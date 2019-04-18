At Hillcrest, the Bonneville High School baseball team compiled 27 hits in a conference doubleheader sweep of District 93 rival Hillcrest.
Of those hits, 12 were for extra bases. Randon Hostert went 4 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs, Jordan Perez went 3 for 5 with a double and a triple and Kai Howell went 2 for 4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs in a 15-2, five-inning game one win for the Bees.
Tavyn Lords went 4 for 4 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, six RBIs and a stolen base for Bonneville in a 21-2 game two win. The Bees scored 13 runs in the top of the fifth inning. Luke Patterson went 2 for 2 with an RBI in game two for Hillcrest (12-9, 5-7 4A District 6), which plays a doubleheader Wednesday at Blackfoot. Bonneville (15-5, 9-3 4A District 6) hosts Skyline on Wednesday.
BONNEVILLE 15, HILLCREST 2
Bonneville 103 300 8—15 17 0
Hillcrest 000 002 0—2 2 3
BONNEVILLE—Pitchers: Caden Christensen 7 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Randon Hostert 4-5, Bruer Webster 2-3, Alex Cortez 2-5, Jordan Perez 3-5, Kai Howell 2-4. 2B: Hostert, Howell, Perez. 3B: Perez. HR: Hostert, Howell. RBI: Christensen, Alex Cortez, Hostert 3, Howell 3, Willie Nelson, Perez 2, Webster. SB: Cortez, Tavyn Lords, Webster 3.
HILLCREST—Pitchers: Luke Patterson 3.2 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Henze 3.1 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 6 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: none. RBI: Jace Hanson, Carson Tubb.
BONNEVILLE 21, HILLCREST 5 (5 INNINGS)
Bonneville 240 2(13)—21 10 0
Hillcrest 000 14—5 3 6
BONNEVILLE—Pitchers: Jordan Perez 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 6 K, 3 BB; Caleb Boone 0.2 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 4 BB; Bruer Webster 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Tavyn Lords 4-4. 2B: Lords 2, Willie Nelson, Dylan Virgil. 3B: Lords. HR: Lords. RBI: Daniel Carroll, Caden Christensen 2, Alex Cortez 2, Randon Hostert, Kai Howell 2, Baey Lambert, Lords 6, Virgil 2. SB: Carroll, Howell, Lords, Nelson 2, Webster 4.
HILLCREST—Pitchers: Dallin Weatherly 3 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 4 K, 6 BB; Caleb Harris 1.1 IP, 6 H, 14 R, 8 ER, 1 K, 6 BB; Gage Rydalch 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Luke Patterson 2-2. RBI: Patterson, Gavin Grimmett, Bracken Mason, Kolter Smith.
BLACKFOOT 12, SHELLEY 0 (5 INNINGS); BLACKFOOT 15, SHELLEY 0 (5 INNINGS): At Blackfoot, the Broncos compiled 28 hits in a conference doubleheader sweep of Shelley.
Jerod Gough went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs, Stryker Wood went 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs and Isaiah Thomas went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for Blackfoot in game one. Blake Leal went 2 for 3 with a stolen base for Shelley.
Chase Turner went 2 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and two stolen bases, Carlos Pimentel went 4 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs, Jace Jorgensen went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Isaiah Thomas went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs in game two for Blackfoot (9-8-1, 3-7 4A District 6), which plays today at Shelley (0-13, 0-10 4A District 6).
BLACKFOOT 12, SHELLEY 0 (5 INNINGS)
Shelley 000 00—0 4 0
Blackfoot 280 2x—12 9 1
SHELLEY—Zach Esplin 4 IP, 9 H, 12 R, 11 ER, 0 K, 10 BB. Leading hitters: Blake Leal 2-3. SB: Leal, Esplin 2.
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: Cayden Cornell 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 1 BB; Tehgan Bassett 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Isaiah Thomas 2-4, Jace Grimmett 2-3, Jerod Gough 2-2, Stryker Wood 2-3. 2B: Gough, Grimmett, Carlos Pimentel, Thomas, Wood 2. RBI: Gough 2, Grimmett, C. Pimentel, Thomas 3, Wood 2. SB: Grimmett 2, Juan Pimentel, Thomas 2.
BLACKFOOT 15, SHELLEY 0 (5 INNINGS)
Shelley 000 00—0 1 2
Blackfoot 563 10—15 19 0
SHELLEY—Pitchers: Jeremy Burton 2.2 IP, 16 H, 14 R, 13 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Austin Bateman 1.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: none.
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: Kyson Van Orden 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Candon Dahle 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Isaiah Thomas 2-3, Stryker Wood 2-4, Chase Turner 2-4, Carlos Pimentel 4-4, Jace Jorgensen 3-4, Ethan Case 2-3, Juan Pimentel 2-4. 2B: Jorgensen, C. Pimentel 2, Thomas. 3B: Turner. RBI: Case 2, Jorgensen 2, C. Pimentel 3, J. Pimentel 3, Thomas 2, Turner 2, Wood. SB: Case, Jacob Nield, Turner 2, Wood.
MADISON 9, THUNDER RIDGE 1; MADISON 15, THUNDER RIDGE 3: At Thunder Ridge, Madison swept a conference doubleheader over the Titans.
Jaden Schwab went 2 for 5 with a triple and two RBIs and Kekoa Jensen went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a stolen base for Madison in game one. Dylan Forsgren had a double for Thunder Ridge.
Jordan Porter went 4 for 5 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base and Davis Berry went 3 for 4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs in game two for Madison (5-11, 4-2 5A District 5-6), which plays a doubleheader Monday at Highland. Lane Gillespie went 2 for 3 in game two for Thunder Ridge (1-16, 0-7 5A District 5-6), which plays a doubleheader Tuesday at Rigby.
MADISON 9, THUNDER RIDGE 1
Madison 102 004 2—9 12 1
Thunder Ridge 000 100 0—1 4 5
MADISON—Pitchers: Jaden Schwab 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Schwab 2-5, Kekoa Jensen 2-2, Brendon Ball 2-4. 3B: Schwab. RBI: Ball 2, Carter Boice, Jensen 2, Schwab 2. SB: Boice, Jensen.
THUNDER RIDGE—Pitchers: Tanner Webb 5.2 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 1 K, 4 BB; Tanner Berdrow 1.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Dylan Forsgren. RBI: Dawson Dunthorn.
MADISON 15, THUNDER RIDGE 3
Madison 120 231 6—15 15 0
Thunder Ridge 002 100 0—3 5 4
MADISON—Pitchers: Dylan Rydalch 7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Jordan Porter 4-5, Kekoa Jensen 3-4, Jaden Schwab 2-5, Davis Berry 3-4. 2B: Berry, Landen Drake, Porter. 3B: Berry. RBI: Berry 2, Carter Boice 3, Drake, Jensen 3, Tyler Pena, Porter, Schwab 2. SB: Dimond Hepworth, Jensen, Porter.
THUNDER RIDGE—Pitchers: Taylor Cannon 6 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 4 K, 5 BB; Dylan Forsgren 1 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Lane Gillespie 2-3. 2B: Ayson Webb, Tanner Webb. RBI: A. Webb, T. Webb 2.
HIGHLAND 12, RIGBY 3; HIGHLAND 4, RIGBY 4 (8 INNINGS): At Rigby, the Trojans fell to the Rams in game one before playing to a tie after eight innings in game two of a conference doubleheader.
Taran Clark had a double while Regan Hendricks, Connor Martin and Trey Armstrong each had an RBI in game one for the Trojans. Martin went 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI and Dayne Lounsbury went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI in game two for Rigby (4-11-1, 3-4-1), which hosts Thunder Ridge for a doubleheader on Tuesday.
HIGHLAND 12, RIGBY 3
Highland 620 002 2—12 9 3
Rigby 100 020 0—3 5 3
HIGHLAND—Pitchers: Seth Nate 4.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 K, 4 BB; Micah Naumu 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Josh Potter 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 03 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Easton Durham 2-5, Dalton Jones 2-3, Grayson Hunt 2-4, Kobe Holt 2-4.
RIGBY—Pitchers: Taran Clark 5 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 3 BB; Dayne Lounsbury 1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 4 BB; Regan Hendricks 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Clark. RBI: Hendricks, Connor Martin, Trey Armstrong.
HIGHLAND 4, RIGBY 4 (8 INNINGS)
Highland 200 200 00—4 12 1
Rigby 000 000 40—4 12 3
HIGHLAND—Pitchers: Dalton Jones 6 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 1 BB; Josh Potter 2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Easton Durham 2-5, Kobe Holt 2-5, Seth Nate 2-3, Grayson Hunt 2-4. 2B: Scott Baker, Durham. 3B: Dylan Jester. RBI: Easton Eddie, Holt. SB: Durham.
RIGBY—Pitchers: Wyatt Gilbert 4.1 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Mcgwire Jephson 3.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Trey Saathoff 3-5, Taran Clark 2-4, Connor Martin 2-3, Dayne Lounsbury 2-4. 2B: Lounsbury. HR: Martin. RBI: Lounsbury, Martin, Carson Hawkins.
SOUTH FREMONT 5, SUGAR-SALEM 4: At St. Anthony, a four-run seventh inning sent South Fremont past Sugar-Salem for a come-from-behind conference win.
Sawyer Klinger’s walkoff RBI decided the game in the bottom of the seventh. Talon Maupin and Klinger each went 2 for 3 for South Fremont (14-2, 2-0 3A District 6), which hosts Marsh Valley on Monday.
Curtis Drake went 2 for 4 with two stolen bases while Tanner Harris went 2 for 3 for Sugar-Salem (12-9, 1-1 3A District 6), which plays Tuesday at Soda Springs.
SOUTH FREMONT 5, SUGAR-SALEM 4
Sugar-Salem 200 200 0—4 9 4
South Fremont 010 010 3—5 8 2
SUGAR-SALEM—Pitchers: Grady Rasmussen 5 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 7 K, 7 BB; Tanner Harris 1.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Curtis Drake 2-4, Harris 2-3. RBI: Caleb Norman, Hayden Crapo, Bridger Norman. SB: Drake 2, Kyle Ostermiller.
SOUTH FREMONT—Pitchers: Kyler Yancey 7 IP, 9 H, 3 ER, 6 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Talon Maupin 2-3, Sawyer Klinger 2-3. RBI: German Gonzalez 2, Payton Hollist, Jake Thueson. SB: Kyler Yancey.
Softball
THUNDER RIDGE 13, RIGBY 9; RIGBY 19, THUNDER RIDGE 16: At Thunder Ridge, the Trojans and Titans split a conference twin bill.
AryLue Jones went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, Witney Belliston went 2 for 4 with two doubles and McKenna Trejo went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs in game one for the Titans. Shayla Cherry went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI for Rigby.
The teams combined for 30 hits and 12 errors in game two. Cherry went 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs and Halle Boone went 3 for 4 with an RBI for Rigby (6-9, 3-5 5A District 5-6), which plays today at Hillcrest. Maddi Williams went 2 for 5 with a home run, an RBI and a stolen base, McKenna Trejo went 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs and Savannah Fuhriman went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and a stolen base for Thunder Ridge (6-8, 3-5 5A District 5-6), which hosts Shelley today.
THUNDER RIDGE 13, RIGBY 9
Rigby 213 200 1—9 5 2
Thunder Ridge 327 010 x—13 16 11
RIGBY—Pitchers: Sienna Hall 2 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Taylor Sheppard (L) 4 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 3 ER, 4 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Shayla Cherry 2-4. 2B: Cherry, Courtney Woodhouse. RBI: Cherry, Woodhouse 3, Mckenzie Mecham. SB: Hall, Halle Boone, Camryn Williams, Ruby Gneiting
THUNDER RIDGE—Pitchers: Carlie Dye (W) 5 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 3 BB; McKenna Trejo 2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Witney Belliston 2-4, Sierra John 2-3, Trejo 3-4, AryLue Jones 2-4, Kalli McLaren 3-4, Savannah Fuhriman 2-4. 2B: Belliston 2, McLaren, Smith, Trejo. HR: Jones. RBI: Fuhriman, Chloe Hawkes, Jones 3, McLaren 2, Smith 2, Trejo 3. SB: John.
RIGBY 19, THUNDER RIDGE 16
Rigby 205 012 9—19 10 3
Thunder Ridge 026 151 1—16 20 9
RIGBY—Pitchers: Taylor Sheppard 5 IP, 13 H, 11 R, 9 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Sienna Hall 2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Shayla Cherry 2-5, Halle Boone 3-4. 2B: Cherry, Camryn Williams. RBI: Mckenzie Cluff 3, Cherry 2, Boone, Abbi Wilkins, Taylor Sheppard, Williams, Ruby Gneiting 5, KaliJo Zagula. SB: Wilkins, Williams.
THUNDER RIDGE—Pitchers: McKenna Trejo 3 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 3 BB; Kambry Miller 3 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 4 BB; Carlie Dye 1 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Sierra John 2-5, Trejo 3-5, AryLue Jones 3-5, Kalli McLaren 3-5, Maddi Williams 2-5, Savannah Fuhriman 3-5, Mesa Winchester 2-3. 2B: Belliston, John, Jones, Trejo. HR: Williams. RBI: Belliston, Fuhriman 3, John 2, Jones, McLaren, Trejo 2, Williams, Winchester 3. SB: Fuhriman, John, Williams.
FIRTH 6, NORTH FREMONT 4: At Firth, a five-run third inning paced Firth to a conference win over North Fremont.
Kylee Barker went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Mckenna Hogan had a double and a stolen base for Firth (5-7, 1-0 2A District 6), which hosts Malad on Monday. North Fremont (9-4, 2-2 2A District 6), which hosts West Jefferson on Thursday.
FIRTH 6, NORTH FREMONT 4
North Fremont 100 011 1—4 5 1
Firth 105 000 x—6 6 4
NORTH FREMONT—Pitchers: Megan Jolley 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 4 BB; Kelsey Cardenas 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Kylee Barker 2-3. 2B: Mckenna Hogan. RBI: K. Barker, Hailey Barker, Jolley, Kate Leslie, Hailey McKneely. SB: Cardenas, Hogan.
FIRTH—Pitchers: Dakotah Dexter 6 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 K, 8 BB. Leading hitters: none. RBI: Sheylaci Gunnell, Grace Baum. SB: Mariya Hoffner 3, Gunnell 2, Remi Litton, Kim Palmer 2, Baum 2
Tennis
HILLCREST 8, SKYLINE 4
Boys singles: Rhett Price (S) def. Daniel Crofts, 6-1, 3-6, 6-0; Carsen Austin (S) def. Max Pendlebury 6-3, 6-1; Will Webb (S) def. Balor Reilly 6-2, 6-3
Girls singles: Emily Stuart (S) def. Marie Phelan 6-4, 6-4; Nicole Tran (H) def. Frida Rodriguez 6-0, 6-1; Sophia Lopez (H) def. Brinley Chambers 6-0, 6-0
Boys doubles: Brock Taylor/Stockton Hammer (H) def. Zach Hansen/Eric Johnson 6-0, 6-4; Grant Neville/Bryten Rothwell (H) def. Drew Hathaway/Bryce Fowers 6-2, 6-3
Girls doubles: Emily Biddulph/Nicole Griggs (H) def. Tana Johnson/Anna St. Michael 6-0, 6-0; Anna Marlowe/Savannah Meikle (H) def. Maggie Jones/Emily Landon 6-0, 6-0
Mixed doubles: Matthew Zollinger/Raegan Olsen (H) def. Josh Francis/Mariel Stuart 3-6, 6-0, 6-1; Ethan Serr/Abby Barnes (H) def. Josh Hansen/Lizzie Bialas 6-2, 6-0
Track
Salmon-Challis Invitational
Thursday at Salmon
Girls
Team scores: 1. Sugar-Salem 165; 2. West Jefferson 149; 3. South Fremont 100; 4. Salmon 83; 5. Butte County 52; 6. Challis 39; 7. Darby (Mont.) 38; 8. Mackay 23; 9. Victor (Mont.) 15; 10. Leadore 3
Individual results
(Top 3 only. Full results on athletic.net)
100: 1, Jordi Holdaway (WJ) 12.97. 2, Malaika Rogers (WJ) 13.43. 3, Carly Hikida (SF) 13.53.
200: 1, Jordi Holdaway (WJ) 26.65. 2, Josee Angell (SF) 27.92. 3, Cambree Hall (WJ) 28.02.
400: 1, Josee Angell (SF) 1:01.92. 2, Cambree Hall (WJ) 1:03.69. 3, Cherish Duncan (SAL) 1:04.34.
800: 1, Natayla Babcock (BC) 2:27.50. 2, Carlee Anderson (S-S) 2:33.91. 3, Suzi Galbraith (S-S) 2:34.51.
1,600: 1, Sarenady Price (S-S) 5:48.84. 2, Elizabeth Spencer (WJ) 5:54.97. 3, Jaresa Jackson (S-s) 5:56.84.
3,200: 1, Natayla Babcock (BC) 12:05.19. 2, Elizabeth Spencer (WJ) 12:13.49. 3, Taya Brewer (S-S) 12:49.08.
100 Hurdles: 1, Jordi Holdaway (WJ) 15.33. 2, Jade Jackson (S-S) 16.90. 3, Mackay Williams (SAL) 17.23.
300 Hurdles: 1, Casey Ehmann (DAR) 48.47. 2, Jade Jackson (S-S) 48.88. 3, Mackay Williams (SAL) 51.61.
4x100: 1, West Jefferson (Malaika Rogers, Mckenzie Sermon, Sage Wood, Jordi Holdaway) 50.40. 2, Sugar-Salem 54.20. 3, South Fremont 55.94.
4x200: 1, West Jefferson (Malaika Rogers, Cambree Hall, Mckenzie Sermon, Sage Wood) 1:48.86. 2, Sugar-Salem 1:52.32. 3, Salmon 2:00.78.
4x400: 1, Sugar-Salem (Emma Bird, Jade Jackson, Ryley Klingler, Suzi Galbraith) 4:26.13. 2, Darby 4:54.72. 3, Butte County 4:55.96.
800 Sprint Medley: 1, South Fremont (Casandra Benitez, Karlee Thueson, Carly Hikida, Josee Angell) 1:55.86. 2, Sugar-Salem ‘A’ 1:58.61. 3, Sugar-Salem ‘B’ 2:00.57
High Jump: 1, Chayla Slavin (SAL) 4-10. 2, Ryley Klingler (S-S) J4-10. 3, Jade Jackson (S-S) J4-10.
Long Jump: 1, Mckenzie Sermon (WJ) 15-11.50. 2, Cassidy Alber (VIC) 15-06. 3, Lindsey Larson (S-S) 15-05.50.
Triple Jump: 1, Mckenzie Sermon (WJ) 34-10. 2, Elizabeth Baldwin (S-S) 31-10. 3, Allie McDonald (WJ) 31-08.
Pole Vault: 1, Kassi Christensen (S-S) 9-06. 2, Sage Wood (WJ) 9-00. 3, Ele Tarkalson (SAL) 8-00.
Shot Put: 1, Caitlyn Cole (SAL) 31-06.50. 2, Kiya McAffee (BC) 30-11.25. 3, Cassandra Kitiona (SF) 30-08.75.
Discus: 1, Malorie Tucker (SF) 101-10. 2, Hannah Corrigan (CH) 98-04. 3, Caitlyn Cole (SAL) 90-00.
Boys
Team scores: 1. Sugar-Salem 271; 2. South Fremont 117.5; 3. Salmon 117; 4. Butte County 61; 5. Darby (Mont.) 42; 6. West Jefferson 34.5; 7. Challis 10; T8. Victor (Mont.) 9; T8. Mackay 9; 10. Leadore 6
Individual results
(Top 3 only. Full results on athletic.net)
100: 1, Keyan Cummins (BC) 11.45. 2, John Lewis (S-S) 11.81. 3, Caden Caywood (SAL) 11.96.
200: 1, Hadley Miller (S-S) 23.13. 2, Riley Thurber (S-S) 24.83. 3, Lincoln Taylor (WJ) 24.94.
400: 1, Braxton Ostermiller (S-S) 52.98. 2, Bridger Hansen (BC) 53.34. 3, McKay Schulties (S-S) 55.25.
800: 1, Johnathon Simmons (SAL) 2:06.23. 2, Parker Galbraith (S-S) 2:06.69. 3, McClay Sommers (SAL) 2:07.88. 4, Treygan Bragg (SAL) 2:09.41.
1,600: 1, Andy Gebhardt (SAL) 4:35.89. 2, Kooper Williams (S-S) 4:37.96. 3, Kaysen Klingler (S-S) 4:39.21.
3,200: 1, Kooper Williams (S-S) 9:51.22. 2, Hyrum Spencer (WJ) 10:33.38. 3, Austin Beyeler (LEAD) 11:14.64.
110 Hurdles: 1, Jesse Fogle (S-S) 15.27. 2, Dylan Parks (DAR) 15.33. 3, Nick Hammond (SF) 16.40.
300 Hurdles: 1, Nick Hammond (SF) 42.53. 2, Jesse Fogle (S-S) 43.20. 3, Sam Howard (S-S) 44.49.
4x100: 1, Sugar-Salem (Hadley Miller, McKay Schulties, Gerohm Rihari, John Lewis) 44.23. 2, South Fremont 47.17. 3, Darby 49.07.
4x200: 1, Sugar-Salem A (Braxton Ostermiller, Jesse Fogle, McKay Schulties, Riley Thurber) 1:33.70. 2, Butte County 1:34.12. 3, Sugar-Salem B 1:36.85.
4x400: 1, Sugar-Salem A (Braxton Ostermiller, Brayton Pope, Austin Hawkes, Sam Howard), 3:40.67. 2, South Fremont 3:47.74. 3, Sugar-Salem B 3:57.41.
1600 Sprint Medley: 1, Sugar-Salem (Braxton Ostermiller, Jesse Fogle, Brayton Pope, Kaysen Klingler), 3:44.28. 2, Salmon 3:46.32. 3, South Fremont 3:53.63.
High Jump: 1, Gerohm Rihari (S-S) 5-10. 2, Brandon Winters (DAR) J5-10. 3, Cache Crain (S-S) 5-08.
Long Jump: 1, Hadley Miller (S-S) 20-11.25. 2, Gerohm Rihari (S-S) 20-05.25. 3, McKay Schulties (S-S) J20-05.25.
Triple Jump: 1, Dylan Vanderschaaf (SAL) 42-01. 2, Gerohm Rihari (S-S) 41-06.50. 3, Nick Hammond (SF) 41-02.50.
Pole Vault: 1, Chris Eckman (S-S) 12-00. 2, Cache Crain (S-S) 11-06. 3, Will Garrett (SAL) J11-06.
Shot Put: 1, Edwin Smith, Edwin (SF) 46-02.50. 2, Max Ricks (WJ) 42-00. 3, Jordan Dodge (SF) 41-05.
Discus: 1, Carson Roberts (S-S) 130-01. 2, Edwin Smith (SF) 126-05. 3, Dante Bernal (BC) 118-08.