At Skyline, the Bonneville High School boys basketball team outscored District 93 rival Hillcrest 21-5 in the fourth quarter to preserve its season and advance to Saturday’s 4A state play-in game.
Bonneville coach John Tucker said the No. 2 seeded Knights led the entire game until early in the fourth quarter, when Jamison Trane hit a layup that put the Bees up by three. The No. 4 seeded Bees then went 8-for-10 from the foul line.
“That really sparked us,” Tucker said. “We got down and got a stop and from then on, they had to foul us.”
Parker Boyle had 10 points while Kyle Austin and Garrett Freed had nine points for Hillcrest, which ends the season 9-15.
Randon Hostert had 17 points and Riley Judy had 11 for Bonneville (12-14), which plays at 1 p.m. Saturday versus District 3 third-place team Middleton (15-10) at Kimberly for a spot in the 4A state tournament.
BONNEVILLE 55, HILLCREST 42
Bonneville 11 10 13 21—55
Hillcrest 15 8 14 5—42
BONNEVILLE (55)—Jordan Perez 3, Randon Hostert 17, Carson Johnson 9, Caleb Stoddard 2, Riley Judy 11, Devin McDonald 4, Jamison Trane 9. FG: 19. FT: 14-21. 3-pointers: 3 (Johnson 2, Judy 1).Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none
HILLCREST (42)—Ethan Hansen 7, Parker Boyle 10, Garrett Freed 9, Kyle Austin 9, Bryce Cook 5, Dakota Yorgesen 2. FG: 15. FT: 2-5. 3-pointers: 8 (Freed 3, Boyle 2, Hansen 2, Cook 1). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
3A regional play-in game
MARSH VALLEY 48, SOUTH FREMONT 46: At Shelley, Jacob McNabb made a 3-pointer with 0.4 left on the clock to send Marsh Valley past South Fremont and into Saturday’s 3A state play-in game.
The Eagles and Cougars were tied 19-19 at halftime before the Cougars went up 33-31 after three. South Fremont head coach Ryon Pope said McNabb made a ‘great shot’ and the Eagles deserve credit for that.
Edwin Smith had 14 points, Kyler Yancey had 13 and Tag Bair added 12 for South Fremont, which ends the season 9-16. South Fremont has seven seniors this year, and Pope said his team lived up to its motto of ‘Rise Up.’
“We had a lot of tough really close losses and some good wins this year,” Pope said. “Through it all our guys battled. I have nothing to complain about.”
MARSH VALLEY 48, SOUTH FREMONT 46
Marsh Valley 9 10 12 17 — 48
South Fremont 9 10 14 13 — 46
MARSH VALLEY (48) — Marshall 15, Campbell 6, Argyle 3, Egley 3, B. Howell 6, McNabb 15.
SOUTH FREMONT (46) — Nick Hammond 4, Edwin Smith 14, Kyler Yancey 13, Peelder 1, Jace Neville 2, Tag Bair 12.
1A Division I District 5-6 tournament
GRACE 67, CHALLIS 49: At Terreton, No. 1 seeded Grace ran past No. 2 seeded Challis to force the if-necessary championship game Saturday.
Grace led 29-24 at halftime and 46-33 after three quarters.
William Ashley had 22 points and Parker May had 13 for Challis (15-6), which plays Grace at 7 p.m. Saturday in a winner-to-state, loser-out district championship game.
GRACE 67, CHALLIS 49
Grace 15 14 17 21 — 67
Challis 8 16 9 18 — 49
GRACE (49) — Stoddard 15, Gibbs 6, Reeves 21, Lloyd 7, Mansfield 14, Wood4.
CHALLIS (67) — Mitchell Cotant 6, Parker May 13, William Ashley 22, Ross Sheppeard 8, Shaw 2, Armar 2.