At Burley, Kelli Ann Strand and Lane Strand of Challis High School are leading the individual standings after day one of the 2A golf state championships at Rivers Edge Golf Course.
Kelli Ann carded a 73 to finish two under par after Monday’s round to lead the 2A girls individual standings by three strokes over Lindsay Lloyd of Grace. The Vikings are currently in fourth place of the 2A girls team standings with a score of 433.
Kelli Ann’s brother Lane Strand carded a 67--five under par--after Monday’s round to lead the 2A boys individual standings by four strokes over Cole Valley’s Parker Wallace. The Vikings are in seventh place in the 2A boys team standings with a score of 372.
Elsewhere in 2A, the Salmon girls are in fifth place with a score of 438 while the Salmon boys are in ninth place with a score of 384.
In 4A at Twin Falls, Idaho Falls’ London Hall shot an 82 through round one to put her in a three-way tie for third place in the girls individual standings. Hillcrest’s Davis Weatherston shot a 69 and is currently in a tie for second in the boys individual standings. The Skyline girls are in sixth place with a score of 387 while the Hillcrest boys are seventh (328) and the Idaho Falls boys are eighth (339).
In 5A at Pocatello, Madison’s Zach Martin shot a 74 and is in a three-way tie for fifth in the boys individual standings. Madison is sixth in the team standings with a score of 327. On the girls side, Thunder Ridge’s Amber Bigler shot an 89 to lead local 5A golfers. Madison and Thunder Ridge are tied for seventh place with identical scores of 401.
In 3A at Twin Falls, Teton’s Tanner O’Brien carded an 80 to lead local boys golfers. Snake River is in third (349) and Sugar-Salem is seventh (401). On the girls side, Snake River’s Mia Harper shot an 89 to lead local golfers. There are no complete teams from the Post Register coverage area competing at the 3A girls golf state championships.
The championships resume at 8 a.m. today.
Girls
Class 5A
Monday’s first round at Highland Golf Club
Team scores: 1. Eagle 323, 2. Rocky Mountain 337, 3. Boise 343, 4. Lake City 364, 5. Timberlake 376, 6. Lewiston 377, T7. Madison 401, T7. Thunder Ridge 401
Individuals (top 5): T1. Emily Cadwell (Boise) 75, T1. Brooke Patterson (Eagle) 75, 3. Elle McCord (Eagle) 76, 4. Kyla Currie (Lake City) 78, 5. Maddie Montoya (Borah) 81
LOCAL TEAMS
MADISON (401)--Breeze Bott 108, Brynlee Cordingley 90, Charity Hepworth 110, Chloe Miller 96, Katelyn Ricks 107
THUNDER RIDGE (401)--Amber Bigler 89, Harlee Anderson 104, Jordyn Southwick 104, Lindsey Webster 106, Taygan Haycock 104
Class 4A
Monday’s first round at Twin Falls Golf Club
Team scores: 1. Twin Falls 337, 2. Sandpoint 357, 3. Middleton 366, 4. Ridgevue 372, 5. Pocatello 377, 6. Skyline 387, 7. Century 406, 8. Kuna 407, 9. Shelley 420
Individuals (top 5): 1. Brinlee Stotts (Twin Falls) 76, 2. Makena Rauch (Moscow) 77, T3. London Hall (Idaho Falls) 82, T3. Kaylee Jones (Twin Falls) 82, T3. Dallis Shockey (Minico) 82
LOCAL TEAMS
SKYLINE (387)--Drew Chapman 100, Elizabeth Romo 107, Shelby Lee 93, Taryn Chapman 96, Zoe Davis 98
SHELLEY (420)--Breanna Foster 131, Daniela Quintero 99, Kyla Shaw 119, Nicole Nelson 85, Tenlee Williams 117
Class 3A
Monday’s first round at Canyon Springs Golf Course
Team scores: 1. Buhl 348, 2. Weiser 390, 3. Homedale 406, 4. Kellogg 413, 5. Timberlake 451, 6. Marsh Valley 458
Individuals (top 5): Kylie Crossland (Buhl) 73, 2. Kat Ravenhorst (Kellogg) 80, T3. Tenlee Scott (Buhl) 88, T3. Zara Weaver (Buhl) 88, T3. Tea Uranga (Homedale) 88
LOCAL TEAMS
SOUTH FREMONT (INC)--Jalyssa Stoddard 154
SNAKE RIVER (INC)--Mia Harper 89
Class 2A
Monday’s first round at River’s Edge Golf Course
Team scores: 1. Grace 375, 2. Cole Valey 376, 3. Nampa Christian 424, 4. Challis 433, 5. Salmon 438, 6. Lakeside 442, 7. Declo 443, 8. Liberty Charter 459, 9. Lighthouse Christian 465
Individuals (top 5): 1. Kelli Ann Strand (Challis) 73, 2. Lindsay Lloyd (Grace) 76, 3. Briana Shervik (Nampa Christian) 81, 4. Grace Singpraseuth (Cole Valley) 82, 5. Sophia Huff (Cole Valley) 94
LOCAL TEAMS
CHALLIS (433)--Kelli Ann Strand 73, Jessi Farr 112, Jasmine Rivera 123, Syrena Ziegler 125
SALMON (438)--Katherine Berasi 102, Kelsey Stansberry 107, Hailey Cole 111, Karissa Barney 118, Katarina Whitson 128
Boys
Class 5A
Monday’s first round at Highland Golf Club
Team scores: 1. Rocky Mountain 293, 2. Eagle 310, T3. Couer d’Alene 314, T3. Mountain View 314, 5. Boise 316, 6. Madison 327, 7. Lake City 332, 8. Highland 343
Individuals (top 5): 1. Joe Gustavel (Boise) 69, 2. Jake Slocum (Rocky Mountain) 70, 3. Taylor Mortensen (Rocky Mountain) 71, 4. Davis Sahr (Eagle) 73, T5. Tanner Helms (Eagle) 74, T5. Zach Martin (Madison) 74, T5. Gerek Eubank (Rocky Mountain) 74
LOCAL TEAMS
MADISON (327)--Cameron Ricks 86, Colin Wheeler 82, Mason Brizzee 88, Rhett Hataway 85, Zach Martin 74
Class 4A
Monday’s first round at Twin Falls Golf Club
Team scores: 1. Minico 298, 2. Ridgevue 299, 3. Bishop Kelly 310, 4. Twin Falls 314, 5. Lakeland 323, 6. Emmett 324, 7. Hillcrest 328, 8. Idaho Falls 339, 9. Preston 355, 10. Pocatello 363
Individuals (top 5): 1. Alec Dykas (Bishop Kelly) 68, T2. Davis Weatherston (Hillcrest) 69, T2. Garrett Kelley (Preston) 69, 4. Gage Skaggs (Minico) 70, T5. Ridge Pickup (Burley) 71, T5. Joey Gibson (Minico) 71, T5. Alex Van Auker (Ridgevue) 71
LOCAL TEAMS
HILLCREST (328)--Brady Garn 79, Davis Weatherston 69, Eric Patterson 86, Jackson Brooks 94, Ty Elzinga 101
IDAHO FALLS (339)--Brandon Ball 81, Jaedon Thompson 88, Logan Shelley 84, Nick Kempers 86, Will Taylor 91
Class 3A
Monday’s first round at Canyon Springs Golf Course
Team scores: 1. Fruitland 299, 2. Kimberly 347, 3. Snake River 349, 4. Kellogg 352, 5. Buhl 376, 6. Weiser 394, 7. Sugar-Salem 401, 8. Priest River 432
Individuals (top 5): 1. Lucas Rynearson (Fruitland) 69, 2. Jonas Bicknese (Fruitland) 70, 3. Daniel Uranga (Homedale) 72, 4. Logan Mills (American Falls) 75, 5. Jake O’Neil (Fruitland) 78
LOCAL TEAMS
SNAKE RIVER (349)--Anthony Harrison 94, Cody Anderson 84, Gus Murdock 88, Jacob Lee 95, Noah Watt 85
SUGAR-SALEM (401)--Crue Clawson 101, Hayden Harris 96, Justus Rammall 98, Kyle Taylor 106, Will Harman 108
TETON (INC)--Tanner O’Brien 80
Class 2A
Monday’s first round at River’s Edge Golf Course
Team scores: 1. Grace 311, 2. Cole Valley 321, 3. North Star Charter 343, T4. Liberty Charter 367, T4. Lighthouse Christian 367, 6. McCall-Donnelly 368, 7. Challis 372, 8. Declo 323, 9. Salmon 384, 10. Bear Lake 388, 11. Community School 391, 12. St. Maries 399, 13. Wallace 403, 14. Lakeside 426
Individuals (top 5): Lane Strand (Challis) 67, 2. Parker Williams (Cole Valley) 71, 3. Jacob Smith (Grace) 75, T4. Jordan Mansfield (Grace) 76, T4. Michael Corkish (Liberty Charter) 76
LOCAL TEAMS
CHALLIS (372)--Lane Strand 67, Nick Dizes 83, Carson Ammar 107, Chris Arrizubieta 115, Blaine Ammar 122
SALMON (384)--Preston Hammond 81, Conrad Dougherty 89, Wyatt Willet 101, James Berger 113, Wyatt Linger 116