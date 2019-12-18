At Rexburg, Keynion Clark had 28 points for the Idaho Falls High School boys basketball team in a 61-57 nonconference road win over Madison.
Clark added five assists for the Tigers, who trailed 30-25 at halftime before taking a 44-38 lead after three quarters.
“It’s always nice to go against a good program like Madison,” Idaho Falls coach Howard Hart said. “Tough place to play. To come away with a win is big.”
Jaxon Sorenson added 10 points for Idaho Falls (3-1), which hosts Hillcrest on Friday. Taden King had 16 points and went 4-of-9 from the 3-point line to lead Madison (3-3), which hosts Blackfoot on Friday.
IDAHO FALLS 61, MADISON 57
Idaho Falls 16 9 19 17—61
Madison 15 15 8 19—57
IDAHO FALLS—Keynion Clark 28, Jaxon Sorenson 10, Ryan Farnsworth 7, Dylan Seeley 5, Spencer Moore 5, Taevyon Thompson 3, Nate Rose 3.
MADISON—Dawson Wills 6, Taden King 16, Mark Williams 8, Carson Downey 7, Kaleb Rasmussen 4, Easton Cordero 3, Braxton Pierce 3.
RIGBY 73, THUNDER RIDGE 46: At Thunder Ridge, Rigby moved to 5-0 with a conference win over Thunder Ridge.
The Trojans shot 25-for-42 from the field in the win, including 6-for-15 on 3-pointers. Rigby led 30-29 at halftime before scoring 43 points in the second half.
Christian Frederickson had 15 points, Britton Berrett had 14 points and Kaden Miller and Keegan Thompson added 11 points each for Rigby, which hosts Post Falls on Friday. Kayden Toldson had 12 points and Jay Scoresby added 10 for Thunder Ridge (3-2, 0-1), which hosts Shelley on Friday.
RIGBY 73, THUNDER RIDGE 46
Rigby 12 18 19 24—73
Thunder Ridge 12 17 9 8—46
RIGBY—Tao Johnson 3, Tyler Godfrey 8, Jordan Brizzee 8, Zach Marlowe 6, Dutch Driggs 7, Jay Scoresby 10, Kayden Toldson 12.
THUNDER RIDGE—Kade Dabell 3, Kaden Miller 11, Britton Berrett 14, Christian Frederickson 15, Rysen Tyler 2, Keegan Thompson 11, Daniel Talavera 3, Ethan Fox 2, Brycen Uffens 4, Tanoa Togiai 6, Arthur Tucker 2.
BUTTE COUNTY 71, RIRIE 50: At Arco, eight players scored for Butte County and three finished the night with double-digit scoring totals in a nonconference win over Ririe.
Bridger Hansen and Sage Cummins had 24 points and 21 points, respectively, to lead the Pirates, who made 11 3-pointers in the win.
“Taking good shot selection has been our main focus,” Butte County coach Radley Gamett said.
Brady McAffee added 10 points for Butte County (5-1), which plays Saturday at North Fremont. Ryker Player had 14 points for Ririe (1-4), which is off until a Jan. 4 game at West Side.
BUTTE COUNTY 71, RIRIE 50
Ririe 2 11 19 18—50
Butte County 24 19 15 13—71
RIRIE—Sperry 3, Criddle 2, Holland 3, Sutton 7, R. Player 14, Johnson 12, Brown 9.
BUTTE COUNTY—Sage Cummins 21, Logan Gamett 3, Tyler Wanstrom 7, Konner Lambson 2, Ruger Stamos 3, Isaac Landaverde 1, Brady McAffee 10, Bridger Hansen 24.
Girls basketball
FIRTH 37, WEST JEFFERSON 33: At Firth, the Cougars edged the Panthers to begin 2A Nuclear Conference play with a win.
The game was tied 16-16 at halftime and the Cougars held a small lead for much of the second half before closing out the win from the foul line, head coach Sharla Cook said.
Lacey Dalling had 12 points to lead West Jefferson (4-4, 0-1, which plays Friday at Ririe. Megan Jolley had 11 points to lead Firth (7-3, 1-0), which plays Friday at Salmon.
FIRTH 37, WEST JEFFERSON 33
West Jefferson 4 12 7 10—33
Firth 3 13 11 10—37
WEST JEFFERSON—Shaylee Anhder 2, Mallory Barzee 9, Saige Moss 2, Lacey Dalling 12, Tya Neville 2, Jordyn Torgerson 6.
FIRTH—Cassi Robbins 8, Brooklyn Clayson 2, Jocelyn Jensen 2, Hailey Gee 3, Kiley Mecham 8, Nicole McKinnon 1, Megan Jolley 11, Hailey Barker 2.
MARSH VALLEY 48, SOUTH FREMONT 35: At St. Anthony, Marsh Valley got a combined 33 points from Valerie Vorwaller and Zoie Armstrong and handed South Fremont a nonconference loss.
The Cougars trailed by 12 points early in the game.
“We’re a really young team,” South Fremont coach Ryan Campbell said. “The intensity was good, the effort was good. I think we’ll figure it out as we go on.”
Kinley Geisler had 11 points to lead South Fremont (3-6), which plays tonight at Ririe.
MARSH VALLEY 48, SOUTH FREMONT 35
Marsh Valley 17 8 10 13—48
South Fremont 8 9 7 11—35
MARSH VALLEY—V. Vorwaller 14, Z. Armstrong 19, M. Lunt 2, M. Hadley 2, T. Argyle 6, M. Dunn 3, S. Sutton 2.
SOUTH FREMONT—Maddie Baler 4, Kinley Geisler 11, Karlee Thueson 3, Malorie Tucker 3, Josee Angell 2, JC Pope 4, Rylie Neville 8.
Other scores
BoysBlackfoot 57, Skyline 35
Girls
Sugar-Salem 41, Snake River 37