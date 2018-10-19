At Rexburg, a three-set victory over Rigby gave the Madison High School volleyball team the 5A District 5-6 championship and a spot in next week’s 5A state tournament.
Madison won 25-18, 25-22, 25-14.
“At the beginning of the season, we definitely did not think we would be playing Rigby for the district title,” Bobcats coach Meranda Maestas said. “Our hitters were great tonight, our passing was not. We have some work to do before we get to state next week.”
Alexis Garner led the Bobcats with 17 kills while Macie Gordon and Charity Wilson each added 10.
Madison begins 5A state tournament play on Oct. 26 versus Boise at Ridgevue High School. Rigby will face Timberline the same day.
FIRTH 3, WEST JEFFERSON 0: At Firth, the Cougars won their third consecutive Nuclear Conference volleyball title with a 25-21, 25-15, 25-20 victory over West Jefferson.
“It was a total team effort,” Firth coach Elda Park said. “A lot of the girls on this team have been a part of the success we have been having, so they are no stranger to the state tournament.”
Kaydee Park led the Cougars with 25 assists and 12 digs while Hailey Gee added nine kills and 12 digs for Firth (24-6), which begins the 2A state tournament Oct. 26 against Soda Springs at Capital High School. West Jefferson begins the state tournament the same day against the District 4 champion.
ROCKLAND 3, WATERSPRINGS 0: At Hillcrest, the Rockland High School volleyball team swept Watersprings 25-19, 25-21, 25-17 to win the 1A Division II District 5-6 volleyball championship.
No other information about the match, or the Watersprings-North Gem match after it, was available by deadline.
SOUTH FREMONT 46, TETON 9: At St. Anthony, in a game with playoff implications, South Fremont ran out to a fast start en route to a 46-9 win over Teton. The win gives the Cougars the No. 2 seed from District 6 for the 3A state playoffs.
The Cougars led 26-9 at halftime and outscored the Redskins 20-0 in the second half.
South Fremont (5-3) begins the 3A playoffs on Thursday in Holt Arena against District 3’s No. 3 seed. Teton (2-6, 0-2) still has a chance for an at-large bid, but that is undetermined.