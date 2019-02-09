At Burley, the Blackfoot High School girls basketball team defeated District 3 third-place team Kuna 52-35 in a play-in game to reach the 4A state tournament.
This is the first time the Broncos have advanced to the girls basketball state tournament since 2005, when they took second. This is also the first time Blackfoot has had a single digit number in the loss column since 2007, when the Broncos went 18-5, per Post Register archives.
Blackfoot, the No. 2 seeded team from the 4A District 6 tournament, led 24-17 at halftime, 38-21 after three quarters and shot 54.8 percent from the field for the game. Tenleigh Smith (4-for-4 from the foul line) and Hadley Humpherys finished with 14 points each while Allie Cannon added 13 points (6-for-6 from the foul line) for the Broncos (21-4), who begin the state tournament Thursday versus Century (24-0) at 3 p.m. at Timberline High School.
BLACKFOOT 52, KUNA 35
Blackfoot 17 7 14 14—52
Kuna 10 7 4 14—35
BLACKFOOT (52)—Allie Cannon 13, Tenleigh Smith 14, Izzy Arave 1, Olivia Arave 4, C. Cooper 1, Kristen Thomas 4, Gracie Andersen 1, Hadley Humpherys 14. FG: 17-31. FT: 15-19. 3-pointers: 1-10 (Cannon 1-3). Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.
KUNA (35)—Walker 1, Avery 4, Haws 2, Rausch 6, Davies 5, Rackham 5, Mills 6, Gustin 6. FG: 8-27. FT: 1-5. 3-pointers: 6-10 (Rausch 2-4, Davies 1-2, Rackham 1-3, Gustin 2-6). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: none.
3A state play-in game
TETON 66, FILER 63 (OT): At Pocatello, Teton won a close game for the second time in three days to reach the 3A state tournament.
The game had 44 fouls, a combined 60 trips to the free throw line and five players foul out. Teton head coach Shon Kunz said Filer went 3 for 4 from the free throw line in overtime while Teton went 7 for 12.
“They’re better than what their record showed,” Kunz said. “They came and they wanted to go to state. My girls just buckled down. They dug in and they fought to the very end.”
Waklee Kunz had a game-high 27 points, including 15 through the fourth quarter and overtime, and Cambrie Streit had 20 (14 in the second half). Coach Kunz praised them as well as freshman Kinley Brown, who subbed in with three minutes left in the fourth and provided a spark.
“The potential that she has is unbelievable,” he said.
Teton (12-12) begins the state tournament Thursday with a 6:15 p.m. game versus Timberlake (20-2) at Skyview High School.
TETON 66, FILER 63 (OT)
Teton 8 15 15 19 9—66
Filer 16 9 13 19 6—63
TETON (66)—Kinley Brown 4, Aspen Lasson 3, Waklee Kunz 27, Brooke Kaufman 5, Cambrie Streit 20, Abby Thomas 2, Annalea Brown 5. FG: 21. FT: 18-29. 3-pointers: 6 (Lasson 1, Kunz 2, Streit 2, A. Brown 1). Total fouls: 21. Fouled out: Nelson, Kaufman
FILER (63)—Gartner 14, Monson 19, Fisher 12, Stoddard 7, Ferrell 8, Bartholomew 3. FG: 19. FT: 21-31. 3-pointers: 4 (Gartner 2, Fisher 1, Bartholomew 1). Total fouls: 23. Fouls: Snyder, Monson, Fisher
Boys basketball
1A Division II District 5-6 tournament
WATERSPRINGS 60, GRACE LUTHERAN 38: At Watersprings, the No. 4 seeded Warriors began the 1A Division II District 5-6 tournament with a win over No. 5 Grace Lutheran.
Watersprings head coach Scott Moe said Grace Lutheran shot at a higher percentage than usual and Watersprings shot at a lower percentage than usual. The Warriors responded by solidifying their defense.
”They were trying to slow it down so we had to crank up our pressure,” Moe said.
Landon Bowman had 17 points, Parker Simmons added 14 and Robert Canfield had 13 for Watersprings (13-7), which plays No. 1 seeded North Gem at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Firth High School.
WATERSPRINGS 60, GRACE LUTHERAN 38
Grace Lutheran 14 10 10 4—38
Watersprings 10 20 19 11—60
GRACE LUTHERAN (38)—Slack 15, Kayden 1, Nate 1, Joel 16, Zach 4, Anton 1. FG: 14. FT: 5-12. 3-pointers: 5 (Joel 4, Slack 1). Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: Nate
WATERSPRINGS (60)—Robert Canfield 13, Gabe Smith 4, Mikey Buell 4, Landon Bowman 17, Matt Almgren 2, Parker Simmons 14, Kaden Aldinger 2, Hunter Rogers 4. FG: 26. FT: 3-5. 3-pointers: 3 (Canfield 1, Bowman 2). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
NORTH GEM 87, CLARK COUNTY 27: At Bancroft, No. 1 seeded North Gem advanced in the district tournament after a dominating first-round win over No. 8 Clark County.
The Cowboys led 46-17 at halftime and 71-25 after three quarters.
Clark County plays No. 5 Grace Lutheran in an elimination game Monday at Firth High School.
NORTH GEM 87, CLARK COUNTY 27
Clark County 11 6 8 2—27
North Gem 21 24 26 16—87
CLARK COUNTY (27) — Grover 2, Murdock 12, Medoza 10, Paz 3.
NORTH GEM (87) — Leavitt 3, Freeman 10, Parker, 2, Bagley 6, Casperson 2, Lebrouche 6, Neese 6, Corta 8, Holbrook 24, Cooper 6, Bodily 14.
MACKAY 100, SHO-BAN 55: At Mackay, the No. 2 seeded Miners reached the century mark in a win over No. 7 seeded Sho-Ban.
Mackay made 37 field goals—including 12 3-pointers—and had three players reach double-figure scoring.
“We can fill up the bucket in a hurry,” Mackay coach Kelvin Krosch said. “When our guards are hitting the 3s, we’re tough to beat.”
Dallin Green had 24 points, Jacoda Whitworth added 19 and Caleb Green had 18 points for Mackay (18-4), which plays No. 3 Rockland at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Firth High School.
MACKAY 100, SHO-BAN 55
Sho-Ban 11 12 16 16—55
Mackay 25 27 28 20—100
SHO-BAN (55)—Appenay 10, Johnson 2, Elk 2, Lana 13, Friday 24, Tranma 4. FG: 19. FT: 6-11. 3-pointers: 11 (Appenay 3, Lana 2, Friday 6). Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none
MACKAY (100)—Nolan Moorman 3, Jacoda Whitworth 19, Bert Rogers 4, Sereck Peterson 6, Caleb Green 18, Joey Robertson 7, Dallin Green 24, Chase Green 7, Colton Holt 4, Wes Winters 8. FG: 37. FT: 11-18. 3-pointers: 12 (Whitworth 5, Ca. Green 1, Robertson 1, D. Green 4, Ch. Green 1). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: Robertson
ROCKLAND 63, LEADORE 34: At Rockland, the No. 3 seeded Bulldogs defeated No. 6 seeded Leadore to begin districts.
Leadore trailed 26-12 at halftime and 51-26 after three thanks to a 25-point third quarter by Rockland.
RJ Foster had 13 points and Austin Beyeler added 10 for Leadore (7-14), which plays Monday versus Sho-Ban in an elimination game at Firth High School.
ROCKLAND 63, LEADORE 34
Leadore 6 6 14 8 — 34
Rockland 12 14 25 12 — 63
LEADORE (34)— Ryker Tomchak 5, Finnian McConnaghy 2, RJ Foster 13, Austin Beyeler 10, Mackay 2, Villalon 2.
ROCKLAND (63) — Permann 12, La. Farr 4, Le. Farr 7, Matthews 4, Norwood 15, Smith 3, McLean 15, W. Matthews 3.