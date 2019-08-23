At Rexburg, Madison High School's Annalise Brunson began her senior year by reaching a milestone in a 16-0 girls soccer nonconference win over Shelley on Friday.
Upon scoring four goals in the win--three in the first half and one in the second half--Brunson surpassed 100 career goals for the Bobcats. She now has 102. Her first two goals and her final goal were unassisted while her third one was assisted by Mia Sutherland. She also had two assists for the Bobcats, who led 9-0 at halftime.
Also scoring for the Bobcats were Hannah Bolingbroke (four goals), Julia Williams, Zabree Clark, Rachel Hicks, Jyrrika Busby, Breckley Birch, Megan Morrin, Ali Dummar and Lizzy Gehmlich. Birch, Bolingbroke, Sutherland, Morrin, Williams and Abby Anderson had assists for Madison (1-0-0), which plays Tuesday at Skyline.
SKYLINE 7, RIGBY 0: At Rigby, the Skyline High School girls soccer team began the 2019 season with a 7-0 nonconference win over Rigby.
The Grizzlies led 3-0 at halftime off goals from Teresa Ledezma (Taylor Cole assist), Tasha Miller (Ledezma assist) and Aspen Leatham (Emily Stuart assist) within the first 11 minutes. Stuart (Miller assist), Miller (Ledezma assist), Ledezma (Miller assist) and Mariela Castaneda (unassisted) scored in the second half for Skyline (1-0-0), which hosts Madison on Tuesday night.