At Feist Field in Tautphaus Park, Madalyn Burton hit a grand slam and the Idaho Falls High School softball team completed a regular season sweep of District 91 rival Skyline with Friday’s 16-5 win in five innings.
It was the third home run in two days for Burton, who also had a triple and five RBIs to complete a 3 for 4 day Friday. The grand slam occurred with two outs in the second inning, when I.F. scored eight runs.
“We came out of the chute hitting,” Idaho Falls coach Traci Wilkinson said. “It was good to see the girls on the ball today.”
Emma Williams went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Kaitlin Moss went 3 for 4 with an RBI and Olivia Hillam had a double and three RBIs for Idaho Falls (14-2, 4-0 4A District 6), which plays Tuesday at Blackfoot.
Elizabeth Peters went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Analise Cheret had an RBI for Skyline (0-5, 0-4 4A District 6), which hosts Hillcrest on Tuesday.
IDAHO FALLS 16, SKYLINE 5 (5 INNINGS)
Skyline 104 00—5 6 0
Idaho Falls 380 32—16 17 4
SKYLINE—Pitchers: Ashlen Huntsman 2 IP, 10 R, 7 ER, 9 H, 3 BB, 0 K; Blanchard 3 IP, 6 R, 5 ER, 8 H, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Elizabeth Peters 2-3. RBI: Peters, Analise Cheret
IDAHO FALLS—Pitchers: Jaidyn Clement 2.2 IP, 5 R, 1 ER, 4 H, 1 K, 0 BB; Kennedy Burton 2.1 IP, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 H, 3 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Madalyn Burton 3-4, Clement 3-4, Emma Williams 2-4, Kaitlin Moss 3-4, K. Burton 2-3, Kennedy Robertson 2-4. 2B: Williams, Olivia Hillam. 3B: M. Burton. GS: M. Burton. RBI: M. Burton 5, Williams 2, Hillam 3, Moss, Robertson
BLACKFOOT 21, SHELLEY 6 (3 INNINGS): At Blackfoot, the Broncos claimed a dominating conference win over Shelley.
Chloe Cronquist ended the game a two-run home run with no outs in the bottom of the third. She went 2 for 3 with four RBIs, Ahna Yancey had a double, four RBIs and a stolen base and Demry Wixom had a double and two RBIs for Blackfoot (8-1, 4-0 4A District 6), which hosts Idaho Falls on Tuesday.
Kaitlyn Taylor went 2 for 2 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base and Kennedy Byington had a double, an RBI and a stolen base for Shelley (3-9, 2-2 4A District 6), which plays Tuesday at Bonneville.
BLACKFOOT 21, SHELLEY 6 (3 INNINGS)
Shelley 213—6 6 6
Blackfoot 687—21 8 2
SHELLEY—Pitchers: Marquel Behunin 0.2 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 K, 5 BB; Kodie Dye 1.1 IP, 7 H, 16 R, 10 ER, 0 K, 6 BB. Leading hitters: Kaitlyn Taylor 2-2. 2B: Kennedy Byington, K. Taylor. RBI: Byington, Taylor, Jenna Tenerowicz. SB: Ashley Hathaway, Taylor.
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: Maggie Hepworth 3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Chloe Cronquist 2-3. 2B: Ahna Yancey, Demry Wixom. HR: Cronquist. RBI: Yancey 4, Cronquist 4, Wixom 2, Grace Callister 2, Kyah Henderson, Hepworth 2, Shakayla Morgan, Yoleni Navarrete, Tylar Dalley. SB: Yancey, Henderson 2.
SODA SPRINGS 19, NORTH FREMONT 7: At St. Anthony, a 13-run seventh inning sent Soda Springs to a nonconference win over North Fremont.
North Fremont led 7-6 after six. Remi Litton went 2 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and two stolen bases, Dakotah Dexter went 2 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base and Brailynn Watson went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for North Fremont (8-2), which plays Ririe and Bear Lake today at Tautphaus Park.
SODA SPRINGS 19, NORTH FREMONT 7
Soda Springs 201 210 (13)—19 16 1
North Fremont 210 112 0—7 13 4
SODA SPRINGS—Pitchers: Evans 7 IP, 13 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 6 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Evans 3-3, Skinner 3-5, Ellison 3-5, Pelayo 2-5, Downs 2-3, Hill 2-4. 2B: Wood, Skinner. 3B: Evans, Ellison. RBI: Wood 3, Evans 3, Skinner 3, Ellison 2, Downs 2, J. Lesson, Hill 2. SB: Wood, Evans 4, Skinner 2, Ellison, Pelayo, J. Lesson, Hill.
NORTH FREMONT—Pitchers: Dakotah Dexter 5.2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 4 K, 9 BB; Kenadee Bohn 1.1 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 0 K, 5 BB; Mariya Hoffner 0 IP+, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Hoffner 2-3, Remi Litton 2-4, Bohn 2-4, Dexter 2-3, Brailynn Watson 2-3. 2B: Dexter, Watson. 3B: Litton. RBI: Brenlee Cherry, Dexter, Hoffner, Litton 2, Watson 2. SB: Cherry, Dexter, Litton 2, Kim Palmer 2.
Baseball
SKYLINE 6, BLACKFOOT 5 (8 INNINGS); BLACKFOOT 13, SKYLINE 5 (5 INNINGS): At Blackfoot, Skyline and Blackfoot split a conference doubleheader. The Grizzlies won the three-game series 2-1.
Skyline’s Kempton Motes scored the game-winning run of game one off a wild pitch. He went 2 for 4 with a stolen base while Chandler Robinson went 3 for 4 with a stolen base. Blackfoot’s Isaiah Thomas went 2 for 4 with a double and a stolen base and Stryker Wood went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
Blackfoot scored all its runs in the first three innings of the game two win. Jace Grimmett went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs while Carlos Pimental went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Broncos (6-7-1, 1-6 4A District 6), who host Bear Lake on Tuesday. Nick Layland had a triple and three RBIs for Skyline (11-4, 7-1 4A District 6), which plays Tuesday at Rigby.
SKYLINE 6, BLACKFOOT 5 (8 INNINGS)
Skyline 050 000 01—6 9 1
Blackfoot 200 100 20—5 13 2
SKYLINE—Pitchers: Easton Taylor 7 IP, 12 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Kayden Putnam 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Kempton Motes 2-4, Chandler Robinson 3-4. RBI: Keaton Cushman 2, Cruz Taylor 2. SB: Motes, Robinson, C. Taylor.
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: Kyson Van Orden 7 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 4 K, 1 BB; Juan Pimental 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Isaiah Thomas 2-4, Jace Grimmett 2-5, Jace Jorgensen 2-4, Stryker Wood 2-4. 2B: Thomas, Chase Turner, Wood. RBI: Cayden Cornell, Jared Gough, Jorgensen 2, Wood. SB: Thomas, Grimmett, Jacob Nield.
BLACKFOOT 13, SKYLINE 5 (5 INNINGS)
Skyline 041 00—5 4 2
Blackfoot 454 0x—13 12 4
SKYLINE—Pitchers: Cruz Taylor 2.1 IP, 10 H, 11 R, 9 ER, 2 K, 4 BB; Logan Taggart 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: none. 3B: Nick Layland. RBI: Layland 3, Kayden Putnam, Easton Taylor. SB: C. Taylor.
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: Chase Turner 4 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 4 BB; Candon Dahle 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Cayden Cornell 2-4, Chase Turner 2-3, Carlos Pimental 2-3, Jace Jorgensen 2-2, Jace Grimmett 2-2. 2B: Grimmett. 3B: Jacob Nield. RBI: Cornell, Jorgensen, C. Pimental 2, Grimmett 3, Turner 2, Nield 2, Stryker Wood.
HIGHLAND 13, THUNDER RIDGE 3 (5 INNINGS); HIGHLAND 7, THUNDER RIDGE 1 (6 INNINGS): At Thunder Ridge, Highland swept a conference doubleheader over the Titans.
The Rams built an 8-1 lead through three innings en route to the game one win. Dylan Forsgren had a double while Mason Dale had an RBI and a stolen base for Thunder Ridge.
Highland held Thunder Ridge to one run in the third inning of game two. Taylor Cannon went 2 for 2 while Tanner Webb had a home run and an RBI for the Titans (1-12, 0-3 5A District 5-6), who host Rigby on Monday for a doubleheader.
HIGHLAND 13, THUNDER RIDGE 3 (5 INNINGS)
Highland 323 05—13 8 2
Thunder Ridge 100 20—3 4 3
HIGHLAND—Pitchers: Easton Eddie 4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 3 BB; Micah Naumu 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Dalton Jones 2-2, Kobe Holt 2-4. RBI: Ethan Wolfenbarger 2, Grayson Hunt, Aaron Kearns, Holt, Jones 2. SB: Jones, Seth Nate, Naumu, Braxton Wilhelm.
THUNDER RIDGE—Pitchers: Tanner Webb 4 IP, 6 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Tanner Berdrow 1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Dylan Forsgren. RBI: Mason Dale. SB: Dale.
HIGHLAND 7, THUNDER RIDGE 1 (6 INNINGS)
Highland 031 120—7 7 1
Thunder Ridge 001 000—1 7 0
HIGHLAND—Pitchers: Grayson Hunt 5.1 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 0 BB; Josh Potter 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Dalton Jones 2-3, Aaron Kearns 2-2. 2B: Kearns. RBI: Kearns, Austin Hanson 3. SB: Easton Durham, Easton Eddie, Dylan Jester, Jones, Seth Nate, Micah Naumu.
THUNDER RIDGE—Pitchers: Taylor Cannon 4 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 K, 6 BB; Cade Lowe 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Dawson Dunthorn 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Cannon 2-2. HR: Tanner Webb. RBI: Webb.
HILLCREST 8, SHELLEY 7: At Shelley, Hillcrest completed a three-game sweep of Shelley to move to 3-4 in 4A District 6 play.
Hillcrest outscored Shelley 4-0 from the fourth to sixth innings to climb out of a 6-2 deficit and held on for the one-run win. Luke Patterson went 3 for 4 with a three-run home run and four RBIs, Dallin Weatherly went 3 for 4 with a triple and an RBI and Carson Tubb went 2 for 3 with a double and a stolen base for Hillcrest (11-6), which plays Wednesday at District 93 rival Bonneville.
Trey Lott went 2 for 3 while Blake Leal and Zach Esplin each had a double for Shelley (0-11, 0-8 4A District 6), which plays Tuesday at Thunder Ridge.
HILLCREST 8, SHELLEY 7
Hillcrest 211 301 0—8 10 1
Shelley 150 000 1—7 5 4
HILLCREST—Pitchers: Dallin Weatherly 3 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 3 BB; Matt Morrison 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Carson Tubb 2-3, Luke Patterson 3-4, Weatherly 3-4. 2B: Tubb. 3B: Weatherly. HR: Patterson. RBI: Bracken Mason, Weatherly, Morrison, Patterson 4. SB: Tubb.
SHELLEY—Pitchers: Trey Lott 7 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Lott 2-3. 2B: Blake Leal, Zach Esplin. RBI: Leal 2, Dallin Stein, John Kerner. SB: Esplin, Creighton Ball.
MADISON 8, RIGBY 5 (8 INNINGS); MADISON 5, RIGBY 4: At Rigby, Madison swept Upper Valley rival Rigby in a conference doubleheader.
The Bobcats scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning to break a 4-4 tie en route to a win in game one. Davis Berry went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs while Kekoa Jensen went 3 for 4 with a stolen base for Madison. Taran Clark went 4 for 4 and Kolby Osborn had a triple for Rigby.
A two-run sixth inning helped Madison complete the comeback game two win. Dylan Rydalch went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI while Brendon Ball went 2 for 2 for the Bobcats (3-10, 3-2 5A District 5-6), who play Monday at Hillcrest. Mcgwire Jephson went 2 for 3 with a triple and two stolen bases and Trey Armstrong went 3 for 4 with a double for Rigby (2-10, 1-3), which plays a doubleheader Monday at Thunder Ridge.
MADISON 8, RIGBY 5 (8 INNINGS)
Madison 003 100 04—8 10 3
Rigby 002 200 01—5 10 3
MADISON—Pitchers: Jaden Schwab 7.2 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 K, 1 BB; Jordan Porter 0.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Schwab 2-4, Davis Berry 2-4, Kekoa Jensen 3-4. 2B: Berry. RBI: Brendon Ball, Berry 2, Mason Flanary, Dylan Rydalch. SB: Ball, Jensen, Schwab.
RIGBY—Pitchers: Wyatt Gilbert 7 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Dayne Lounsbury 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Mcgwire Jephson 2-5, Trey Saathoff 2-4, Taran Clark 4-4. 3B: Kolby Osborn. RBI: Regan Hendricks 2, Jephson, Osborn. SB: Kaiden Garner.
MADISON 5, RIGBY 4
Madison 000 302 0—5 7 2
Rigby 001 210 0—4 7 2
MADISON—Pitchers: Davis Berry 4.1 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 0 BB; Tyler Pena 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Dylan Rydalch 2-3, Brendon Ball 2-2. 2B: Rydalch. RBI: Ball, Jordon Porter 2, Rydalch.
RIGBY—Pitchers: Taran Clark 7 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Mcgwire Jephson 2-3, Trey Armstrong 3-4. 2B: Armstrong. 3B: Jephson. RBI: Jephson, Clark, Kolby Osborn. SB: Jephson 2, Kaiden Garner.
SUGAR-SALEM 11, FILER 1 (6 INNINGS); FILER 5, SUGAR-SALEM 4: At Filer, Sugar-Salem split a nonconference doubleheader versus Filer.
The Diggers scored all their runs in the final three innings of game one to complete the mercy-rule win. Cole Mace went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Bridger Norman went 3 for with two RBIs and Grady Rasmussen went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two stolen bases.
A two-run seventh inning sent Filer past Sugar in game two. Curtis Drake went 3 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and two stolen bases and Caleb Norman went 2 for 4 for the Diggers (11-6), who host Marsh Valley for a doubleheader today.
SUGAR-SALEM 11, FILER 1 (6 INNINGS)
Sugar-Salem 000 353—11 14 3
Filer 100 000—1 2 2
SUGAR-SALEM—Pitchers: Grady Rasmussen 4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 0 BB; Caleb Norman 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: C. Norman 2-2, Rasmussen 2-4, Cole Mace 3-4, Bridger Norman 3-4. 2B: Mace. RBI: Curtis Drake, Kyzon Garner 2, Mace, C. Norman 2, B. Norman 2, Rasmussen. SB: Tanner Harris, Kyle Ostermiller, Rasmussen 2.
FILER—Pitchers: Lockwood 4 IP, 12 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 5 K, 4 BB; Martinez 2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: none. RBI: Lockwood.
FILER 5, SUGAR-SALEM 4
Sugar-Salem 100 021 0—4 8 5
Filer 002 010 2—5 3 3
SUGAR-SALEM—Pitchers: Curtis Drake 6 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 8 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Drake 3-4, Caleb Norman 2-4. 2B: Grady Rasmussen. HR: Drake. RBI: Porter Chase, Drake 2. SB: Drake 2.
FILER—Pitchers: Sanford 7 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 10 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Martinez. RBI: Fisher 2, Gudenay. SB: Gudenay, Martinez 2.
SNAKE RIVER 13, AMERICAN FALLS 3 (5 INNINGS): At Moreland, Snake River claimed a five-inning conference win over American Falls.
Payton Brooks went 3 for 4 with a triple, a home run and four RBIs and Kaden Martin went 2 for 2 with a double for Snake River (5-6, 1-0 3A District 5), which hosts Kimberly today.
SNAKE RIVER 13, AMERICAN FALLS 3 (5 INNINGS)
American Falls 200 01—3 3 1
Snake River 052 24—13 12 3
AMERICAN FALLS—Pitchers: Levi Running Eagle 2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Andy Fernandez 2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Preston Putnam 0.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Gabe Fehringer 2-2. 2B: Fehringer. RBI: Issac Avalos, Eli Peraira. SB: Fehringer, Putnam.
SNAKE RIVER—Pitchers: Payton Brooks 4.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 5 BB; Gage Hirning 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Brooks 3-4, Kaden Martin 2-2. 2B: Dalton Capell, Martin, Tayson Polatis, Gunnar Ramsdell. 3B: Brooks, Cole Gillins. HR: Brooks. RBI: Brooks 4, Capell, Benson Isom 2, Polatis 2, Ramsdell, Siler Serr, Bridger Wray 2. SB: Isom, Ramsdell.