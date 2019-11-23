At Bonneville, Sadie Lott and Sydnee Hunt combined to score 29 points for the Bonneville High School girls basketball team in a 51-27 win over former 5A District 5-6 opponent Highland.
The Bees turned a two-point deficit after the first quarter into a 30-11 halftime lead thanks to outscoring the Rams 23-2 in the second quarter.
“We challenged them to outwork every player,” Bonneville coach Ryan Erikson said. “Sadie scored 11 in the second, but it was a whole committee as far as defense goes.”
Lott had 17 points and Hunt added 12 for Bonneville (4-0), which is off until a Dec. 3 game at Idaho Falls.
BONNEVILLE 51, HIGHLAND 27
Highland 9 2 4 12—27
Bonneville 7 23 16 5—51
HIGHLAND—Ponga 3, Vaughn 3, Pokibro 6, Tracy 2, Calley 6, Maughan 1, Thayne 6.
BONNEVILLE—Sadie Lott 17, Ehlert 1, Makayla Sorensen 3, Brooklyn Cunningham 4, Mariah Jardine 3, Sydnee Hunt 12, Sage Leishman 8, Maddi Pettingill 3.
THUNDER RIDGE 65, ABERDEEN 27: At Aberdeen, 10 players scored for Thunder Ridge in a nonconference win.
Four players finished with double-figure scoring for the Titans, who led 41-13 at halftime.
“It was definitely a well rounded game,” Thunder Ridge coach Jeremy Spencer said. “Everybody got good playing time and everybody contributed one way or the other.”
Lauren Davenport had 14 points, Paige Clark had 12 points, Sierra John had 11 points and Avery Turnage had 10 points for Thunder Ridge (3-1), which hosts Hillcrest on Dec. 3.
THUNDER RIDGE 65, ABERDEEN 27
Thunder Ridge 22 19 20 4—65
Aberdeen 7 6 9 5—27
THUNDER RIDGE— Mckenzie Detonancour 2, Sierra John 11, Aspen Caldwell 4, Paige Clark 12, Hadley Scoresby 6, Halle Kunz 2, Maylie Arfmann 2, Lauren Davenport 14, Avery Turnage 10, Halli Smith 2.
ABERDEEN—Sernce 2, Colungo 2, Ortiz 13, Phillips 3, Dotscoll 2, E. Watson 3, Em. Watson 1, Hernandez 1.
BLACKFOOT 55, BURLEY 43: At Blackfoot, sophomore Hadley Humpherys had 19 points for the Broncos in a nonconference win over Burley.
The win was the first of the season for Blackfoot, which outscored the Bobcats 27-26 in the second half.
Tenleigh Smith and Isabelle Arave added eight points each for Blackfoot (1-1), which plays Tuesday at Idaho Falls.
BLACKFOOT 55, BURLEY 43
Burley 12 5 7 19 — 43
Blackfoot 21 7 15 12 — 55
BURLEY — Whiting 11, King 5, A. Hege 3, Pope 8, Baker 5, B. Hege 9, Hill 2.
BLACKFOOT — Tenleigh Smith 8, Isabelle Arave 8, Caldwell 4, Kianna Wright 4, Dalley 2, Kristen Thomas 4, Gracie Anderson 6, Hadley Humpherys 19.
WEST JEFFERSON 45, MALAD 30: At Terreton, the Panthers outscored Malad 26-12 in the second half to get their first win of the season.
Mallory Barzee had 14 points for the Panthers, who held a one-point halftime lead.
“Malllory Barzee, she played really solid for us tonight,” West Jefferson coach Jalena Dixon said. “The girls just really focused in on buckling down on defense and pushing the ball down the court. They got in a groove offensively.”
Lacey Dalling added nine points for West Jefferson, which is off until a Dec. 3 home game versus South Fremont.
WEST JEFFERSON 45, MALAD 30
Malad 5 13 5 7—30
West Jefferson 6 13 16 10—45
MALAD—R. Jacobson 4, E. Gross 6, J. Peterson 7, H. Haycock 1, S. Hadnell 5, R. Dorris 1, J. Elder 2, H. Green 4.
WEST JEFFERSON—Shaylee Anhder 2, Mallory Barzee 14, Carlee Johnson 2, Saige Moss 4, Lacey Dalling 9, Eliza Anhder 6, Tyra Pancheri 2, Jordyn Torgerson 6.
LEADORE 36, WATERSPRINGS 21: At Watersprings, Leadore won a low-scoring conference game over the Warriors.
It was the first game of the season for both teams.
“We struggled shooting,” Watersprings coach John Yadon said. “They outrebounded us the first half. We picked up the defense the second half.”
Courtney Lovell had 11 points and Paige Ramsey had 10 for Leadore (1-0), which is off until a Dec. 6 home game versus Grace Lutheran.
Joanna Hayes had 10 points to lead Watersprings (0-1), which is off until a Dec. 3 home game versus Mackay.
LEADORE 36, WATERSPRINGS 21
Leadore 12 13 9 2—36
Watersprings 2 7 8 4—21
LEADORE—Mackenzie Mackay 7, Paige Ramsey 10, Lena Beyeler 2, Courtney Lovell 11, Jentry Bryce 2, Sedie Bird 4.
WATERSPRINGS—Joanna Hayes 10, Angie Gomez 5, Rylee Mathison 4, Jessica Merkle 2.