At Rexburg, the Bonneville High School volleyball team went 8-0 in two days to win the inaugural ‘Battle of the Best’ seven-team tournament at Madison.
After going 3-0 on Friday with wins over Thunder Ridge, Skyview and Timberline, the Bees went 5-0 on Saturday by defeating Lake City, Century and Madison in pool play earlier in the day, Lake City 25-19, 25-13 in the semifinals and Madison 25-10, 25-15 in the championship. Bonneville lost one set all weekend (Skyview on Friday).
“It was a battle every single match,” Bonneville coach Chantal McMurtrey said. “(Madison coach) Meranda (Maestas) has got all kinds of lineups. We kinda do the same thing. Madison serves really tough. Their outside hitters are both really nice high attackers. They’re hard to defend.”
McMurtrey said the weekend was full of high level volleyball, and the semifinal versus Lake City felt closer than the scores indicated. McMurtrey said Madison defeated Thunder Ridge in three sets in Saturday’s other semifinal. Bonneville entered Saturday bracket play as the lone undefeated team and therefore received a first-round bye while Madison, Timberline and Century were all tied at 4-2 after pool play.
“The competition was really great,” McMurtrey said. “It was really a good kind of test to sort of see where we’re at in this point in the season. A lot of our newer pieces and parts are starting to find their roles.”
For the weekend, Makayla Sorensen had 74 kills, 78 digs, 13 blocks and eight aces, Sadie Lott had 77 kills, 62 digs, 15 blocks and eight aces, Mariah Jardine had 40 kills, 13 blocks and seven aces, Alexis McMurtrey had 183 assists, 58 digs and five aces and Maely Harrigfeld had 91 digs and five aces for Bonneville (22-4), which plays Tuesday at Blackfoot.
Watersprings places second at Malad Tournament: At Malad, Watersprings went 5-3 and took second at the double-elimination Malad Tournament to host team Malad.
The Warriors played three matches Friday, defeating Marsh Valley 25-6, 25-8 and West Side 23-25, 25-17, 15-8 and falling to Malad 14-25, 21-25. On Saturday, Watersprings defeated Soda Springs 25-21, 25-10, fell to Malad 20-25, 23-25, defeated Soda Springs again 25-12, 25-17 and split with Malad--defeating the Dragons 25-17, 25-21 before falling to them 11-25, 25-20, 13-15.
The losses to Malad, the defending 2A state champion, were Watersprings’ first this season.
“They’re a lot like we are, scrappy and very defensive,” Watersprings coach Robyn King said. “Our whole strategy was to keep the ball away from their hitters. That was working pretty well for us. They’re a little more experienced and play at a higher level than we do. The kids, they played their hearts out. They were in tears at the end of it, which tells me they care a lot about their performance. I told them, ‘You’ve got to look at it as we learned a lot.’”
King said setter Joanna Hayes and middle hitter Abigail Yadon both played well, Angie Gomez passed well and stepped up on defense and Adriana Rubio and Jessica Merkle had strong serving for Watersprings (24-3), which plays Sho-Ban and Clark County on Tuesday in Sho-Ban.
BUTTE COUNTY 3, CHALLIS 1; BUTTE COUNTY 3, MACKAY 2: At Arco, Butte County defeated Challis and Mackay in a tri-match.
The Pirates won 19-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-15 over Challis and 25-21, 25-21, 13-25, 17-25, 15-7 over Mackay. Butte County coach Gretchen Simpson said the Pirates were without Addy Vandever and Pressley Ray, who are both out with broken bones.
“I’m proud of the girls stepping up,” Simpson said.
Butte County plays Thursday at Grace.
Girls soccer
SKYLINE 4, BONNEVILLE 0: At the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex, Skyline shut out Bonneville to remain atop the 4A District 6 standings with one regular season conference game remaining.
Skyline led 3-0 at halftime off goals from Brooklyn Winder (Tasha Miller assist), Teresa Ledezma (Brooklyn Morgan assist) and Emily Stuart (penalty kick).
Stuart also scored on a penalty kick in the second half for the Grizzlies (11-1-0, 9-0-0 4A District 6), who play District 91 rival Idaho Falls on Monday to end the regular season. Idaho Falls enters the game No. 2 in the 4A District 6 standings at 6-2-0. Bonneville (9-6-0, 6-3-0) plays District 93 rival Hillcrest on Tuesday to end the regular season.
SUGAR-SALEM 3, MARSH VALLEY 3: At Sugar City, Marsh Valley handed Sugar-Salem its first tie of the season. Marsh Valley is the second team this season to score three goals versus Sugar-Salem in a game.
The Diggers (13-1-1) host South Fremont on Tuesday to end the regular season.
Boys soccer
SUGAR-SALEM 5, MARSH VALLEY 0: At Sugar City, Nathan Dayley had two goals for the Diggers in a shutout nonconference win over Marsh Valley.
Jordan Dayley and Joshua Rhoton assisted Nathan Dayley on his goals. Also scoring were Jordan Dayley (Rylan Bean assist), Mason Kinghorn (Broc Esplin assist) and Rhoton (Scott Galbraith assist).
Sugar-Salem (13-1-1, 5-0-0 3A District 6) hosts South Fremont on Tuesday to end the regular season.