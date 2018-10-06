At Sugar City, the Sugar-Salem high school football team began 3A District 6 play with a 56-13 win over Teton.
McKay Shulthies, Riley Thurber, Browning Bennion, Hadley Miller, Ethan Warner, Kyle Ostermiller and Gerohm Rihari all scored touchdowns for the Diggers, who led 21-0 after one quarter and 28-6 at halftime. Sugar-Salem extended the lead to 49-6 after three quarters.
The Diggers intercepted four passes in the win, including two returned for touchdowns by Thurber and Bennion. Miller led Sugar on the ground, rushing for 153 yards on two carries and two touchdowns while Grady Rasmussen caught two passes for 33 yards.
Dylan Hatch and Dusty Hess scored for Teton. Hess rushed for 54 yards on 14 carries for a touchdown and Hatch caught nine passes for 93 yards and a touchdown.
Sugar-Salem (5-1, 1-0) plays Friday at South Fremont while Teton (2-5, 0-1) has a bye week.
MADISON 47, THUNDER RIDGE 14: At Rexburg, the Bobcats won their fourth consecutive game and moved to 2-0 in 5A District 5-6 play with a win over the Titans.
Karson Hastings (pass from Jordan Porter), Malachi Valora (rush), Spencer Hathaway (pass from Porter), Mason McWhorter (pass from Porter) and Trevor Lucero (rush) were among the players who scored for the Bobcats. Hathaway also had a third quarter field goal.
Madison (6-2, 2-0) concludes 5A District 5-6 play Friday against Highland at Holt Arena at 8:15 p.m. Thunder Ridge (0-7, 0-2) plays Friday at Rigby.
IDAHO FALLS 20, COLUMBIA 14: At Nampa, Idaho Falls held off the Wildcats for a nonconference win on the road.
The Tigers led 20-7 at halftime and the score remained unchanged after three quarters. No further details were available by deadline.
Idaho Falls (4-3) hosts Shelley on Friday.
MARSH VALLEY 40, SNAKE RIVER 14: At Moreland, the Eagles continued their best season in seven years by defeating conference opponent Snake River for the first time in as many seasons.
Marsh Valley’s Payton Campbell had another big week, surpassing 200 rushing yards for the third consecutive game. He rushed for 227 yards for three touchdowns Friday.
“That is the best Marsh Valley team I’ve seen in a while,” Snake River coach Jeb Harrison told Michael Guise of the Idaho State Journal.
Snake River (1-5, 0-1) plays Friday at American Falls.
RIRIE 52, SALMON 0: At Ririe, the Bulldogs shut out Salmon for their first conference win.
Per Idahosports.com records going back to the 2009-10 season, there is no record of Ririe surpassing 50 points before Friday.
“That’s my first 50-point game,” Ririe coach Jim Newton said. “I know my AD (Damien Smith) made a mention to me, ‘That’s the first time I’ve seen that in a long time.’ This was a big step for Ririe. They stepped up and understood what they needed to do.”
Newton said several players contributed to the win, including Stockton Johnson with a 99-yard punt return for a touchdown and Arik Zeller with an interception return for a touchdown.
Ririe (4-3, 1-2) has a bye week next week.
GRACE 22, BUTTE COUNTY 8: At Arco, Butte County dropped a conference game to Grace.
The Grizzlies scored all their points in the first half all while holding the Pirates scoreless, including getting a safety in the second quarter. Ty Twitchell scored for Butte County in the third quarter and Dante Bernal ran in the 2-point conversion. Grace had six sacks on the night.
“This one wasn’t pretty,” Butte County coach Sam Thorngren said in an email. “We just couldn’t get anything going. Grace controlled the ball for most of the game because we struggled to get off blocks, pursue the ball and were undisciplined on numerous occasions. We’re better than what we showed tonight.”
Twitchell rushed for 151 yards on 18 carries for the evening and Sage Cummins caught three passes for 36 yards for the Pirates (2-3, 1-2), who play Friday at Valley.
CHALLIS 42, GLENNS FERRY 12: At Challis, the Vikings moved to 3-1 in 1A Division I District 4-5-6 play with a win over Glenns Ferry. No further details were available by deadline.
Challis (5-1) has a bye week next week.
Boys soccer
SUGAR-SALEM 2, FIRTH 0: At Firth, the Diggers concluded the regular season with a conference win over Firth.
Asa Hatch and Scott Galbraith scored for Sugar-Salem (14-1-1, 5-1-0), which takes the No. 1 seed into the 3A District 6 tournament. The Diggers will host No. 4 seeded Firth on Monday to begin districts.