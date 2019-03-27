Kennedy Burton’s RBI triple to right field in the bottom of the seventh scored Emma Williams with the game winner as the Tigers defeated Rigby 4-3 on Wednesday at Tautphaus Park.
The Trojans led 3-0 before Idaho Falls (6-1) rallied with two runs in the fourth. Kennedy Robertson tied the game in the sixth with an RBI double, setting up the drama for Burton in the seventh. Relievers Katie Stohl and Jaidyn Clement did not allow a run and Kennedy Robertson finished 2 for 3 with a double and triple.
Idaho Falls plays Mountain View today to begin the Win the Pitch Tournament in Nampa.
IDAHO FALLS 4, RIGBY 3
Rigby 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 — 3 5 0
Idaho Falls 0 0 0 2 0 1 1 — 4 6 0
RIGBY — Pitchers: Taylor Sheppard 7.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: RBI: Ruby Gneiting. McKenzie Mecham, Sheppard.
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Madi Burton 3.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Katie Stohl 3.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB, Jaidyn Clement 1.0, 0 H, 0R, 0 ER, 1K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Kennedy Robertson 2-3, Emma Williams 2-3. 2B: K. Robertson, Williams. 3B: Kennedy Burton. K. Robertson. RBI: K. Robertson 2, Williams, K. Burton.
BLACKFOOT 13, MADISON 7: At Rexburg, extra base hits were plentiful for Blackfoot in a nonconference win over Madison.
Malia Taufu’i went 3 for 4 a double, a triple and two RBIs, Tylar Dalley went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs and Chloe Cronquist went 2 for 3 with double for Blackfoot (4-1), which hosts Bonneville on Wednesday.
Hailey Mortensen went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Madison (1-1), which plays Friday in the Win the Pitch Tournament in Nampa.
BLACKFOOT 13, MADISON 7
Blackfoot 325 100 2—13 10 0
Madison 240 001 0—7 7 4
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: Kymber Wieland 7 IP, 7 H, 7 ER, 7 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Tylar Dalley 2-3, Chloe Cronquist 2-3, Malia Taufu’i 3-4. 2B: Cronquist, Taufu’i. 3B: Taufu’i. HR: Dalley. RBI: Tylar Dalley 3, Yoleni Navarrete 2, Taufu’i 2, Josie Anderson, Grace Callister, Demry Wixom
MADISON—Pitchers: Maddy Jensen 2 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Carlie Arnold 0.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 K, 0 BB, April Pennell 4.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Hailey Mortensen 2-4. 2B: Mortensen, Pennell, April Thompson. RBI: Arnold, Karly Hanosky 2, Mortensen 2, Thompson.
SODA SPRINGS 17, FIRTH 12 (8 INNINGS); FIRTH 12, SODA SPRINGS 1 (5 INNINGS): At Firth, the Cougars split a nonconference doubleheader with Soda Springs.
The Cardinals edged the Cougars in eight innings in game one, in which Firth committed 12 errors. Hailey Barker went 2 for 5 with three RBIs while Megan Jolley went 3 for 4 with an RBI for Firth.
The Cougars outhit the Cardinals 11-1 for a five-inning game two win. Kate Leslie went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs while McKenna Hogan went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Firth (2-3), which hosts Snake River on Tuesday.
SODA SPRINGS 17, FIRTH 12 (8 INNINGS)
Soda Springs 104 110 28—17 8 3
Firth 423 000 03—12 13 12
SODA SPRINGS—unavailable.
FIRTH—Pitchers: Megan Jolley 8 IP, 8 H, 16 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 8 BB. Leading hitters: Hailey McNeely 2-4, Kylee Barker 2-5, Megan Jolley 3-4, Hailey Barker 2-5. RBI: Adams, K. Barker, H. Barker 3, Brooklyn Clayson, Jolley.
FIRTH 12, SODA SPRINGS 1 (5 INNINGS)
Soda Springs 001 00—1 1 3
Firth 440 4x—12 11 0
SODA SPRINGS—unavailable.
FIRTH—Pitchers: Kelsey Cardenas 5 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Kate Leslie 2-2, Hailey Barker 2-3, Mckenna Hogan 2-3. 2B: Maisie Adams, Kylee Barker, Leslie. 3B: Cardenas. RBI: Adams, K. Barker, Hogan, Leslie 2, Hailey McNeely.
Baseball
BONNEVILLE 21, SHELLEY 1 (5 innings): At Shelley, the Bees improved to 7-2, pounding out 15 hits in the five-inning shortened game. Starter Caden Christensen picked up the win with two scoreless innings and also knocked in two runs. Tavyn Lords finished 2 for 2 with a homer.
Bonneville is at Thunder Ridge on Tuesday. Shelley (0-3) is at Firth on Friday.
BONNEVILLE 21, SHELLEY (5 INNINGS)
Bonneville 0 2 8 9 2 — 21 15 0
Shelley 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 4 5
BONNEVILLE — Pitchers: Caden Christensen 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB; Bruer Webster 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 0 BB; Randon Hostert 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Christensen 2-3, Tavyn Lords 2-2, Hostert 2-4, Jordan Perez 2-3, Jack Franson 2-3. 2B: Daniel Carroll, Franson, Hostert 2, Kai Howell, Willie Nelson, Dylan Virgil. 3B: Webster. HR: Lords. RBI: Matt Boone, Carroll 2, Christensen 2, Franson 2, Hostert, Lords 2, Nelson, Perez 2, Virgil, Webster 3.
SHELLEY — Pitchers: John Kerner 2.1 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Trey Lott 0.2 IP, 1 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 6 BB; Dallin Stein 1.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Austin Bateman 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: 2B: Stein. RBI: Stein.
SUGAR-SALEM 24, AMERICAN FALLS 4 (5 innings): At Sugar City, a 14-run fifth inning put the game out of reach. Hayden Crap hit a double and homered for the Diggers (6-3) and also pitched an inning out of the bullpen. Tanner Harris picked up the win and also finished 5 for 5 with two RBIs.
SUGAR-SALEM 24, AMERICAN FALLS 4 (5 INNINGS)
S.Salem 1 0 7 2 14 — 24 15 1
A. Falls 0 0 2 1 1 — 4 6 5
SUGAR-SALEM — Pitchers: Tanner Harris 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 1 BB; Porter Chase 1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Caleb Norman 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Hayden Crapo 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Crapo 2-5, Harris 5-5, Kyzon Garner 2-4. 2B: Crapo. 3B: Harris. HR: Crapo. RBI: Crapo 4, Curtis Drake 2, Harris 2, Kaden Malstrom 2, Kaden Mattson, C. Norman, Bridger Norman 2, Kyle Ostermiller, Grady Rasmussen.
AMERICAN FALLS — NA
SOUTH FREMONT 14, SKYLINE JV 3 (5 innings): At Skyline, the Cougars had little trouble with the Skyline JV, belting out 14 hits in five innings. Sawyer Klinger finished 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a triple.
South Fremont (4-1) is at American Falls today.
SOUTH FREMONT 14, SKYLINE JV 3 (5 INNINGS)
S. Fremont 5 1 5 3 0 — 14 14 2
Skyline JV 0 3 0 0 0 — 3 4 2
SOUTH FREMONT — Pitchers: Karter Yancey 2.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Payton Hillist 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB; Coy Davis 1.0 IP, 0 H 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Jake Thueson 2-3, Talon Maupin 2-2, German Gonzalez 2-3, Sawyer Klinger 3-4. 2B: Maupin. 3B: Klinger. RBI: Gonzalez, Klinger 3, Maupin 3, Bryan Popocatl 2, Thueson 2, Yancey 2.
SKYLINE JV — NA
Tennis
HILLCREST 9, SKYLINE 3
Boys singles: Rhett Price (SKY) def. Daniel Crofts 2-6, 6-4, 6-2; Will Webb (SKY) def. Grant Neville 6-1, 6-1; Bryten Rothwell (H) def. Bryce Fowers 6-3, 6-3
Girls singles: Marie Phelan (H) def. Emily Stuart 6-2, 1-6, 6-2; Nicole Tran (H) def. Brinley Chambers 6-2, 7-2; Sophia Lopez (H) def. Symphony Garcia 6-0, 6-0
Boys doubles: Brock Taylor/Stockton Hammer (H) def. Tanner Thomason/Carsen Austin 6-4, 2-6, 6-4; Zach Hansen/Eric Johnson (SKY) def. Jace Moscon/Nate Walter 6-2, 6-3
Girls doubles: Emily Biddulph/Nicole Griggs (H) def. Maggie Jones/Anna St. Michel 6-0, 6-0; Anna Marlowe/Savannah Meikle (H) def. Grace Houghton/Tana Johnson 6-0, 6-0
Mixed doubles: Matthew Zollinger/Raegan Olsen (H) def. Josh Francis/Mariel Stuart 2-6, 6-3, 6-2; Ethan Serr/Abby Barnes (H) def. Drew Hathaway/Frida Rodriguez 6-0, 6-3
IDAHO FALLS 8, BONNEVILLE 7
Boys singles: Kyle Johnson (B) def. Sam Vance, 6-2, 6-3; Jack Groberg (IF) def. Jamison Lemon 6-1, 6-1; Luke Rodel (IF) def. Devin Chatterton 6-2, 6-4
Girls singles: Lilly Crone (IF) def. Sage Leishman 2-6, 7-6, 6-2; Alexis Adams (IF) def. Talla Trane 6-0, 3-6, 6-1; Kallie Shurtliff (B) def. Kate Barrett 4-0, retire
Boys doubles: Kade Belnap/Chris Harker (B) def. Hunter Romrell/Dallin Gardner 6-4, 6-1; Alex Payne/Juan Ramos (B) def. Crew Peterson/Jackson Baker 6-0, 6-1; Dallas Trane/Coleman Snell (B) def. Carsten Schjeldahl/Houston Facer 6-2, 6-2
Girls doubles: Whitney Black/Rachel Harris (IF) def. Hannah Harker/Alexis McMurtrey 6-0, 6-2; Janeal Rydalch/Olivia Snell (B) def. Anna Barrett/Maddy Cook 1-6, 7-6, 6-4; Brooklyn Petersen/Sarah Jack (B) def. Maddy Parsons/Trinity Parsons 7-6, 6-2
Mixed doubles: Claire Andary/Trevin Facer (IF) def. Nate Clements/Maunayia Harrigfeld 6-4, 7-5; Austin Sumsion/Brooklyn Smith (IF) def. TJ Becker/Taylor Barton 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; Hailey Thompson/Nathan LaPray (IF) def. Dallin Blundell/Macey Moffett 6-2, 6-3
Golf
Idaho Falls vs. Bonneville
Wednesday at Pinecrest
Boys
Medalist: Jaedon Thompson (Idaho Falls) 43
Team scores: Idaho Falls 182, Bonneville 198, Bonneville JV INC, Idaho Falls JV INC
Individual results
IDAHO FALLS (182)—Jaedon Thompson 43, Brandon Ball 45, Derek Hunter 47, Nick Kempers 47, Logan Shelley 49
BONNEVILLE (198)—Sean Woolf 46, Gage Nelson 50, Cy Gummow 50, Ryker Beck 52, Cole Jolley 52
BONNEVILLE JV (INC)—Caleb Stoddard 54, Carter Pingel 56, Justin Rydalch 66
IDAHO FALLS JV (INC)—Will Taylor 54, Isaac Blake 57, Krew Zaugg 62, Parker Comba 63, Ryan Milton 70
Girls
Medalist: London Hall (Idaho Falls) 46
Team scores: Bonneville varsity 264, Bonneville JV INC, Idaho Falls varsity INC
Individual results
BONNEVILLE (264)—Jackie Baldwin 56, Kayci Barfuss 62, Sadie Hall 73, Remi Perez 73, Regan Marler 74
BONNEVILLE JV (INC)—Taya Madellin 70, Cailyn Orton 74, Kelsey Wilde 83
IDAHO FALLS (INC)—London Hall 46, Zoe Wilkinson 67
Track and field
HCC Invite
Tuesday at Shelley
Rescheduled from Thursday
Girls
Team scores: 1. Madison 132, 2. Rigby 124, 3. Skyline 112, 4. Shelley 87, 5. Idaho Falls 72, 6. Blackfoot 56, 7. Bonneville 45, 8. Hillcrest 28
Individual results (top five only. full results on athletic.net)
100: 1, Taylor, Laurel (IF) 12.87. 2, Nealey, Rayven (MAD) 12.97. 3, Williams, Sade, (BONN) 13.22. 4, Stolworthy, Leighton (BONN) 13.34. 5, Lee, Savannah (MAD) 13.42.
200: 1, Taylor, Laurel (IF) 26.40. 2, Williams, Sade (BONN) 27.00. 3, Smith, Tenleigh (BLAC) 27.78. 4, Wasden, Kayeli (MAD) 27.86. 5, Dye, Shaylee (BONN) 27.87.
400: 1, Smith, Tenleigh (BLAC) 1:00.36. 2, Herrmann, Breanne (SKY) 1:00.81. 3, Wasden, Kayeli (MAD) 1:03.09. 4, Benson, Clara (SH) 1:04.83. 5, Johnson, Allison (RIG) 1:04.89.
800: 1, White, Amy (SH) 2:31.51. 2, Thomas, Kristen (BLAC) 2:32.59. 3, Phillips, Hailey (RIG) 2:32.74. 4, Williams, Jessica (SH) 2:34.31. 5, Dorman, Mikelle (MAD) 2:35.35.
1,600: 1, Harrison, Sariah (SKY) 5:38.63. 2, Phillips, Hailey (RIG) 5:44.17. 3, Olson, Macy (SKY) 5:50.71. 4, Callahan, Karlie (SH) 5:56.06. 5, Nielsen, Ashley (MAD) 5:58.55.
3,200: 1, Harrison, Sariah (SKY) 11:40.05. 2, Morrin, Megan (MAD) 12:19.51. 3, Callahan, Karlie (SH) 12:19.69. 4, Nielsen, Ashley (MAD) 12:32.89. 5, Kohler, Hannah (IF) 12:34.25.
100 hurdles: 1, Olson, Macy (SKY) 16.30. 2, Bolingbroke, Hannah (MAD) 16.35. 3, Neff, Kaitlyn (BLAC) 16.89. 4, Taylor, Brooklyn (RIG) 17.24. 5, Lee, Savannah (MAD) 17.45.
300 hurdles: 1, Bolingbroke, Hannah (MAD) 47.91. 2, Herrmann, Breanne (SKY) 47.94. 3, Olson, Macy (SKY) 49.19. 4, Taylor, Brooklyn (RIG) 50.16. 5, Wasden, Whitney (MAD) 50.23.
4x100: 1, Bonneville (Dye, Shaylee, Herbst, Magan, Stolworthy, Leighton, Williams, Sade), 50.78. 2, Skyline 52.05. 3, Idaho Falls 54.20. 4, Rigby 54.78. 5, Blackfoot 55.83.
4x200: 1, Madison ‘A’ (Lee, Savannah , Wasden, Kayeli , Thomas, Clara , Hathaway, Addie), 1:53.89. 2, Rigby 1:55.52. 3, Hillcrest 1:55.95. 4, Idaho Falls 2:07.55.
4x400: 1, Shelley ‘A’ (Crandall, Jamie , Benson, Clara , White, Amy , Williams, Jessica), 4:25.64. 2, Hillcrest 4:38.62. 3, Idaho Falls 4:39.49.
800 Sprint Medley: 1, Skyline (Vander Stoep, Jenaya , Mitchell, Hailee , Fish, Hannah , Herrmann, Breanne), 1:55.10. 2, Shelley 1:58.34. 3, Rigby 2:03.23.
High Jump: 1, Lempka, Madison (SH) 5-04. 2, Burr, Madison (HILL) 5-02. 3, Bybee, Taiylor (RIG) J5-02. 4, Leal, Sydney (SH) 4-10. 5, Skinner, Kindra (MAD) J4-10.
Pole Vault: 1, Shippen, Emma (RIG) 10-00. 2, Jenson, Ashley (RIG) 9-00. 3, Clements, Megan (RIG) 8-06. 4, Williams, Kaeley (SH) J8-06. 5, Hurst, Morgan (MAD) J8-06.
Long Jump: 1, Herbst, Magan (BONN) 15-04.50. 2, Neff, Kaitlyn (BLAC) 15-04. 3, Olson, Mattie (SKY) 15-03. 4, Arzola, Kassidy (SH) 15-02.50. 5, Hathaway, Addie (MAD) 15-01.50.
Triple Jump: 1, Nealey, Rayven (MAD) 39-05.75. 2, Jones, Tylie (RIG) 34-05. 3, Bybee, Taiylor (RIG) 32-10. 4, Dewey, McCall (MAD) 32-03.50. 5, Thomas, Tailer (SKY), 31-06.50.
Shot Put: 1, Mobley, Mateya (RIG) 39-07. 2, Molina, Bri (SKY) 35-04.50. 3, Bilstrom, Tierney (SH) 30-11. 4, Humphreys, Hadley (BLAC) 30-09.50. 5, Johnson, Sydney (MAD) 30-08.
Discus: 1, Delgadillo, Vanessa (IF) 114-04. 2, Molina, Bri (SKY) 97-10. 3, Mobley, Mateya (RIG) 90-06. 4, Ivie, Journey (RIG) 89-11. 5, Cooper, Cassidy(BLAC) 88-06.
Boys
Team scores: 1. Madison 180, 2. Rigby 138, 3. Skyline 89, 4. Hillcrest 78, 5. Idaho Falls 67, 6. Blackfoot 64, 7. Shelley 35, 8. Bonneville 26
Individual results
100: 1, Reifschneider, Colton (BONN) 11.15. 2, Hastings, Karson (MAD) 11.54. 3, Maloney, Connor (SKY) 11.69. 4, Fuller, Gavin (MAD) 11.73. 5, Porter, Keegan (HILL) 11.78.
200: 1, Reifschneider, Colton (BONN) 23.11. 2, Hastings, Karson (MAD) 23.45. 3, Porter, Keegan (HILL) 23.86. 4, Bingham, Mackenzie (RIG) 23.96. 5, Cook, Brad (BLAC) 24.44.
400: 1, Tapp, Luke (RIG) 52.09. 2, Fried, Trenton (RIG) 52.62. 3, Cassidy, Quinn (SKY) 53.31. 4, Bright, Zac (IF) 53.96. 5, Parks, Mitch (IF) 54.07.
800: 1, Despain, Austin (BLAC) 2:04.61. 2, Stutz, Spencer (MAD) 2:04.94. 3, Campbell, Joseph (RIG) 2:05.19. 4, Sleight, Chance (MAD) 2:09.38. 5, Fielding, Nathan (RIG) 2:09.39.
1,600: 1, Ereaux, Joseph (IF) 4:48.22. 2, Dixon, Will (MAD) 4:55.66. 3, Poulsen, Dawson (SH) 5:00.89. 4, Crawford, Morgan (MAD) 5:02.22. 5, Cannon, James (BLAC) 5:03.11.
3,200: 1, Stutz, Spencer (MAD) 9:57.56. 2, Athay, Mitchell (IF) 10:06.74. 3, Ereaux, Joseph (IF) 10:17.55. 4, Dixon, Will (MAD) 10:37.57. 5, Stutz, Ryan (MAD) 10:43.69.
110 hurdles: 1, Wright, Ty (SH) 15.82. 2, Hill, Kyson (MAD) 16.55. 3, Jenkins, Tate (SKY), 16.99. 4, Zemp, Robert (BLAC) 17.05. 5, Cook, Bryce (HILL) 17.14.
300 hurdles: 1, Cook, Bryce (HILL) 41.44. 2, Stibal, Tyken (RIG) 42.84. 3, Jenkins, Tate (SKY) 43.04. 4, Morse, Bracken (BLAC) 44.01. 5, Lott, Zackary (SKY), 44.49.
4x100: 1, Madison (Poll, Cooper , Fuller, Gavin , Clarke, Val , Hastings, Karson), 44.65. 2, Hillcrest 44.74. 3, Bonneville 45.75. 4, Blackfoot 45.85. 5, Shelley 46.04.
4x200: 1, Madison (Poll, Cooper , Clarke, Val , Fuller, Gavin , Hastings, Karson), 1:32.02. 2, Skyline 1:33.75. 3, Blackfoot 1:34.87. 4, Hillcrest 1:37.11. 5, Idaho Falls 1:40.63.
4x400: 1, Rigby (Campbell, Joseph , Fried, Trenton , Tapp, Luke , Clarke, Ethan), 3:35.67. 2, Madison 3:39.84. 3, Idaho Falls 3:40.18. 4, Skyline 3:46.42. 5, Blackfoot 3:47.12.
1,600 Sprint Medley: 1, Idaho Falls (Stanley, Caden , Jensen, Jacob , Parks, Mitch , Bright, Zac), 3:47.70. 2, Rigby 3:56.58. 3, Madison 4:04.90.
High Jump: 1, Hall, Kaden (RIG) 6-04. 2, Butler, Matt (MAD) 6-02. 3, Backstein, Eli (MAD) 5-10. 4, Wanstrom, Wyatt (RIG) J5-10. 5, Falgoust, Kenneth (HILL) 5-08. 5, Cummings, Dillon (SH) 5-08.
Pole Vault: 1, Denney, Brayden (HILL) 13-06. 2, Ballard, Parker (MAD) 13-00. 3, Zenger, John (MAD) J13-00. 4, Scott, Luke (RIG) 12-06. 5, Hall, Kaden (RIG) J12-06.
Long Jump: 1, Hall, Kaden (RIG) 21-06. 2, Haws, Gutama (HILL) 21-05. 3, Sutherland, Jacob (MAD) 20-07. 4, Hunt, Jonathan (MAD) J20-07. 5, Robinson, Reese (BLAC) 20-03.
Triple Jump: 1, Johnson, Zion (SKY) 43-03. 2, Hunt, Jonathan (MAD) 43-01.25. 3, Wanstrom, Wyatt (RIG) 40-04. 4, Robinson, Reese (BLAC) 40-00.50. 5, Moulton, Ty (SH) 39-07.
Shot Put: 1, Franz, Nathan (RIG) 53-00. 2, Reynolds, Parker (SKY) 49-07. 3, Sainz, Brady (HILL) 48-09. 4, Stanford, Carter (MAD) 47-05. 5, Cortez, Joel (SKY) 45-10.
Discus: 1, Franz, Nathan (RIG) 145-09. 2, Cortez, Joel (SKY) 143-10. 3, Perttula, Ethan (IF) 125-05. 4, Sanders, Nathan (MAD) 125-00. 5, Reynolds, Parker (SKY) 122-07.