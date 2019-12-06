At Bonneville, the Bonneville High School boys basketball team defeated Century 66-62 in a competitive game for its first win of the season.
Bonneville coach John Tucker said the Bees maintained about an eight to nine point lead throughout the game, and the Bees had an answer every time the Diamondbacks got hot.
“Every time there was a run, we’d have a different kid usually step up,” Tucker said.
Carson Johnson had 16 points, Caleb Stoddard had 11 points, Devin McDonald had 10 points and Jordan Perez had nine points, six assists and four steals for Bonneville (1-1), which plays Mountain Crest (Utah) on Thursday to begin the Preston Tournament.
BONNEVILLE 66, CENTURY 62
Century 11 15 17 19—62
Bonneville 17 15 14 20—66
CENTURY—Sowell 3, Williams 15, Holt 18, B. Fleischmann 1, Gunter 15, T. Fleischmann 10.
BONNEVILLE—Jordan Perez 9, Kellen Bird 7, Carson Johnson 16, Caleb Stoddard 11, Cy Gummow 7, Carson Judy 6, Devin McDonald 10.
IDAHO FALLS 46, CLEARFIELD (UTAH) 43: At Idaho Falls, the Tigers edged Clearfield (Utah) 46-43 for their first win of the season.
The Tigers held a 21-18 lead at halftime before having their lead cut to 29-28 after there.
Jaxon Sorenson had 15 points, Keynion Clark had 11 points and seven rebounds and Dylan Seeley had 10 points for Idaho Falls (1-1), which hosts Twin Falls on Tuesday.
IDAHO FALLS 46, CLEARFIELD 43
Clearfield 10 8 10 15—43
Idaho Falls 17 4 8 17—46
CLEARFIELD—Grayson Banks 10, Kaden Swanson 9, Matt McGarry 7, Dawson Hittle 5, Dylan Barnes 5, Zach Gravley 5, Hunter Hensley 2.
IDAHO FALLS—Jaxon Sorenson 15, Keynion Clark 11, Dylan Seeley 10, Ryan Farnsworth 5, Nate Rose 3, Spencer Moore 2.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 55, HILLCREST 41: At Meridian, Hillcrest faced an early deficit en route to a loss to the Mavs.
The Knights did cut into the deficit in the second half.
“Our youth and inexperience showed tonight,” Hillcrest coach Dave Austin said. “It was a great learning experience.”
Garrett Phippen had 10 points to lead Hillcrest (0-2), which concludes its District 3 trip today with a game at Borah.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 55, HILLCREST 41
Hillcrest 6 8 13 14—41
Mountain View 17 12 14 12—55
HILLCREST—Cooper Kesler 6, Luke Patterson 3, Tre Kofe 6, Jase Austin 6, Garrett Phippen 10, Dallin Weatherly 6, Traeson Finch 2, Given Chatelain 2.
MOUNTAIN VIEW—Matt Crasset 3, Drew Carter 12, Layton Smithson 8, Noah White 4, Baylor Perren 11, Ethan Ojukwu 3, Josh Gillespie 11, Tyler Clayton 3.
FRUITLAND 69, SOUTH FREMONT 58: At Fruitland, the Grizzlies used a 22-point third quarter to push past the Cougars in a nonconference game.
South Fremont coach Ryon Pope said Fruitland ran good offense and also grabbed offensive rebounds.
“We ran out of gas a little bit,” Pope said. “We came here and played a great team on their home court and found some things to work on.”
Jace Neville had 15 points and Dallin Orme added 13 for South Fremont (1-1), which plays today at Cole Valley.
FRUITLAND 69, SOUTH FREMONT 58
South Fremont 18 17 12 11—58
Fruitland 16 17 22 14—69
SOUTH FREMONT—Dallin Orme 13, Bridger Erickson 7, Talon Maupin 1, Kamen Peebles 8, Bridger Paulsen 2, Ryker Hurt 6, Jace Neville 15, Tag Bair 6.
FRUITLAND—Hurrggler 8, Baranaga 3, Weatherall 10, Lindsey 15, Watson 3, Arvin 6, Capps 12, Bower 12.
WATERSPRINGS 66, CLARK COUNTY 19: At Watersprings, the Warriors moved to 2-0 with a win over Clark County.
Warriors head coach Scott Moe said he was especially happy for freshman Dylan Dostal, who scored his first points.
“He also took two charges, which is awesome,” Moe said.
Robert Canfield had 20 points, Daniel Canfield added 19, Gabe Smith had 14 and Kaden Aldinger added 11 for Watersprings (2-0), which plays Tuesday at Leadore.
WATERSPRINGS 66, CLARK COUNTY 19
Clark County 2 4 9 4—19
Watersprings 19 20 16 11—66
CLARK COUNTY—unavailable.
WATERSPRINGS—Robert Canfield 20, Daniel Canfield 19, Gabe Smith 14, Kaden Aldinger 11, Dylan Dostal 2.
Girls basketball
SUGAR-SALEM 68, FILER 39: At Filer, Macey Fillmore had 19 points and nine other Diggers scored in a nonconference road win.
Sugar-Salem coach Crystal Dayley said Fillmore was 4-of-4 from the 3-point line.
“Macey had a phenomenal game,” Dayley said. “She had 12 points in the first quarter and was just on fire.”
Hailey Harris added 12 points for Sugar-Salem (4-0), which plays today at Kimberly.
SUGAR-SALEM 68, FILER 39
Sugar-Salem 26 12 17 13—68
Filer 8 10 14 7—39
SUGAR-SALEM—Sarenady Price 5, Hailey Harris 12, Meg Fillmore 5, Michelle Luke 5, Natayla Nead 6, Megan Pannell 8, Mardee Fillmore 6, Macey Fillmore 19, Sunny Bennion 2.
FILER—Snyder 6, Monson 12, Hale 6, Smuthers 1, Fisher 5, Jones 3, Bartholomez 6.
TETON 50, NORTH FREMONT 34: At Driggs, Cambrie Streit had 16 points for Teton in a nonconference win over North Fremont.
She was one of eight scorers for Teton (5-3), which plays Tuesday at West Jefferson.
Ellie Miller had 13 points for North Fremont, which plays Wednesday at Aberdeen.
TETON 50, NORTH FREMONT 34
North Fremont 10 6 10 8—34
Teton 14 9 14 13—50
NORTH FREMONT—Graycee Litton 4, Ellie Miller 13, Remi Litton 8, Dakotah Dexter 2, Reynolds 7.
TETON—Kinley Brown 9, Aspen Lasson 3, Waklee Kunz 5, Jaisa Jones 1, Cambrie Streit 16, Abby Thomas 4, Annalea Brown 9, Sienna Stevens 3.
COLE VALLEY 61, FIRTH 28: At Firth, the Cougars fell in their first of two games in back-to-back games versus District 3 opponents.
Firth head coach Sharla Cook said the Cougars faced a significant height discrepancy versus the Chargers.
“They have four girls over 6-foot and four who are 5-10 and up,” Cook said. “That’s a real difficult matchup.”
Hailey Gee had eight points to lead Firth (3-3), which hosts Fruitland today.
COLE VALLEY 61, FIRTH 28
Cole Valley 16 18 10 17—61
Firth 6 6 9 7—28
COLE VALLEY—Julie Caven 4, Annabel McClure 6, Ellie Fraas 16, Savannah Kahoury 4, Desarae Kingerey 8, Anna Veeck 12, Madalyn Cooke 7, Emma Scudder 4.
FIRTH—Cassi Robbins 4, Brooklyn Clayson 2, Hailey Gee 8, Kiley Mecham 3, Nicole McKinnon 3, Megan Jolley 3, Hailey Barker 5.
MACKAY 49, VALLEY 31: At Carey, nine players scored for Mackay in a win over Valley to send the Miners to today's championship game of the Carey Holiday Tournament.
Riley Moore and Trinity Seefried had 11 points each for the Miners (2-1), who face rival Challis at 5 p.m. today for the tournament title.
MACKAY 49, VALLEY 31
Mackay 9 15 16 9—49
Valley 5 5 9 12—31
MACKAY—Riley Moore 11, Chloe Fullmer 8, Alana Christensen 2, Trinity Seefried 11, Brenna McAffee 2, Kaytlyn Winters 4, Megan Moore 6, Halle Holt 2, Alli Drussell 3.
VALLEY—Kiley S. 2, Madyn B 4, Mackenzie Z. 4, McKenna K. 9, Bailey S. 12.
LEADORE 58, GRACE LUTHERAN 18: At Leadore, four finished the evening with double-figure scoring totals in a conference win over Grace Lutheran to move the Mustangs to 3-0.
Leadore head coach Richard Barany said all seven of his players got minutes and all but one scored.
Mackenzie Mackay had a game-high 19 points, Paige Ramsey had 13, Courtney Lovell had 12 and Sadie Bird added 10 for Leadore, which plays tonight at Sho-Ban.
LEADORE 58, GRACE LUTHERAN 18
Grace Lutheran 4 4 7 3—18
Leadore 17 19 12 10—58
GRACE LUTHERAN—R. Trogden 7, A. Rodriguez 5, E. Grayson 2, M. Little 2, N. Finney 2.
LEADORE—Mackenzie Mackay 19, Paige Ramsey 13, Ady Matsen 2, Courtney Lovell 12, Jentry Bruce 2, Sadie Bird 10.
PRESTON 55, SKYLINE 50: At Preston, it was a free-throw-shooting frenzy in the fourth quarter as the teams shot a combined for 41 foul shots, but it was the host Indians held on for the win.
Lizzie Bialas led the Grizzlies (3-2) with 14 points.
"We just struggled to hit shots down the stretch," Skyline coach Ty Keck said.
Preston hit 11 of 21 free throws in the fourth quarter while Skyline connected on 14 of 20.
The Grizzlies play Soda Springs today in Preston.
PRESTON 55, SKYLINE 50
Skyline 11 13 8 18 — 50
Preston 12 9 13 21 — 55
SKYLINE — Drew Chapman 7, Taryn Chapman 2, Sophie Anderson 5, Lizzie Bialas 14, Macy Olson 8, Mattie Olson 10, Tailer Thomas 4.
PRESTON — Hailey 4, Sydney 8, Mickayla 15, Saige 6, Alexis 5, Cassee 10, Kylie 7.
SOUTH FREMONT 45, FRUITLAND 41: St. Anthony, the Cougars held off Fruitland as Karlee Thueson scored 15 points and Kinley Geisler added 11 points.
South Fremont (2-3) hosts Cole Valley Christian at 4 p.m. today.
SOUTH FREMONT 45, FRUITLAND 41
Fruitland 13 2 17 9 — 41
South Fremont 8 8 16 13 — 45
FRUITLAND — Madison Fritts 11, Abby Smith 8, Abbi Roubidoux 4, Hailey Hershey 1, Grace Johnson 4, Madi Scott 5, Payton Fritts 3, Graycie Huff 5.
SOUTH FREMONT — Maddie Baler 4, Tyleigh Hill 1, Kinley Geisler 11, Karlee Thueson 15, Taylyn Cordingley 2, JC Pope 7, Rylie Neville 5.
Other scores
Boys
Rigby 65, Blackfoot 62 (OT)
Borah 59, Madison 43