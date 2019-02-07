At Hillcrest, No. 2 seeded Blackfoot preserved its season and reached Saturday’s state play-in game with a 62-57 win over No. 4 seeded Skyline in the final game of the 4A District 6 girls basketball tournament.
The Grizzlies led 29-25 at halftime and trailed 41-40 after the third quarter in a competitive game that remained up for grabs until the final minute. Skyline coach Ty Keck said the Grizzlies had an intentional foul called on them with about three minutes left that turned a one-point game into a four-point game, and Skyline cut the deficit to two with 45 seconds left. Keck added that the Grizzlies lost defensive rebounds when Skyline senior post Annalise Cheret fouled out.
“I just gotta say (Blackfoot’s) Allie Cannon has had one of the best district tournaments I’ve ever seen,” Keck said. “She’s keeping that team moving. She made some plays in the fourth that saved them. Our girls fought. I told our girls going into the end of the game, ‘We did everything we needed to do to win this game. Sometimes luck goes your way and sometimes it doesn’t.’”
Tenleigh Smith had 18 points and Olivia Arave had 15 points for Blackfoot (20-4), which plays District 3 third-place team Kuna on Saturday in a state play-in game at 1 p.m. at Burley High School.
Freshman Mattie Olson had 23 points (four 3-pointers), Sophia Anderson had 12 points and Macy Olson added 11 for Skyline, which ends the season 11-13.
BLACKFOOT 62, SKYLINE 57
Skyline 16 13 11 17—57
Blackfoot 11 14 16 21—62
SKYLINE (57)—Drew Chapman 2, Sophia Anderson 12, Lizzy Bialas 3, Annalise Cheret 6, Macy Olson 11, Mattie Olson 23. FG: 25. FT: 13-21. 3-pointers: 6 (Bialas 1, Mac. Olson 1, Mat. Olson 4). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: Cheret
BLACKFOOT (62)—Allie Cannon 2, Tenleigh Smith 18, Izzy Arave 5, Olivia Arave 15, Cooper 2, Kristen Thomas 2, Gracee Andersen 2, Hadley Humpherys 6. FG: 26. FT: 15-21. 3-pointers: 5 (O. Arave 4, I. Arave 1). Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: O. Arave
3A District 5-6 regional play-in game
TETON 40, MARSH VALLEY 36: At Shelley, Teton preserved its season with a win over District 5 runner-up Marsh Valley in a regional play-in game.
Marsh Valley made a barrage of 3-pointers, but Teton coach Shon Kunz said his team ‘held on.’
“We led the whole game,” Kunz said. “We just kinda controlled the game in the last two or three minutes and were able to to put it away.”
Annalea Brown had 15 points and Waklee Kunz had 12 for Teton (11-12), which faces District 4 runner-up Filer in a 3A state play-in game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Pocatello High School.
TETON 40, MARSH VALLEY 36
Marsh Valley 10 6 10 10—36
Teton 10 9 10 11—40
MARSH VALLEY (36)—Vorwaller 9, Christensen 7, Belnap 2, Armstrong 4, Dunn 6, Smedley 3, Argyle 5. FG: 13. FT: 3-7. 3-pointers: 7 (Vorwaller 3, Christensen 1, Armstrong 1, Dunn 2). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none
TETON (40)—Aspen Lasson 6, Janie Nelson 2, Waklee Kunz 12, Cambrie Streit 5, Annalea Brown 15. FG: 14. FT: 7-18. 3-pointers: 5 (Lasson 1, Kunz 2, Brown 2). Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.
1A Division I District 5-6 tournament
GRACE 45, BUTTE COUNTY 37: At Terreton, No. 1 seeded Grace defeated No. 2 seeded Butte County to win its third consecutive 1A Division I District 5-6 title.
The Pirates trailed 20-19 at halftime, 32-27 after three and cut the deficit to four points late in the fourth quarter.
“We fought back within four points but they shot their free throws well at the end and extended the lead there,” Butte County coach Carla Hansen said. “I thought my girls fought hard.They’re a young group of girls and they work hard and they want it and I just see good things coming for them.”
Hansen said Kiya McAffee, who had 13 points to lead Butte County, ‘played her heart out’ and worked hard on defense. Hansen added that the Pirates (10-13) have no seniors.
GRACE 45, BUTTE COUNTY 37
Butte County 8 11 8 10—37
Grace 11 9 12 13—45
BUTTE COUNTY (37)—Addy Vandever 2, Pressley Ray 1, Kiya McAffee 13, Madi Kniffin 2, Belle Beard 5, McKenzie Gamett 4, Emilee Hansen 3, Kelsey Isham 7. FG: 10-37. FT: 14-18. 3-pointers: 1 (Beard). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
GRACE (45)—McKenna Stratman 2, Zoe Walker 5, Breanna Hill 10, Brooklyn Rigby 3, Madison Windley 10, Maniah Clegg 15. FG: 14-37. FT: 8-12. 3-pointers: 3 (Walker 1, Hill 1, Rigby 1). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
1A Division II District 5-6 tournament
SHO-BAN 66, MACKAY 49: At Firth, No. 1 seeded and No. 1 state media poll ranked Sho-Ban reached Saturday’s state play-in game with a win over No. 2 seeded Mackay. No further details were available by deadline.
Mackay’s season ends at 18-6.