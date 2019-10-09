At Blackfoot, the Blackfoot High School boys soccer team began the 4A District 6 tournament with a 3-0 win over Bonneville.
Dominic Sanchez put the No. 3 seeded Broncos up 1-0 over the No. 6 seeded Bees at halftime. Ivan Zamora and Christopher Botello scored in the second half for the Broncos (7-7-0), who play Saturday in a semifinal versus No. 2 Idaho Falls at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex. Bonneville ends the season 0-17-0.
“It wasn’t the most pretty game,” Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said. “Bonneville improved all year. They made it difficult for us.”
SKYLINE 3, SHELLEY 2: At Shelley, No. 5 seeded Skyline defeated No. 4 seeded Shelley in the first round of the 4A District 6 tournament.
Shelley’s William Hanosky scored off of an assist from Jr Vega to tie the game at 1-1 entering halftime. The Grizzlies went up 3-1 in the second half before Vega scored with 10 minutes left in the game.
“Our boys fought till the end, but it was too late,” Shelley coach Octavio Vega said in an email. “We had our chances and didn’t finish them.”
Shelley ends the season 4-11-0. Skyline (4-8-1) plays Saturday in a semifinal at No. 1 seeded Hillcrest.
Volleyball
IDAHO FALLS 3, SHELLEY 0: At Idaho Falls, the Tigers swept the Russets in three sets to get their second conference win in as many days.
Sydney Hess had 12 kills, Brenna Clyde had eight kills and eight blocks, Kara Stohl had 10 digs and Sage Berrett had six blocks for Idaho Falls (17-15, 5-3 4A District 6), which hosts Blackfoot on Tuesday for senior night. Shelley plays at Hillcrest the same night.
“The girls just seemed to have such a fun energy about them tonight,” Idaho Falls coach Kaitlyn Zarpentine said. “I think they were excited to be home. The back-to-back nights didn’t seem to phase them at all.”
Cross-country
Firth Invitational
Wednesday at Firth
full results on athletic.net
Varsity Boys
Team scores: 1. Pocatello 29, 2. Blackfoot 62, 3. Rigby 78, 4. Shelley 134, 5. Snake River 142, 6. Highland 143, 7. North Fremont 161, 8. Firth 185, 9. Butte County 287, 10. Leadore 300, 11. Salmon 320, 12. Grace 343, 13. Rockland 352
Individual results (top 20 only)
1. Shane Gard (POC) 16:04.5; 2. Dallin Bird (POC) 16:07.2; 3. Brevin Vaughan (POC) 16:11.3; 4. Lorenzo High (SR) 16:30.8; 5. Eli Gregory (BLAC) 16:33.7; 6. Jonathan Frew (SH) 16:34.9; 7. Hyrum Spencer (WJ) 16:35.9; 8. Benjamin Ricks (RIG) 16:40; 9. Justin Whitehead (BLAC) 16:42.6; 10. Jordan Marlor (POC) 16:47; 11. Nathan Fielding (RIG) 16:47; 12. Austin Despain (BLAC) 17:00.5; 13. Mason Chandler (RIG) 17:01.9; 14. Samuel Godfrey (HIGH) 17:05.3; 15. Brody Burch (POC) 17:07.3; 16. Asher Johnston (NF) 17:09.7; 17. Nate Blackwelder (BLAC) 17:14.7; 18. Gant Stewart (SH) 17:15.7; 19. Lincoln High (SR) 17:15.9; 20. Max Palmer (NF) 17:16
Varsity Girls
Team scores: 1. Pocatello 39; 2. Shelley 94; 3. Blackfoot 96; 4. Highland 101; 5. Rigby 108; 6. West Side 182; 7. Snake River 190; 8. Firth 205; 9. West Jefferson 206; 10. North Fremont 251; 11. Butte County 263; 12. Grace 289
Individual results (top 20 only)
1. Elizabeth Spencer (WJ) 19:55.6; 2. Bailey Bird (POC) 19:58.3; 3. Aleece Kirkham (POC) 20:12.5; 4. Natalya Babcock (BC) 20:17.2; 5. Grace Kosmicki (HIGH) 20:36.4; 6. Kamber Smith (ROCK) 20:45.4; 7. Natalia Lewis (WS) 20:45.8; 8. Sulette Ferreyra (POC) 20:57.9; 9. Sarah Despain (BLAC) 20:59.2; 10. Finley Balls (POC) 20:59.5; 11. Amy Nield (SH) 21:03.8; 12. Shanna Sievers (RIG) 21:03.9; 13. Katelyn Benson (SH) 21:09.7; 14. Lauren Benson (HIGH) 21:09.8; 15. Kristen Thomas (BLAC) 21:11.8; 16. Jessica Williams (SH) 21:14.7; 17. Clara Benson (SH) 21:18.3; 18. Sydney Crumley (BLAC) 21:18.4; 19. Maren Petersen (POC) 21:23.5; 20. Tru Prescott (RIG) 21:24.2