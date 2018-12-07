At Rexburg, the Madison High School boys basketball team held off a second half rally to get a 45-40 win over former conference opponent Hillcrest.
Madison led 26-12 at halftime before Hillcrest outscored the Bobcats in the second half to make it a four-point game in the fourth quarter.
“Give all the credit to Hillcrest and coach (Dave) Austin and his staff and the kids,” Madison coach Travis Schwab said. “They did great and they made a game of it. I’m just super proud of our kids for holding on.”
Parker Boyle and Karter Battleson had 10 points each for Hillcrest (1-4), which hosts District 93 rival Bonneville on Wednesday.
Spencer Hathaway and Kyle Jackson had 10 points each for Madison (5-0), which plays Wednesday at Idaho Falls.
MADISON 45, HILLCREST 40
Hillcrest 10 2 17 11—40
Madison 10 16 10 9—45
HILLCREST (40) — Parker Boyle 10, Trevor Roberts 4, Weatherly 2, Kyle Austin 5, Bryce Cook 9, Karter Battleson 10. FG: 15-48. FT: 5-10. 3-pointers: 5 (Boyle 2, Cook 1, Battleson 2). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
MADISON (45) — Jordan Porter 4, Carson Downey 2, Jaden Schwab 3, Mason McWhorter 8, Bohlder Murray 2, Kyle Jackson 10, Dawson Wills 4, Mark Williams 2, Spencer Hathaway 10. FG: 18-43. FT: 6-10. 3-pointers: 3 (Schwab 1, McWhorter 2). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: McWhorter.
RIGBY 73, BONNEVILLE 45: At Bonneville, Rigby's outside shooters got going early, as Wyatt Taylor, Britton Berrett and Keegan Thompson all finished with double-digit scoring.
Taylor had 14 points and four 3-pointers during the win. Berrett finished with 12 and two 3-pointers, as Thompson added 10 points. Rigby led 32-15 at halftime.
Bonneville coach John Tucker said the Bees will try to get their sophomores "up to speed" before next Wednesday's rivalry matchup with Hillcrest.
"Seniors are playing well already. We just gotta get our sophomores up to speed," Tucker said. "We gotta get tougher. We gotta be more physical inside."
Randon Hostert had 13 points to lead Bonneville (1-3), which plays Wednesday at Hillcrest. Rigby (4-0) plays Saturday down in Logan (Utah).
RIGBY 73, BONNEVILLE 45
Rigby 18 14 19 22 — 73
Bonneville 6 9 12 18 — 45
RIGBY (73) — Wyatt Taylor 14, Britton Berrett 12, Easton Martin 7, Keegan Thompson 10, Tagg Olaveson 3, Christian Frederickson 1, Kaeyen Nead 6, Kaden Hall 12, Brycen Uffens 3, Tanoa Togiai 5. FG: 29. FT: 7-11. 3-pointers: 8 (Taylor 4, Berrett 2, Martin, Olaveson). Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.
BONNEVILLE (45) — Randon Hostert 13, Carson Johnson 6, Caleb Stoddard 7, Cy Gummow 2, Riley Judy 9, Jamison Trane 8. FG: 18. FT: 2-5. 3-pointers: 7 (Judy 3, Johnson 2, Hostert, Stoddard). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: Trane.
MACKAY 82, CLARK COUNTY 37: At Dubois, the Miners dominated to earn a conference win over the Bobcats.
The Miners led 57-22 at the half and never looked back to earn their third-straight win and first Rocky Mountain Conference win of the season.
"It went good. The kids came out and are playing with a chip on their shoulder," Mackay coach Kelvin Krosch said. "They're working towards the bigger picture and they're hungry."
Individual stats were unavailable as of press time. Mackay (3-1) plays Wednesday at Challis.
MACKAY 82, CLARK COUNTY 37
Mackay 27 30 22 3 — 82
Clark County 10 12 10 5 — 37
MACKAY (82) — stats unavailable.
CLARK COUNTY (37) — stats unavailable.
Girls basketball
RIRIE 72, MARSH VALLEY 55: At Preston, Maddie Johnson and Indee Williams had 18 points each for Ririe in a win over Marsh Valley to begin the Preston Tournament.
It was a good night for offense as the teams combined to make 43 field goals—17 of which were 3-pointers. Ririe, which led 42-34 after a high-scoring first half, finished the night with 25 made field goals, including seven 3s.
“Indee Williams came out and 10 seconds in, hit a 3. Then it was an onslaught of 3-pointers,” Ririe coach Damien Smith said. “In the first half, both teams were lighting it up. It was a good test for us to come down and play in a gym we’ve never played in and an opponent that was on fire.”
Anna Boone added 17 points for Ririe (5-2), which plays in an 8 p.m. game tonight versus the winner of Thursday’s Bountiful (Utah)-Preston game.
RIRIE 72, MARSH VALLEY 55
Marsh Valley 14 20 7 14 — 55
Ririe 21 21 11 19 — 72
MARSH VALLEY (55) — Z. Vorwaller 16, M. Smedley 4, L. Belnap 5, Z. Armstrong 22, J. Gunter 6, N. Smedley 2. FG: 18. FT: 9-15. 3-pointers: 10 (Vorwaller 2, Belnap 1, Armstrong 6, Gunter 1). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: none.
RIRIE (72) — Maddie Johnson 18, Indee Williams 18, Kenadee Coles 2, Paige Martinez 4, Eden Griffith 5, Sara Boone 2, Anna Boone 17, Dallas Sutton 2, Cassidy Parkinson 4. FG: 25. FT: 15-24. 3-pointers: 7 (Williams 4, A. Boone 3) Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: none.
WEST JEFFERSON 36, SOUTH FREMONT 29: At St. Anthony, West Jefferson got back in the win column with a nonconference victory at South Fremont. No further details were available by deadline.
West Jefferson (5-2) hosts Teton on Saturday while South Fremont (2-5) plays tonight at Salmon.
Wrestling
THUNDER RIDGE 58, HILLCREST 30
98 pounds: Kaden Ramos (TR) by forfeit; 106: Gabe Terrill (TR) by forfeit; 113: Erika Scott (TR) by forfeit; 120: Xander Hartner (H) pin Trinity Callaway, 1:39; 126: Cooper Andrews (TR) pin Chad Isaacson, 0:49; 138: Kameron Ramirez (H) pin Gabe Reeves, 2:38; 145: Kaleb Rizo (TR) pin Ry Spencer, 0:51; 152: Jacob Allred (H) pin Justin Lance, 3:02; 160: Hunter Stolworthy (TR) pin Elias Murillo, 0:55; 170: Tanner Webb (TR) pin Isaac Canales, 5:58; 182: Max Leavitt (TR) pin Col Cook, 5:01; 195: Dylan Thornoey (H) pin Silverio Ramirez, 2:00; 220: Jaren Sayer (TR) by forfeit; 285: Sean Steinmetz (H) pin Cameron Frizzell, 0:17
BONNEVILLE 62, THUNDER RIDGE 24
98 pounds: Kaden Ramos (TR) pin Bridger Janson, 0:59; 106: Kole Sorenson (B) pin Gabe Terrill, 0:09; 113: Konnar McGuire (B) tech. fall Gabe Terrill, 16-0 (4:00); 120: Trinity Callaway (TR) by forfeit; 126: Carson Jensen (B) pin Cooper Andrews, 3:45; 132: Gage Holt (TR) pin Melvin Bundy, 2:42; 145: Tucker Banks (B) pin Kaleb Rizo, 1:26; 152: Cooper French (B) pin Hunter Stolworthy, 3:41; 160: Spencer Winchester (B) dec. Tanner Webb, 10-7; 170: Max Leavitt (TR) pin Gage Fowler, 2:59; 182: Breckin Zieber (B) pin Jared Carlquist, 0:49; 195: Cort Erickson (B) pin Silverio Ramirez, 1:53; 220: Matthew Boone (B) pin Jaren Sayer, 1:18; 285: Joel Bowman (B) pin Cameron Frizzell, 0:15
HIGHLAND 77, HILLCREST 9
98 pounds: Calvin Hewett (HIGH) by forfeit; 106: Gentry Lish (HIGH) by forfeit; 113: Austin Dye (HIGH) by forfeit; 120: Xander Hartner (HILL) pin Joshua Buffington, 2:42; 126: Jadon Hedstrom (HIGH) pin Dominic Ramirez, 1:08; 132: Kael Cordingley (HILL) dec. Treagan Watson, 6-2; 145: Kayl Corrigan (HIGH) pin Ry Spencer, 1:44; 152: Kael Anderson (HIGH) tech. fall Jacob Allred, 17-2 (5:34); 160: Davis Dobson (HIGH) pin Elias Murillo, 0:53; 170: Max Anderton (HIGH) pin Isaac Canales, 0:26; 182: Jonas Anderson (HIGH) pin Col Cook, 1:33; 195: Jared Piper-Perez (HIGH) pin Dylan Thornoey, 1:16; 220: Logan George (HIGH) by forfeit; 285: Callen Tanaka (HIGH) pin Sean Steinmetz, 0:49
HIGHLAND 43, BONNEVILLE 40
98 pounds: Calvin Hewett (H) pin Bridger Janson, 0:20; 106: Kole Sorenson (B) pin Gentry Lish, 0:24; 113: Konnar McGuire (B) pin Austin Dye, 1:04; 120: Joshua Buffington (H) by forfeit; 126: Carson Jensen (B) pin Jadon Hedstrom, 2:51; 132: Kael Cordingley (H) pin Melvin Bundy, 1:02; 138: Braxton Sorenson (B) pin Treagan Watson, 1:11; 145: Tucker Banks (B) pin Kayl Corrigan, 2:25; 152: Kael Anderson (H) maj. Cooper French, 15-4; 160: Davis Dobson (H) pin Spencer Winchester, 0:45; 170: Max Anderton (H) pin Gage Fowler, 1:06; 182: Jonas Anderson (H) dec. Cort Erickson, 4-3; 195: Jared Piper-Perez (H) pin Breckin Zieber, 3:42; 220: Matthew Boone (B) maj. dec. Logan George, 11-0; 285: Joel Bowman (B) pin Callen Tanaka, 1:43
Late Wednesday
SOUTH FREMONT 59, CHALLIS 24
98 pounds: Colton Battley (CH) pin Mitchell Hansen, 3:02; 106: Jens Christensen (SF) by forfeit; 113: Gustavo Carranza (SF) by forfeit; 120: Chase Weimer (SF) by forfeit; 126: Beau Hackworth (SF) tech. fall Cayden Israel, 15-0 (4:06); 132: Kade Bruno (CH) pin Jeremy Gatica, 0:38; 138: Easton Banta (SF) pin Kasen Hohnstein, 1:46; 145: Cesar Tavarez (SF) by forfeit; 152: River Eddins (SF) by forfeit; 160: Bruin Bradshaw (CH) dec. Daylin Duncan, 4-0; 170: Cooper Erickson s.v. Tristan Olson, 11-9; 182: Sawyer Hobbs (SF) pin Charlie Bullock, 0:36; 195: Jovanny Alvarez (SF) by forfeit; 220: Blaine Amarr (CH) pin Braxton Kunz, 0:55; 285: Jordan Dodge (SF) by forfeit
BLACKFOOT 59, IDAHO FALLS 30
98 pounds: Luke Moore (BL) by forfeit; 106: Landon Abercrombie (BL) by forfeit; 113: Marcelina Trejo (BL) by forfeit; 120: Kayson Kenney (IF) pin Eli Abercrombie, 0:00; 126: Justin Morris (IF) pin Ryan German, 0:00; 132: Esai Castaneda (BL) tech. fall Brigid Shannon, 16-1 (0:00); 138: Daniel Andrade (BL) pin Hunter Herrera, 0:00; 145: Anthony Green (BL) pin Ken Musingi, 0:00; 152: Deaven Jorgensen (IF) pin Brock Armstrong, 0:00; 160: Michael Edwards (BL) pin Devryn Livingston, 0:00; 170: Nick Chappell (BL) pin Leo Nelson, 0:00; 182: Jovon Howe (IF) pin Payton Woodland, 0:00; 195: Jacob Arnold (BL) pin Hunter Breshears, 0:00; 220: Logan Westwood (IF) by forfeit; 285: Isaiah Lewis (BL) pin Spencer Kump, 0:00
RIRIE 51, TETON 33
98 pounds: Connor Parkinson (RIR) pin Tyler Sachse, 0:50; 106: Sam Rasmussen (T) by forfeit; 113: Stetson Machen (RIR) pin Colton Egbert, 5:37; 120: Cooper Cooke (T) pin Tyler Ulrich, 0:31; 126: Hunter Hill (T) pin Ethan Summers, 0:31; 132: Tanner Smith (RIR) dec. Kayden Fullmer, 8-7; 138: Gavin Harris (RIR) pin Emir Ortiz, 2:34; 145: James Fullmer (T) dec. Tyson Thacker, 10-6; 152: Dan Schwendiman (RIR) pin Jair Adame, 0:35; 160: Aiden Walters (TE) pin Layton Yearsley, 5:41; 170: Josh Bednar (T) pin Garrett Andreasen, 1:11; 182: Danny Romander (RIR) pin Josh Wright, 3:42; 195: Chris Gunderson (RIR) pin Marco Tzompa, 3:16; 220: Gabe Sommers (RIR) by forfeit; 285: Nick Gunderson (RIR) by forfeit
SOUTH FREMONT 44, RIRIE 34
98 pounds: Connor Parkinson (RIR) pin Mitchell Hansen, 1:06; 106: Jens Christensen (SF) by forfeit; 113: Stetson Machen (RIR) maj. dec. Gustavo Carranza, 10-0; 120: Tyler Ulrich (RIR) pin Chase Weimer, 0:30; 126: Beau Hackworth (SF) pin Ethan Summers, 3:27; 132: Tanner Smith (RIR) pin Jeremy Gatica, 1:21; 138: Jackson Coverley (SF) maj. dec. Gavin Harris, 11-0; 145: Easton Banta (SF) dec. Tyson Thacker, 9-2; 152: Cesar Tavarez (SF) dec. Dan Schwendiman, 5-0; 160: River Eddins (SF) maj. dec. Layton Yearsley, 14-1; 170: Tristan Olson (SF) pin Garrett Andreasen, 0:53; 182: Danny Romander (RIR) pin Bo Ward, 0:56; 195: Sawyer Hobbs (SF) pin Chris Gundersen, 1:40; 220: Gabe Sommers (RIR) pin Braxton Kunz, 0:20; 285: Jordan Dodge (SF) pin Nick Gundersen, 1:40