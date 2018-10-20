At Parma, the Sugar-Salem High School football team routed Parma 79-3 to end the regular season 7-1. Their 79 points were the most scored by the Diggers in a single game since a 72-36 win over Malad in 2013.
Nine different players scored touchdowns for Sugar-Salem in the win. Scoring three of those touchdowns was Gerohm Rihari (one rushing, one receiving and one fumble recovery). Rihari also went 7-for-8 on extra point attempts and 2-for-2 on two-point conversions. Tanner Harris completed four of seven passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns and also ran in a touchdown.
The Diggers, who led 58-3 at halftime, have won seven consecutive games.
SNAKE RIVER 34, PRESTON 27: At Preston, the Panthers defeated Preston to end their regular season 2-6 and keep their playoff hopes alive.
The game was tied 14-14 at halftime. No further details were available by deadline.
NORTH FREMONT 27, RIRIE 6: At Ashton, the Huskies defeated Ririe for a conference win in the regular season finale for both teams.
The win wraps up an undefeated regular season for the Huskies, who also went 4-0 in Nuclear Conference play. Ririe ends the regular season 4-4 overall, 1-3 in Nuclear Conference play. No further details were available by deadline.
WEST JEFFERSON 48, FIRTH 19: At Terreton, the Panthers defeated Firth in a battle for second place in the Nuclear Conference.The teams entered Friday’s game with identical conference records of 2-1.
No further details were available by deadline. The Panthers end the regular season 6-2 while Firth ends the regular season 3-4.
VALLEY 50, CHALLIS 46: At Challis, Valley held off Challis in a back-and-forth game between two state ranked teams with Vikings as their mascots.
Valley, ranked Idaho’s No. 2 1A Division I team in the most recent state media poll, and No. 4 ranked Challis each entered the game 3-1 versus conference opponents. Challis led 34-30 at halftime. The Vikings in blue retook the lead 36-34 entering the fourth quarter. The Vikings in red cut the deficit to 42-40 with less than seven minutes remaining and took a 46-42 lead after a Ross Sheppeard quarterback keeper with less than four minutes left. Valley answered with a passing touchdown to regain the lead and then intercepted a Challis pass with one minute left.
Challis (6-2, 3-2) hosts Butte County to end the regular season Friday.
RAFT RIVER 38, BUTTE COUNTY 20: At Arco, the Pirates fell to Raft River in a conference game on senior night.
Butte County led 12-6 after the first quarter and 20-12 at halftime off touchdowns by Ty Twitchell and Keyan Cummins (two). The Trojans shut out the Pirates in the second half 28-0.
“Our guys played their hearts out, but we didn’t get the result we wanted,” Butte County coach Sam Thorngren said in an email. “We really controlled the action in the first half. Our line did a great job of creating running lanes for our backs. In the second half, we just couldn’t get anything going. Penalties hurt us several times.”
Twitchell rushed for 123 yards on 19 carries, Cummins rushed for 104 yards on 20 carries and Bridger Hansen rushed for 49 yards on 10 carries for Butte County (2-5, 1-4), which ends the regular season Friday at Challis.
ROCKLAND 52, CLARK-WATERSPRINGS 30: At Watersprings, Rockland defeated Clark-Watersprings in a conference game to secure the third seed from District 5-6 for the 1A Division II state playoffs. No further details were available by deadline.
Clark-Watersprings ends the season 0-6.
Volleyball
ROCKLAND 3, WATERSPRINGS 0; WATERSPRINGS 3, NORTH GEM 0: At Hillcrest High School, Rockland defeated Watersprings 25-19, 25-21, 25-17 to win the 1A Division II District 5-6 championship Thursday.
Watersprings then defeated North Gem 25-13, 25-16, 25-16 to win the second place match and advance to Saturday’s state play-in game at 1 p.m in Pocatello.
“It’s always tough to have to come back and play right away and get your mental composure,” Watersprings coach Robyn King said of the Warriors’ quick turnaround.
King added that Angie Gomez had strong defensive play in both matches and outside hitter Rylee Mathison was ‘outstanding.’