 2, Kiersten Raymond 6, Anna Fullmer 8, Mateya Mobley 6. FG: 24. FT: 5-10 3-POINTERS: 9 (Murdock 2, Dabell 4, French 2, Jones). TOTAL FOULS: 7. FOULED OUT: None.
HIGHLAND 41, MADISON 32: At Pocatello, an 18-point second quarter proved to be the difference in Highland’s 41-32 conference win over Madison.
The Rams led 7-4 after one quarter, but outscored the Bobcats 18-7 in the second quarter to build a 25-11 lead.
Makenna Baker led all scorers with 14 points. Savannah Dick led Madison with 10 points.
Madison (6-13, 1-4 5A District 5/6) hosts Rigby on Tuesday.
HIGHLAND 41, MADISON 32
Madison 4 7 11 10 – 32
Highland 7 18 10 6 – 41
MADISON (32) – Dick 10, Wasden 5, Hicks 3, Gordon 5, Jensen 3, Parker 4, Parkinson 2,
HIGHLAND (41) – Baker 14, Vawdrey 5, Calley 8, Farrer 2, Maughan 2, Hawes 5, Thayne 5.
RIRIE 42, SOUTH FREMONT 34: At Ririe, Maddie Johnson went 6-for-6 from the foul line in the final 1:39 of the game to secure a nonconference win for Ririe over South Fremont.
“South got after us for 32 minutes,” Ririe coach Damien Smith said. “It was a close game all night, but Maddie was big at the foul line and that was the difference tonight.”
Olivia LeCheminant led the Cougars with 13 points. Johnson led Ririe with 12 while Indee Williams added 10.
Ririe (14-4) hosts Salmon on Saturday, while South Fremont (9-9) plays at Teton on Thursday.
RIRIE 42, SOUTH FREMONT 34
South Fremont 8 4 6 16 – 34
Ririe 10 6 9 17 – 42
SOUTH FREMONT (34) – Geisler 2, Carly Hikida 8, Karlee Thueson 3, Melanie Johnson 2, Paizlee Hobbs 6, Olivia LeCheminant 13. FG: 12. FT: 6-11. 3-pointers: 4 (Hobbs, Hikida 2, Thueson). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: Hobbs.
RIRIE (42) – Maddie Johnson 12, Indee Williams 10, Kenadee Coles 5, Sara Boone 1, Anna Boone 5, Cassidy Parkinson 5, Halley Guthrie 4 . FG 12. FT: 13-17. 3-pointers: 1(Parkinson, Coles, Johnson, Williams 2). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
LEODORE 53, LIMA (MONT.) 36: At Leodore, the Mustangs held Lima scoreless in the first quarter, then pulled away in the second half in the nonconference game.
Sophomore Paige Ramsey tallied 25 points and Danielle Girvin added 16 for Leodore, which improved to 4-8 and hosts Rockland on Friday.
LEADORE 53, LIMA 36
Lima 0 13 10 13 — 36
Leadore 10 14 11 18 — 53
LIMA (36) — Bravo 4, Mayer 22, Williamson 2, Crafton 2, Lesley 1. FG: 14. FT: 6-15. 3-POINTERS: 2 (Mayer, Crafton). TOTAL FOULS: 13 FOULED OUT: None.
LEADORE (53) — Bailey Herbst 2, Paige Ramsey 25, Lena Beyeler 10, Danielle Girvin 16. FG: 23. FT: 6-17. 3-POINTERS: 1 (Ramsey). TOTAL FOULS: 12. FOULED OUT: None.
BUTTE COUNTY 48, WATERSPRINGS 16: At Watersprings, Butte County held the Warriors to four first-half points and had nine players score in a nonconference victory.
Kelsey Isham had 10 points for Butte County, which improved to 6-10 overall.
“We had so many turnovers,” Watersprings coach John Yadon said. “You can’t even compete that way.”
Rylee Mathison had five points for the Warriors (2-9), who play Thursday at Rockland.
Anna Knight added eight for Butte County, which hosts Grace on Thursday.
BUTTE COUNTY 48, WATERSPRINGS 16
Butte County 11 17 8 12 — 48
Watersprings 2 2 7 5 — 16
BUTTE COUNTY (48) — Addy Vandever 2, Pressley Ray 6. Kiyamo McAfee 7, Madi Kniffin 6, Anna Knight 8, Belle Beard 2, McKenzie Garnett 5, Emilee Hansen 2, Kelsey Isham 10. FG: 17. FT: 5-9. 3-POINTERS: 3 (Ray 2, McAfee). TOTAL FOULS: 14. FOULED OUT: None
WATERSPRINGS (16) — Riley Winkelmann 3, Jessica Merkle 1, Joanna Hayes 4, Angie Gomez 1, Rylee Mathison 5, Gracie Carpenter 2. FG: 5. FT: 6-14. 3-POINTERS: None. TOTAL FOULS: 13. FOULED OUT: None.
SUGAR-SALEM 68, FIRTH 45: At Sugar City, Macie Knapp scored nine of her game-high 19 points in the first quarter as the Diggers took advantage of their fast start.
“Our focus tonight was to come out fast out of the gate, and we did good job of that,” Sugar-Salem coach Crystal Dayley said.
Firth, led by Hailey Gee’s 10 points, dropped to 10-7 and hosts North Fremont on Thursday.
Madi Fillmore and Macey Fillmore each added 13 for Sugar-Salem (17-2), which plays Saturday at Teton.
SUGAR-SALEM 68, FIRTH 45
Firth 8 11 14 12 — 45
Sugar-Salem 22 15 17 14 — 68
FIRTH (45) — Cassi Robins 5, Hailey Gee 10, Kiley Mecham 4, Jocelyn Jensen 2, Piper Sullivan 1, Abby Schiess 6, Jaylyn McKinnon 8, Barker 9. FG: 14. FT: 15-22. 3-POINTERS: 2 (Parker 2). TOTAL FOULS: 9. FOULED OUT: None
SUGAR-SALEM (68) — Macie Knapp 19, Madi Fillmore 13, Megan Pannell 5, Mardee Fillmore 7, Lindsey Larson 6, Macey Filmore 13, Sydney Bradshaw 5. FG: 27. FT: 9-14. 3-POINTERS: 5 (3 Knapp, Pannell, Filmore). TOTAL FOULS: 20. FOULED OUT: None.
Boys basketball
CHALLIS 60, MACKAY 47: At Mackay, Garrett Millick, Parker May and William Ashley combined for 38 of Challis’ 60 points in a 60-47 win over Mackay.
Challis held a six-point halftime lead, and despite the best efforts of Mackay’s Caleb Green, the Miners were not able to overcome the lead.
“Defense was really good tonight,” Challis coach Jerrod Farr said, “Caleb kept them in the game all night, but we did enough down the stretch to hang on.”
Green led Mackay with 22 points while Jacoda Whitworth added 14.
“We weren’t ready from the get-go.” Mackay coach Kelvin Krosch said. “When you don’t play hard and refuse to rebound and continue to miss free throws you’re going to lose the game. I’ve never been more disappointed in our effort.”
May led Challis with 16 points, Millick added 12 and Ashley 10.
Challis (9-2) hosts Taylors Crossing on Friday while Mackay 10-3 hosts Grace Lutheran on Thursday.
CHALLIS 60, MACKAY 47
Challis 16 13 13 18 – 60
Mackay 10 13 10 14 — 47
CHALLIS (60) – Mitchell Contant 8, Garrett Millick 12, Parker May 16, William Ashley 10, Ross Sheppeard 5, Carson Amar 4, Isaac Schwenke 2, Rowdy Piva 2. FG: 15. FT: 12-16. 3-pointers: 6(Cotant, Millick 2, May 2, Ashley). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
MACKAY (47) – Dallin Green 4, Kyle Peterson 2, Jacoda Whitworth 14, Caleb Green 22, Colton Holt 2, Chase Green 3. FG: 14. FT: 7-14. 3-pointers: 4(Whitworth 3, Chase Green). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
NORTH FREMONT 54, WEST JEFFERSON 39: At Ashton, Garrett Hawkes scored a game-high 25 points in North Fremont’s 54-39 Nuclear Conference victory over West Jefferson.
The Huskies trailed 17-15 at halftime, but outscored the Panthers 39-22 in the second half for the win.
“The boys really began to play our game in the second half,” North Fremont assistant coach Jared Hawkes said.
North Fremont (10-2, 3-0, Nuclear Conference) travels to Ririe on Friday, while West Jefferson (3-10, 1-1) hosts Firth the same night.
NORTH FREMONT 54, WEST JEFFERSON 39
West Jefferson 8 9 14 8 – 39
North Fremont 10 5 20 19 – 54
WEST JEFFERSON (39) – Burtenshaw 3, Jacobs 5, Larsen 7, Larsen 3, Morton 10, Morton 3, Ricks 3, Robbins 5. FG: 14. FT: 5-7. 3-pointers: 6(Burtenshaw, Jaocobs, Larsen, Larsen, Morton, Robbins). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
NORTH FRMONT (54) – Hansen 8, Hawkes 25, Hill 8, Lenz 3, Litton 2, Oberhansley 6, Wynn 4. FG: 20. FT: 11-17. 3-pointers:5(Hansen 2, Hawkes, Hill, Lenz). Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: none.
LEADORE 42, LIMA (MONT). 39: At Leadore, the Mustangs led for nearly the entire game, but had to hold off a late charge by Lima, which trailed by 13 before taking a lead in the fourth quarter.
“It was too nervewracking for coaches,” Leodore coach Curtis Beyeler said.
Kyle Quiroz hit 7 of 9 shots and the Mustangs hit their free throws in the closing minutes for the victory as they improved to 6-7. Leadore hosts Rockland on Friday.
LEADORE 42, LIMA (MONT.) 39
Lima 4 12 12 11 — 39
Leadore 15 7 8 12 — 42
LIMA (39) — Reese Duck 1, Walker Nygren 2, Johnny Bravo 2, Bobby Cox 13, Peyton Haws 2, Logan Messenger 14, Jackson Nygren 5. FG: 16. FT: 6-15. 3-POINTERS: 1 (J. Nygren). TOTAL FOULS: 11. FOULED OUT: None.
LEADORE (42) — Ryker Tomchak 10, R.J. Foster 6, Austin Beyeler 9, Kyle Quiroz 15, Weston Mackay 2. FG: 18. FT: 5-7. 3-POINTERS: 1 (Tomchak). TOTAL FOULS: 11. FOULED OUT: None.