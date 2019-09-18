At Skyline, the Bonneville High School volleyball team defeated Skyline 25-17, 25-9, 25-13 to move to 2-0 in 4A District 6 play.
Both teams entered the match having not yet lost to a conference opponent. The match was postponed a day due to not having enough referees. As a team, the Bees had 17 aces in the match.
“We can have a pretty tough serving team,” Bonneville coach Chantal McMurtrey said. “We have a lot of kids who can serve like that. They compete with each other every day. That makes a difference, for sure.”
Sadie Lott had 12 kills and five digs, Makayla Sorensen had eight kills, eight digs and three aces, Mariah Jardine had six kills, one block and four aces and Alexis McMurtrey had 28 assists and four aces for the Bees (5-1), who begin the Durango Fall Classic in Las Vegas on Friday. Madison is also going.
Skyline coach Bryant Neibaur said Sophie Anderson served well and had six kills while Taryn Chapman passed well and five kills and two blocks for the Grizzlies (10-7-1, 2-1 4A District 6), who play tonight at Blackfoot.
“Any time you get a chance to play one of the best teams in the state is always a good thing,” Neibaur said. “It was fun playing them because they’re so good. I’m happy with my girls and I’m proud of the way they played tonight. We’re starting to see the things we’re working on in practice starting to pay off.”
Boys soccer
SHELLEY 2, BLACKFOOT 1: At Shelley, sophomores Junior Vega and Andrew Hanosky scored for the Russets in a conference win over Blackfoot.
The game was knotted 1-1 at halftime. Chris Botello scored in the first half for Blackfoot. Shelley coach Octavio Vega commended his goal keeper, senior Josh Hargraves, for ‘outstanding work’ in the game.
“Their back line and their goalie, they did well,” Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said. “They deserved to win.”
Shelley (2-6-0 overall, 2-3-0 4A District 6) plays Saturday at Rigby while Blackfoot (2-5-0 overall, 2-3-0 4A District 6) hosts Skyline the same day.
Cross-country
Ririe Invite
Wednesday at 7N Ranch
Boys
Team scores: 1. Idaho Falls 43; 2. Soda Springs 52; 3. Teton 99; 4. Madison 109; 5. Shelley 121; 6. Butte County 156; 7. Ririe 161; 8. South Fremont 210
Individual results (top 20 only)
1.Joseph Ereaux (IF) 17:53.7; 2. Gant Stewart (SH) 18:39.1; 3. Kelson Arellano (SODA) 18:43.4; 4. John Michael Kator (SODA) 19:09.4; 5. Jack Dobbs (TET) 19:13.8; 6. John Dewey (IF) 19:14.6; 7. Jeff Trimble (RIR) 19:18.7; 8. Gabriel Smith (Watersprings) 19:22.4; 9. Ben Vernon (SH) 19:24; 10. Michael Brugger (MAD) 19:30.3; 11. Luke Gleason (MAD) 19:34.5; 12. Ben Behrmann (IF) 19:35.8; 13. Perry Eddington (IF) 19:38.4; 14. Hashan Abayakoon (IF) 19:39.5; 15. Wade Sims (SODA) 19:45.9; 16. Kayden Gentry (SODA) 19:46.5; 17. Carter McCullough (SODA) 19:48.8; 18. Lance Safiran (TET) 19:52.2; 19. KJ Cazier (IF) 19:54.3; 20. James Allen (TET) 19:58.1
Girls
Team scores: 1. Idaho Falls 37; 2. Soda Springs 49; 3. Shelley 85; 4. Teton 137; 5. Ririe 137; 6. South Fremont 155; 7. Madison 166; 8. Butte County 177
Individual results (top 20 only)
1. Natalya Babcock (BC) 21:21.9; 2. Allison Lemons (IF) 21:30.8; 3. Jennalee Lewis (IF) 21:51.2; 4. Brynlee Simmons (SODA) 22:14.8; 5. Kamryn Comba (IF) 22:31.9; 6. Sara Bagley (TET) 22:40.2; 7. Sara Boone (RIR) 22:40.7; 8. Tayah Gaines (SODA) 22:40.8; 9. Becca Lau (SODA) 22:40.9; 10. Katelyn Benson (SH) 23:01.8; 11. Bel Phillip (IF) 23:03.7; 12. Breklynn Gee (SF) 23:07.7; 13. Jenna Gaines (SODA) 23:13; 14. Clara Benson (SH) 23:18.1; 15. Dani Smith (SODA) 23:18.5; 16. Breah Hunter (IF) 23:26; 17. Jessica Williams (SH) 23:33.5; 18. Kaitlynn Moldenhauer (SODA) 23:40.5; 19. Saryah Olson (RIR) 23:46.9; 20. Amy Nield (SH) 23:51.3