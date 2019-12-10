At Idaho Falls, Keynion Clark had quite a night for the Idaho Falls High School boys basketball team in a 69-58 nonconference win over Twin Falls.
The senior had 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Tigers, who outscored the Bruins 23-8 in the third quarter.
“Our third quarter was probably our best defensive play so far this season,” Idaho Falls coach Howard Hart said. “It was a good second half for us. The kids came out and executed some things we asked them to do.”
Dylan Seeley had 17 points and Jaxon Sorenson added 15 for Idaho Falls (2-1), which plays one week from today at Madison.
IDAHO FALLS 69, TWIN FALLS 58
Twin Falls 14 11 8 25—58
Idaho Falls 15 14 23 17—69
TWIN FALLS—Mason Swafford 24, Nicholas Swensen 11, Haylen Walker 9, Riley Hubsmith 5, Zac Ball 4, Jack Schnoor 3, Iradukunda Emery 2.
IDAHO FALLS—Keynion Clark 23, Dylan Seeley 17, Jaxon Sorenson 15, Ryan Farnsworth 7, Nate Rose 3, Spencer Moore 2, Carter Rindfleisch 2.
HILLCREST 63, THUNDER RIDGE 60 (OT): At Thunder Ridge, Hillcrest outlasted Thunder Ridge for its first win of the season.
The game featured a combined 68 free throw attempts and nine made 3-pointers.
Lloyer Driggs had a game-high 22 points and teammate Kayden Toldson added 21 points for Thunder Ridge (1-1), which plays Thursday at Shelley. Garrett Phippen had 19 points and Cooper Kesler had 18 for Hillcrest (1-3), which hosts Blackfoot on Thursday.
HILLCREST 63, THUNDER RIDGE 60 (OT)
Hillcrest 10 21 7 16 9—63
Thunder Ridge 11 14 9 20 6—60
HILLCREST—Cooper Kesler 18, Luke Patterson 2, Tre Kofe 6, Jase Austin 7, Garrett Phippen 19, Dallin Weatherly 2, Demik Hatch 2, Given Chatelain 7.
THUNDER RIDGE—Lloyer Driggs 22, Tao Johnson 8, Tyler Godfrey 7, Kayden Toldson 21, Porter Harris 2.
RIGBY 65, SKYLINE 47: At Rigby, the Trojans moved to 3-0 with a nonconference win over the Grizz.
Rigby coach Justin Jones said Skyline played scrappy and Skyline head coach Clint Cornish said the Grizz are learning from their nonconference schedule.
“I think (the Trojans) are top five easily in the state, for sure,” Cornish said. “We’re got a lot of new pieces.”
Cade Marlow had 22 points while Raleigh Shippen added for Skyline (0-3), which hosts Madison on Thursday. Britton Berrett had 25 points, Brycen Uffens added 12 and Tanoa Togiai had 10 for Rigby, which hosts Logan (Utah) on Friday.
RIGBY 65, SKYLINE 47
Skyline 8 15 14 10—47
Rigby 17 17 17 14—65
SKYLINE—Christian Thomas 2, Raleigh Shippen 9, Cade Marlow 22, Jace Eames 6, Cruz Taylor 7, Eli Ames 1.
RIGBY—Trajen Larsen 4, Kade Dabell 2, Britton Berrett 25, Christian Frederickson 3, Rysen Tyler 1, Keegan Thompson 8, Brycen Uffens 12, Tanoa Togiai 10.
BUTTE COUNTY 62, CAREY 55: At Carey, Butte County scored 34 points in the second half to take a nonconference win over Carey.
The Pirates trailed 36-28 at halftime.
“They actually came out firing really efficiently from outside the arc and ran out of some juice in the fourth quarter and we jumped on them,” Butte County coach Radley Gamett said.
Sage Cummins had 23 points and Bridger Hansen added 13 for Butte County (2-1), which plays Thursday at Taylor’s Crossing.
BUTTE COUNTY 62, CAREY 55
Butte County 12 16 18 16—62
Carey 14 22 12 7—55
BUTTE COUNTY—Sage Cummins 23, Tyler Wanstrom 5, Boone Gamett 2, Konner Lambson 5, Ruger Stamos 8, Bridger Hansen 13, Brady McAffee 6.
CAREY—Dallin P. 12, Carson S. 4, Hunter S. 22, Brigham P. 11, Tate S. 2, Wyatt M. 4.
WATERSPRINGS 52, LEADORE 36: At Leadore, the Warriors played most of the game with just four players, but Daniel Canfield’s 28 points and Robert Canfield’s 18 points proved enough in a win over Leadore.
Watersprings started with five players, but its fifth was hit with a violation, leaving the team with four.
“This is who we got,” coach Scott Moe said of his roster of five players. “We’ve prepared for this.”
Watersprings (2-1) is at Butte County on Saturday. Leadore (0-3) hosts Taylor’s Crossing on Tuesday.
WATERSPRINGS 52, LEADORE 36
Watersprings 23 13 8 8 — 52
Leadore 10 7 8 11 — 36
WATERSPRINGS — Daniel Canfield 28, Robert Canfield 18, Kaden Aldinger 8.
LEADORE — Sidney Tomchak 5, J. Beyler 2, Foster 9, A. Beyler 19.
Girls basketballTETON 53, WEST JEFFERSON 47: At Terreton, the third quarter was the difference for Teton in a nonconference road win over West Jefferson.
West Jefferson coach Jalena Dixon said it was a ‘night and day’ difference from the first meeting with Teton, a 52-26 loss on Nov. 19 in Driggs.
“You cut out that third quarter for us defensively and it’s a tight, tight ball game,” Dixon said.
Cambrie Streit had a game-high 20 points while Kinley Brown and Waklee Kunz added 12 points each for Teton (6-3), which hosts Firth on Friday. Lacey Dalling had 10 points to lead West Jefferson (3-3), which plays Friday at Challis.
TETON 53, WEST JEFFERSON 47
Teton 8 15 16 14—53
West Jefferson 10 15 8 14—47
TETON—Kinley Brown 12, Aspen Lasson 1, Waklee Kunz 12, Cambrie Streit 20, Abbey Thomas 2, Annalea Brown 6.
WEST JEFFERSON—Shaylee Anhder 2, Mallory Barzee 5, Carlee Johnson 3, Saige Moss 5, Lacey Dalling 10, Taya Neville 7, Eliza Anhder 8, Jordyn Torgerson 7.
SUGAR-SALEM 66, MARSH VALLEY 44: At Sugar City, 11 players scored for the Diggers in a nonconference win.
The win moves Sugar-Salem to 6-0.
Mardee Fillmore had 15 points, Hailey Harris had 12 points and Macey Fillmore added 11 points for the Diggers, who play Friday at Soda Springs.
SUGAR-SALEM 66, MARSH VALLEY 44
Marsh Valley 10 7 16 11—44
Sugar-Salem 11 19 15 21—66
MARSH VALLEY—Vorwaller 7, M. Smedley 6, Armstrong 7, Lunt 6, Argyle 2, Dunn 8, N. Smedley 8.
SUGAR-SALEM—Sarenady Price 4, Hailey Harris 12, Meg Fillmore 3, Lizzy Baldwin 2, Michelle Luke 2, Kalli Bingham 4, Natalyah Nead 6, Megan Pannell 5, Mardee Fillmore 15, Macey Fillmore 11, Sunny Bennion 2.
CAREY 44, BUTTE COUNTY 38: At Carey, the Pirates fell in a closely contested nonconference game.
The game was tied with 1:12 and Butte County had to foul, sending Carey to the free throw line.
“They made them,” Butte County coach Carla Hansen said.
Kiya McAffee had nine points while Madi Kniffin added eight for the Pirates (3-2), which plays Thursday at Taylor’s Crossing.
CAREY 44, BUTTE COUNTY 38
Butte County 12 4 10 12—38
Carey 8 16 6 14—44
BUTTE COUNTY—Kiya McAffee 9, Madi Kniffin 8, Anna Knight 6, Belle Beard 4, Mckenzie Gamett 4, Emilee Hansen 7.
CAREY—N. Cruz 6, B. Morrey 8, K. Black 8, Kiley Wood 22.
WATERSPRINGS 42, LEADORE 38: At Leadore, Joanna Hayes had a game-high 20 points for Watersprings in a conference win over the Mustangs.
Winkleman added 10 points for the Warriors (1-2, 1-2), which plays Saturday at Butte County.
Mackenzie Mackay had 16 points and Paige Ramsey added 11 for Leadore, which hosts Lima, Mont., on Satuday.
WATERSPRINGS 42, LEADORE 38
Watersprings 15 4 13 10—42
Leadore 11 8 10 9—38
WATERSPRINGS—Riley Winkleman 10, Joanna Hayes 20, Angie Gomez 3, Riley Mathison 9.
LEADORE—Mackenzie Mackay 16, Paige Ramsey 11, Jentry Bruce 7, Sadie Bird 4.
NORTH FREMONT 58, CHALLIS 15: In Ashton, Ellie Miller scored 18 point as the Huskies jumped out to an early lead and pulled away from the Vikings.
“The kids played well defensively,” coach Ben Lenz said, adding the team also hit 12 of 16 free throws.
North Fremont (2-2) is at Aberdeen tomorrow.
NORTH FREMONT 58, CHALLIS 15
Challis 3 4 4 4 — 15
North Fremont 16 14 19 9 — 58
CHALLIS — Rembliski 1, Tessa Gregory 4, Hannah Corrigan 4, Austyn Erikson 1, Halli Oerke 5.
NORTH FREMONT — Graycee Litton 2, Remi Litton 7, Ellie Miller 18, Adrianne Nedrow 2, Dakotah Dexter 6, Kelsie Roseberry 7, Brylie Greener 7, Shelby Reynolds 8, Mariya Hoffner 1.
FIRTH 39, SOUTH FREMONT 37: At St. Anthony, Hailey Barker made two free throws with less than a second left to lift Firth to the win at South Fremont.
South Fremont rallied to tie the game with 18 seconds left, but Barker was fouled as the clock ticked down.
She finished with nine points and Megan Jolley led Firth with 10.
Karlee Thueson topped South Fremont (2-5) with 16 points.
South Fremont hosts Salmon on Friday. Firth (5-3) is at Teton on Friday.
FIRTH 39, SOUTH FREMONT 37
Firth 14 7 6 12 — 39
South Fremont 5 12 9 11 — 37
FIRTH — Cassi Robbins 6, Brooklyn Clayson 2, Hailey Gee 7, Kiley Mecham 5, Megan Jolley 10, Hailey Barker 9.
SOUTH FREMONT — Tyleigh Hill 5, Aysiah Conger 5, Karlee Thueson 16, Josee Angell 6, JC Pope 2, Rylie Neville 3.
Other scores
Boys
Sugar-Salem 52, Firth 37
WrestlingFRENCHTOWN (MONT.) 54, SALMON 18
103: Landen Stewart (F) pin Cooper Williams, 0:28; 113: Eli Warner (F) by forfeit; 120: Walker Dyer (F) pin Troy Bruce, 1:27; 126: Jake Bibler (F) pin Dakota McIntosh, 0:24; 132: Zane Schroeder (F) pin Wyatt Platz, 0:34; 138: John Warner (F) by forfeit; 145: Smokey Stoker (F) by forfeit; 152: Peyton Hicks (F) dec. Cole LaMoure, 8-2; 160: Cole LaMoure (S) pin Noah Rausch, 1:50: 170: Jacob Seibert (S) by forfeit; 182: Canyon Shope (F) dec. Colter Bennett, 11-8; 205: Tate Jones (F) pin Tyler Fitte, 2:08; 285: Tyler Martens (SAL) by forfeit