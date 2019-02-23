At Terreton, the Challis High School boys basketball team defeated Grace 73-55 to claim its first 1A Division I District 5-6 title and 1A Division I state tournament berth since 2015.
It was the fifth meeting this season and second this week between No. 2 seeded Challis and No. 1 seeded Grace. The Grizzlies came back through the loser's bracket and beat Challis 67-49 in Thursday's first championship game.
Challis head coach Jerrod Farr said Saturday was the Vikings' day, helped by a 25-point second quarter and shooting 21 free throws in the fourth quarter.
"The whole team was engaged today," Farr said. "We didn't let up in the second half. We have a great bunch of seniors. Good leadership. Grace is a good team. It was just nice to see us play to our potential."
William Ashley had 18 points, Parker May had 17 and Mitchell Cotant added 10 for Challis (16-6), which begins the 1A Division I state tournament Thursday versus Prairie (19-7) at 6:15 p.m. at Vallivue High School.
CHALLIS 73, GRACE 55
Challis 19 25 11 18—73
Grace 19 11 12 13—55
CHALLIS (73)—Mitchell Cotant 10, Garrett Millick 8, Parker May 17, William Ashley 18, Ross Sheppeard 5, Riley Shaw 2, Carson Ammar 9, Rowdy Piva 2. FG: 22. FT: 22-31. 3-pointers: 7 (Cotant 2, Millick 2, May 1, Ammar 2). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: Sheppeard
GRACE (55)—Stoddard 13, Gibbs 8, Reeves 8, Lloyd 14, Wood 12. FG: 21. FT: 11-22. 3-pointers: 2 (Stoddard 1, Gibbs 1). Total fouls: 26. Fouled out: Stoddard, Mansfield
4A state play-in game
MIDDLETON 69, BONNEVILLE 57: At Kimberly, District 6 runner-up Bonneville fell to District No. 3 seed Middleton in a 4A state play-in game.
The Bees entered the fourth quarter trailing 41-39, then the Vikings poured in 28 points to finish the game. Middleton went 15-for-20 from the foul line in the fourth, and Bonneville coach John Tucker said the Bees 'went cold' during that stretch.
Bonneville has four seniors: Randon Hostert, Parker Johnson, Riley Judy and Jamison Trane. Judy had 14 points while Hostert added 10 for the Bees, whose season at 12-15. Tucker said the Bees were picked in the preseason coaches poll to finish sixth of six teams in 4A District 6 and they played their best basketball this last week.
"Today it pretty much sucks, but when they look back on the week they’ll have fond memories of upsetting Blackfoot, upsetting Hillcrest," Tucker said. "They have nothing to hang their heads over."
MIDDLETON 69, BONNEVILLE 57
Bonneville 12 12 15 18—57
Middleton 16 11 14 28—69
BONNEVILLE (57)—Jordan Perez 5, Randon Hostert 10, Carson Johnson 7, Caleb Stoddard 9, Cy Gummow 3, Riley Judy 14, Jamison Trane 9. FG: 21. FT: 6-14. 3-pointers: 6 (Judy 4, Stoddard 1, Johnson 1). Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: Johnson
MIDDLETON (69)—Hagler 4, Robinett 21, Whitworth 3, Eaton 11, Johansen 4, Cowdery 21, Memmelear 5. FG: 22. FT: 19-27. 3-pointers: 6 (Eaton 3, Robinett 2, Whitworth 1). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: Whitworth