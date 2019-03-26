At Bonneville, the Bonneville High School baseball team collected 32 hits in a conference doubleheader sweep of Shelley.
Dylan Virgil and Willie Nelson combined to throw a no-hitter in a 17-0 win over Shelley in five innings in the opening game. The Bees outhit the Russets 16-0. Bruer Webster went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs, Tavyn Lords went 2 for 4 with a double, home run and three RBIs and Matt Boone went 2 for 2 with two doubles and three RBIs for Bonneville.
The Bees outhit the Russets 16-2 in game two, scoring 14 runs in the second inning. Willie Nelson went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs and Caden Christensen went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for Bonneville (6-2), which plays today at Shelley.
BONNEVILLE 17, SHELLEY 0 (5 INNINGS)
Shelley 000 00—0 0 6
Bonneville 890 0x—17 16 0
SHELLEY—Pitchers: Leal 1.1 IP, 10 H, 12 R, 12 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; Burton 2.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: none.
BONNEVILLE—Pitchers: Dylan Virgil 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 3 BB; Willie Nelson 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Bruer Webster 3-4, Caden Christensen 2-3, Tavyn Lords 2-4, Daniel Carroll 2-2, Matt Boone 2-2. 2B: Boone 2, Carroll, Christensen, Lords. HR: Lords, Webster. RBI: Webster 4, Boone 3, Lords 3, Christensen 2, Carroll
BONNEVILLE 21, SHELLEY 0 (5 INNINGS)
Shelley 000 00—0 2 4
Bonneville 0(14)5 2x—21 16 0
SHELLEY—Pitchers: Esplin 1.2 IP, 5 R, 12 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 5 BB; Bateman 1 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; J. Leal 1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: none.
BONNEVILLE—Pitchers: Jordan Perez 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 2 BB; Joey Hutson 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Caleb Boone 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Caden Christensen 3-4, Willie Nelson 3-4, Kai Howell 2-2. 2B: Matt Boone, Daniel Carroll, Christensen, Nelson. 3B: Randon Hostert, Howell, Tavyn Lords, Perez, Bruer Webster. HR: Nelson. RBI: Nelson 4, Webster 4, Christensen 3, Howell 3, Lords 2, Franson, Boone
HILLCREST 15, THUNDER RIDGE 5 (6 INNINGS); HILLCREST 15, THUNDER RIDGE 5 (5 INNINGS): At Hillcrest, the Knights swept a nonconference doubleheader versus Thunder Ridge with identical final scores.
Hillcrest led 9-4 through three innings of game one. Jace Hanson went 2 for 3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs while Luke Patterson went 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for the Knights.
A seven-run third inning set the pace for Hillcrest in game two. Hanson went 2 for 3 and Kolter Smith went 2 for 3 with a double for the Knights (5-2), who play Friday at Post Falls and Lake City.
Thunder Ridge (1-6) hosts Idaho Falls on Thursday.
HILLCREST 15, THUNDER RIDGE 5 (6 INNINGS)
Thunder Ridge 202 100 x—5 4 5
Hillcrest 324 033—15 13 4
THUNDER RIDGE—Pitchers: Tanner Webb 4 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 5 ER, 4 K, 4 BB; Tanner Berdrow 1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Cade Lowe 0.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: none. RBI: Dylan Forsgren.
HILLCREST—Pitchers: Luke Patterson 2.2 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 3 BB; Matt Morrison 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 1 BB; Jace Taylor 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Jace Hanson 2-3, Patterson 3-4, Taylor 2-4. 2B: Hanson, Koby Sorenson, Patterson. HR: Hanson, Patterson. RBI: Caleb Harris 4, Hanson 2, Patterson 2
HILLCREST 15, THUNDER RIDGE 5 (5 INNINGS)
Thunder Ridge 211 10—5 6 6
Hillcrest 147 3x—15 6 4
THUNDER RIDGE—Pitchers: Mason Dale 2.1 IP, 5 H, 12 R, 9 ER, 3 K, 6 BB; Dawson Dunthorn 1.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 4 BB; Tanner Berdrow 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: none. RBI: Lane Gillespie, Kaysen Isom, Tanner Webb, Dylan Forsgren
HILLCREST—Pitchers: Caleb Harris 4 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 2 BB; David Henze 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Jace Hanson 2-3, Kolter Smith 2-3. 2B: Smith. 3B: Dallin Weatherly.
SUGAR-SALEM 6, SNAKE RIVER 2: At Sugar City, the Diggers downed Snake River for a nonconference win.
Sugar-Salem (5-3) was led by Grady Rasmussen (2 for 3, triple, two RBIs) and Curtis Drake (2 for 4, double, triple, two RBIs) and will host American Falls today. Snake River (2-3) plays Tuesday at Firth.
SUGAR-SALEM 6, SNAKE RIVER 2
Snake River 001 000 1—2 4 2
Sugar-Salem 201 003 x—6 8 0
SNAKE RIVER—Pitchers: Siler Serr 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Payton Brooks 5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Kaden Martin. RBI: Cole Gillins, Martin
SUGAR-SALEM—Pitchers: Kyle Ostermiller 3.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 2 BB; Traeson Garner 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 4 BB; Kyzon Garner 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Grady Rasmussen 2-3, Curtis Drake 2-4. 2B: Hayden Crapo, Drake. 3B: Drake, Rasmussen. RBI: Rasmussen 2, Drake 2, Crapo, Mace.
Softball
THUNDER RIDGE 22, HILLCREST 3 (5 INNINGS): At Thunder Ridge, the Titans dominated the Knights in five innings for a nonconference win.
Thunder Ridge outhit Hillcrest 18-5. AryLue Jones went 3 for 4 with a grand slam and seven RBIs, Chloe Hawkes went 4 for 5 with two doubles and three RBIs and Kalli McLaren went 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs for Thunder Ridge, which plays Gooding and Jerome on Friday to begin the Win the Pitch Tournament in Nampa.
Tawnya Gonzales went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI for Hillcrest, which plays Thursday at Bishop Kelly.
THUNDER RIDGE 22, HILLCREST 3 (5 INNINGS)
Hillcrest 201 00—3 5 3
Thunder Ridge 257 8x—22 18 3
HILLCREST—Pitchers: Mara Shiffler 2 IP, 8 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 0 K, 6 BB; Bailey Adams 2 IP, 10 H, 13 R, 10 ER, 2 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Tawnya Gonzales 2-3. 2B: Gonzales, Joselyn Lundblade. RBI: Gonzales, Lundblade, Sara Mecham.
THUNDER RIDGE—Pitchers: Carlie Dye 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 0 BB; Kambry Miller 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; McKenna Trejo 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 Er, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Chloe Hawkes 4-5, Sierra John 3-4, Kalli McLaren 2-5, Witney Belliston 4-5, Savannah Fuhriman 2-3, AryLue Jones 3-4. 2B: Hawkes 2, McLaren. HR: Jones. RBI: Belliston 2, Fuhriman, Hawkes 3, John 2, Jones 7, McLaren 2, McKenna Trejo 2.
MADISON 6, BONNEVILLE 2: At Bonneville, Madison ousted Bonneville for a nonconference win.
The Bobcats held the Bees scoreless through four innings. Maddy Jensen went 4 for 4 while Skyelar Petersen went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Madison, which hosts Blackfoot today.
Ally Radford went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Bonneville, which plays Thursday at Highland.
MADISON 6, BONNEVILLE 2
Madison 000 220 2—6 11 2
Bonneville 000 020 0—2 9 4
MADISON—Pitchers: Carlie Arnold 4.2 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 1 BB; April Pennell 2.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Maddy Jensen 4-4, Arnold 2-4, Marianna Weaver 2-3, Skyelar Petersen 2-4. 2B: Hailey Mortensen. RBI: Mortensen 2, Petersen 2.
BONNEVILLE—Pitchers: Annie Elliott 7 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Ally Radford 3-3, Lemons 3-3. 2B: Radford. RBI: Radford 2
SOUTH FREMONT 18, SHELLEY 4: At St. Anthony, South Fremont downed former conference opponent Shelley.
The Cougars, who led 13-4 through three innings, outhit the Russets 13-8. Malorie Johnson went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs and Olivia LeCheminant went 3 for 5 with a double and three RBIs for South Fremont, which plays Tuesday at West Jefferson.
Whitley Orme went 2 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI and Celeste Davis went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Shelley, which hosts Skyline on Tuesday.
SOUTH FREMONT 18, SHELLEY 4
South Fremont 670 000 5—18 13 1
Shelley 004 000 0—4 8 9
SOUTH FREMONT—Pitchers: M. Dummer 7 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 10 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Dummer 3-4, Paizlee Hobbs 2-4, Olivia LeCheminant 3-5, Malorie Johnson 2-4. 2B: Dummer, LeCheminant, Tyleigh Hill. HR: Johnson. RBI: LeCheminant 3, Johnson 3, K. Parkinson 2, Dummer 2, K. Larson, Miller, Hill.
SHELLEY—Pitchers: Kodie Dye 7 IP, 13 H, 18 R, 12 ER, 4 K, 8 BB. Leading hitters: Celeste Davis 2-3, Whitley Orme 2-3. 2B: Orme 2, Kaitlyn Taylor. RBI: Orme, Taylor, Davis.
Tennis
HILLCREST 6, THUNDER RIDGE 6
Boys singles: Kyler Hartman (TR) def. Brock Taylor 6-1, 6-0; Tegan Hartman (TR) def. Daniel Crofts 6-1, 6-0; Easton (TR) def. Jason Calder 6-2, 6-3
Girls singles: Annie (TR) def. Marie Phelan 6-1, 6-0; Nicole Tran (H) def. Maylee, 6-2, 6-1; Maren (TR) def. Sophia Lopes 1-6, 6-4, 6-4
Boys doubles: Ethan Serr/Stockton Hammer (H) def. Zach/Jaden 7-5, 7-2; Jensen/Kellan (TR) def. Grant Neville/Balor Reilly 7-5, 4-6, 7-6
Girls doubles: Emily Biddulph/Nicole Griggs (H) def. Kendy/Cambria 6-0, 6-0; Anna Marlowe/Savannah Meikle (H) def. Whitney/Kodi 6-4, 6-1
Mixed doubles: Matthew Zollinger/Raegan Olsen (H) def. Carson/Kristen 6-1, 6-3; Max Pendelbury/Abby Barnes (H) def. Anson/Abby 6-0, 6-1
BONNEVILLE 13, SUGAR-SALEM 2
Boys singles: Kyle Johnson (B) def. Nate Christan 6-0, 6-0; Jamison Lemon (B) def. Gabe Barnhill 6-0, 6-2; Devin Chatterton (B) def. Kade Taylor 6-1, 6-1
Girls singles: Sage Leishman (B) def. Ashlyn McBride, 6-0, 6-0; Talia Trane (B) def. Camille Richards 6-4, 6-4; Olivia Snell (B) def. Maria Sutter 6-3, 6-3
Boys doubles: Kade Belnap/Chris Harker (B) def. Dalan Weber/Logan Jones 6-2, 6-3; Dallas Trane/Dawson Belnap (B) def. Isac Nelson/Quin Miller 6-4, 6-1; Coleman Snell/Dallin Blundell (B) def. Asa Hatch/Sam Pertson 6-3, 6-4
Girls doubles: Hannah Harker/Alexis McMurtrey (B) def. Camber Dodson/Grace Michaelson 6-2, 6-4; Gretta Michaelson/Alyssa Owen (S-S) def. Brooklyn Peterson/Kallie Shurtliff 6-3, 6-1; Shyanne Christensen/MaKaila Morris (S-S) def. Taylor Barton/Macey Moffett 6-4, 6-0
Mixed doubles: Nate Clements/Maunayia Harrigfeld (B) def. Justin Beagley/Katlyn McBride 7-5, 2-6; Alex Payne/Janeal Rydalch (B) def. Spencer Blaser/Emalee Owens 6-1, 2-0 (retired); TJ Becker/Sarah Jack (B) def. Landon Bingham/Corrine Flaig 6-0, 6-2
IDAHO FALLS 6, MADISON 6
Boys singles: Lincoln Packer (M) def. Sam Vance 6-2, 6-1; Bash Plummer (M) def. Jack Groberg 6-4, 6-1; Luke Rodel (IF) def. Gavin Hammond, 6-1, 6-1
Girls singles: Lilly Crone (IF) def. Mariah Rigby, 6-0, 6-1; Alexis Adams (IF) def. Jane Leatham, 6-7, 6-3, 6-1; Kate Barrett (IF) def. Madi Blanchard 6-2, 6-0
Boys doubles: Ethan Andreasen/Joe Pigott (M) def. Hunter Romrell/Dallin Gardner 6-0, 6-1; Brian Barton/Travis Barton (M) def. Crew Peterson/Jackson Baker 6-4, 6-2
Girls doubles: Whitney Black/Rachel Harris (IF) def. Olivia Heder/Katelyn Wray 6-0, 6-2; Anna Barrett/Maddy Cook (IF) def. Paige Nielsen/Anna Klingonsmith 6-0, 7-6
Mixed doubles: Bryn Schmidt/Spencer Burgener (M) def. Claire Andary/Trevin Facer, 7-6, 6-2; Brenley Woodfield/Josh Christensen (M) def. Austin Sumsion/Brooklyn Smith 6-1, 3-6, 6-0