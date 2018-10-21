At the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex, the Madison High School girls soccer team defeated Eagle 2-1 to win the 5A state consolation trophy.
It is the first girls soccer state trophy in program history for the Bobcats and the first girls soccer state trophy ever won by a District 6 5A school in the IHSAA sanctioned era (from the 2000 season onward), per Post Register records. Madison’s two losses this season came to Timberline: one loss in August and one in double overtime in Thursday’s opening round of the state tournament.
“The first thing (the girls) said after the game was, ‘we’re so glad we’re not having to play another overtime game,’” Madison coach Jaymon Birch said with a laugh. “It started to dawn on them when they started running around and handing out the trophy. Playing these Boise schools all weekend and Timberline was the only team all year to beat us...I’m super proud of them.”
Sophomore Abbey Anderson scored off a shot by Annalise Brunson that was deflected by Eagle’s keeper to put Madison up 1-0 in the first half. Birch said Anderson entered the game likely not having scored more than twice all season.
“She had a million watt smile after that one,” Birch said.
Brunson put Madison up 2-0 later in the half off an assist from Hannah Bolingbroke. Eagle responded within the next two minutes to make it a one goal game. From then on, Birch said the game was ‘a brawl’ with heavy fouling and strong defense. He commended defenders Ali Dummar and Julia Williams for stellar play.
The Bobcats conclude the season 17-2-1 and graduate one player, Sydney Thueson, whom Birch called ‘the heart and soul’ of the team.
4A state tournament
TWIN FALLS 0, SKYLINE 0 (Twin Falls wins 4-2 in PKs): At Lake City High School in Coeur d’Alene, the Grizzlies fell to Twin Falls in a shootout in the 4A state third place game.
Making two saves in the shootout to help decide the game was Twin Falls keeper Sidnee Naerebout. Kaylin Bailey made the final penalty kick for Twin Falls.
Skyline ends the season 15-4-0. This weekend was Skyline’s first appearance in the winner’s bracket of girls state soccer since 2006.
3A state tournament
COEUR D’ALENE CHARTER 3, SUGAR-SALEM 0: At Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls, the Diggers were shut out by Coeur d’Alene Charter in a state title game featuring two undefeated teams. It was Sugar-Salem’s first appearance in a girls soccer state title game.
The title was the third in a row for Coeur d’Alene Charter and the second-place trophy was the first girls soccer state trophy of any kind for the Diggers, who end the season 18-1-1.
TETON 2, WEISER 1: At Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls, Teton outlasted Weiser to win the 3A state consolation game. The victory gives Teton its fifth girls soccer state trophy in program history and its first since 2008, when the Redskins also won the consolation title game.
Teton trailed Weiser 1-0 at halftime. Kate Bleffert scored both goals for the Redskins in the second half.
Teton, which also received the 3A girls soccer state tournament sportsmanship award, ends the season 14-6-0.
Boys soccer
3A state tournament
SUGAR-SALEM 4, MCCALL-DONNELLY 1: At Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls, the Diggers defeated McCall-Donnelly to claim the consolation trophy. It is their fourth state trophy in program history and first since 2015. Goal scorer information was not available by deadline.
Sugar-Salem ends the season 18-2-1.
High school volleyball
WATERSPRINGS 3, HANSEN 0: At Pocatello, the Warriors swept Hansen 26-24, 25-9, 25-19 in a play-in game to advance to the 1A Division II state tournament.
Head coach Robyn King said the Warriors had a slow start in the first set, but gained momentum after that en route to the sweep.
Angie Gomez had 26 service points, Joanna Hayes had 23 assists, Rylee Mathison and Sarina Rios had eight kills each and Jessi Merkle had 13 digs for the Warriors, who begin the state tournament Friday with an 11 a.m. match against Logos at Borah High School.
King said this team is younger than last year’s team which won the state title.
“I’ve seen a lot of great improvement out of individuals,” King said. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity for them to play on a bigger stage and see what we can put together.”
COLUMBIA 3, HILLCREST 0: At Burley, Columbia swept Hillcrest to win a play-in game and reach the 4A state tournament. Set scores and other details were unavailable by deadline.
GOODING 3, SOUTH FREMONT 2: At Pocatello, Gooding outlasted South Fremont in five sets of a play-in game to reach the 3A state tournament. Complete set scores and other details were unavailable by deadline.