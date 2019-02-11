At Hillcrest, a second half defensive adjustment allowed the No. 4 seeded Bonneville High School boys basketball team to pull away in its 43-31 4A District 6 tournament opener over No. 5 seeded Skyline.
After struggling to get possession of the ball for much of the first half as Skyline slowed down the pace of the game, the Bees hit a few open shots to get on the board.
“Our defense in the second half really allowed us to get the match-ups we wanted,” Bonneville coach John Tucker said. “We hit some shots early also so that helped us get something going on. We just didn’t have possession much in the first half.”
Jamison Trane had 12 points while Randon Hostert and Riley Judy each added 10 for Bonneville (9-13), which plays Wednesday versus No. 1 seeded Idaho Falls.
Ethan Wilding had seven points to lead Skyline (8-13), which plays Friday versus the loser of today’s Blackfoot/Shelley game.
BONNEVILLE 43, SKYLINE 31
Skyline 4 6 4 17 – 31
Bonneville 8 10 9 16 — 43
SKYLINE (31) – Jael Garcia 6, Cade Marlow 5, Zach Hansen 6, Cruz Taylor 4, Ethan Wilding 7, Kadin Pabst 3. FG: 13. FT: 3-5. 3-pointers: 2(Marlow, Wilding). Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: none.
BONNEVILLE (43) – Jordan Perez 6, Randon Hostert 10, Carson Johnson 5, Riley Judy 10, Jamison Trane 12. FG: 16. FT: 8-12. 3-pointers: 3(Hostert, Johnson, Judy). Total fouls: 7. Fouled out: none.
3A District 6 tournament
SUGAR-SALEM 73, SOUTH FREMONT 38: At Sugar City, No. 2 seeded Sugar-Salem began districts with a 73-38 victory over No. 3 seeded South Fremont behind 16 points from Gerohm Rihari.
The Diggers led by 10 after one quarter, but blew the game open with a 22-point second quarter.
“We haven’t had a really good shooting game in awhile, tonight the lid on the basket came off for us,” Sugar-Salem coach Shawn Freeman said. “It was a good overall effort and it was nice to get a lot of kids some playing time.”
Crew Clark added 11 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, while Brysen Barr had 10 for the Diggers (13-9), who play Wednesday at No. 1 seeded Teton.
Jace Neville had 12 points and Tag Bair had 11 to lead South Fremont (8-14), which plays Friday versus the Teton-Sugar-Salem game loser.
SUGAR-SALEM 73, SOUTH FREMONT 38
South Fremont 6 11 9 12 – 38
Sugar-Salem 16 22 18 17 – 73
SOUTH FREMONT (38) — Martin Gordo 2, Carter Rowbury 2, Nick Hammond 1, Kyler Yancey 8,Peebles 9, Jace Neville 12, Tag Bair 4. FG: 11. FT: 13-23. 3-pointers: 3(Yancey 2, Peebles). Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: none.
SUGAR-SALEM (73) — Crew Clark 11, Tanner Harris 4, Curtis Drake 3, Gerohm Rihari 16, Hadley Miller 9, R. Bean 1, Sam Parkinson 5, Ethan Warner 4, Brady Blaser 2, Pasen Michaelson 7, Kyler Handy 4, Brysen Barr 10. FG: 29. FT: 6-11. 3-pointers: 9(Clark 3, Drake, Rihari, Miller, Parkinson, Michaelson 2). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: none.
1A Division II District 5-6 tournament
CLARK COUNTY 42, GRACE LUTHERAN 41: At Firth, No. 8 seeded Clark County defeated No. 5 seeded Grace Lutheran to preserve its season. No other details were available by deadline.
Clark County (5-16) will play Monday versus the loser of Wednesday’s Rockland/Mackay game.
SHO-BAN 54, LEADORE 41: At Firth, No. 6 seeded Leadore’s season ended with a loss to No. 7 seeded Sho-Ban. No further details were available by deadline.
Leadore ends the season with a record of 7-15.