At Ririe, Annalea Brown scored a game-high 25 points for the Teton High School girls basketball team in a 51-48 win at Ririe.
Brown made seven of Teton's 10 3-pointers in the game, which featured several foul shots by both teams in the final minute.
"We battled to the end," Ririe coach Jake Landon said.
Waklee Kunz added 14 points for Teton (3-0), which hosts Hillcrest tonight. Sara Boone had 16 points and Dallas Sutton added 10 for Ririe (0-1), which plays Tuesday at South Fremont.
TETON 51, RIRIE 48
Teton 19 13 2 17—51
Ririe 16 5 12 15—48
TETON—Kinley Brown 3, Aspen Lasson 1, Waklee Kunz 14, Cambree Streit 6, Abby Thomas 2, Annalea Brown 25.
RIRIE—Breyer Newman 5, Skylee Coles 5, Paige Martinez 4, Sara Boone 16, Dallas Sutton 10, Halley Guthrie 8.
FIRTH 60, SOUTH FREMONT 50: At Firth, three players reached double-figure scoring for Firth in a nonconference win over South Fremont.
Kiley Mecham and Hailey Gee had 17 points each while Hailey Barker had 15 points for the Cougars in blue while Karlee Thueson had a game-high 18 points for South Fremont, including making five of her team’s 10 3-pointers.
Foul shots helped Firth get the win however, as the Cougars in blue went 30-for-38.
“I thought we did a very good job of finding open people,” Firth coach Sharla Cook said. “We also did a good job at the free throw line.”
Firth (2-0) hosts West Side on Friday while South Fremont (0-1) hosts Ririe on Tuesday.
FIRTH 60, SOUTH FREMONT 50
South Fremont 5 10 18 17—50
Firth 9 19 13 19—60
SOUTH FREMONT—Tyleigh Hill 9, Kinley Geisler 1, Aysiah Conger 5, Karlee Thueson 18, JC Pope 8, Rylie Neville 7, Josee Angell 2.
FIRTH—Cassi Robbins 2, Brooklyn Clayson 6, Jocelyn Jensen 1, Hailey Gee 17, Kiley Mecham 17, Nicole McKinnon 2, Hailey Barker 15.
BUTTE COUNTY 49, CAREY 34: At Arco, Butte County began the season with a nonconference win over Highway 20 neighbor Carey.
All available Butte County players scored in the win, led by 11 points each from Kiya McAffee and McKenzie Gamett.
"I had four girls that had eight or nine rebounds a piece," Butte County coach Carla Hansen said. "That's probably the best boards we’ve had in our life."
Hansen added that Belle Beard had five steals for Butte County (1-0), which plays Tuesday at Salmon.
BUTTE COUNTY 49, CAREY 34
Carey 5 6 11 12—34
Butte County 17 5 18 9—49
CAREY—Cruz 4, Morrey 6, K. Black 3, K. Wood 17, F. Black 4.
BUTTE COUNTY—Kiya McAffee 11, Madi Kniffin 6, Anna Knight 9, Belle Beard 3, McKenzie Gamett 11, Emily Hansen 9.