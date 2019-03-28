At St. Anthony, Bridger Erickson threw a no-hitter in the South Fremont High School baseball team's shutout nonconference win over American Falls.
Erickson allowed no runs on no hits while striking out five and walking two in five innings pitched. Talon Maupin went 2 for 4 with four RBIs, Payton Hollist went 2 for 4 and Karter Yancey went 2 for 3 for South Fremont (5-1), which hosts Bear Lake today.
SOUTH FREMONT 12, AMERICAN FALLS 0 (5 INNINGS)
South Fremont 210 45—12 11 1
American Falls 000 00—0 0 1
SOUTH FREMONT—Pitchers: Bridger Erickson 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Talon Maupin 2-4, Payton Hollist 2-4, Karter Yancey 2-3. 2B: Coy Davis. RBI: Davis 2, German Gonalez, Maupin 4, Jake Thueson, Kyler Yancey.
AMERICAN FALLS—Pitchers: Gabe Fehringer 2 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Andy Fernandez 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: none.
IDAHO FALLS 12, THUNDER RIDGE 8: At Thunder Ridge, four different Idaho Falls batters got extra base hits in a nonconference win over the Titans.
Braxton Ball went 3 for 4 with a triple, a home run and four RBIs, Paul Wilson went 4 for 4 with three doubles and two RBIs, Cannon Thompson went 3 for 4 with a double and a RBI and Jaxon Sorenson went 3 for 5 with a double and three RBIs for Idaho Falls (4-2), which plays a doubleheader Saturday at Judge Memorial (Utah).
Cade Lowe went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Thunder Ridge (1-7), which hosts Bonneville on Tuesday.
IDAHO FALLS 12, THUNDER RIDGE 8
Idaho Falls 201 125 1—12 14 5
Thunder Ridge 301 013 0—8 5 2
IDAHO FALLS—Pitchers: Andrew Gregersen (W) 4 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 7 K, 2 BB; Cannon Thompson 3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Thompson 3-4, Jaxon Sorenson 3-5, Braxton Ball 3-4, Paul Wilson 4-4. 2B: Thompson, Wilson 3, Sorenson. 3B: Ball. HR: Ball. RBI: Thompson, Ball 4, Wilson 2, Sorenson 3.
THUNDER RIDGE—Pitchers: Kaysen Isom 4 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 4 BB; Taylor Cannon 3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Cade Lowe 2-3. RBI: Lowe.
MINICO 5, MADISON 1; TIMBERLINE 7, MADISON 0: At Boise, Minico and Timberline defeated Madison on day one of the Buck's Bags Spring Classic.
The game was knotted at 1-1 through four innings before Minico scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Bobcats (0-4) were shut out by Timberline in the evening game, which ended at 9:25 p.m. Thursday, and will play Crescent Valley (Ore.) today.
MINICO 5, MADISON 1
Madison 001 000 0—1 4 3
Minico 001 040 x—5 5 2
MADISON—Pitchers: Jordan Porter 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; Tyler Pena 2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Mason Flanary 1 IP, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: none. RBI: Porter.
MINICO—Pitchers: Tyler Giruad 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Kasen Karpenter 5.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 4 BB, Rylan Chandler 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Tazyn Twiss 2-4. 2B: Anthony Ambriz, Twiss. 3B: Twiss. RBI: Chandler, Ambriz, Twiss 2.
BLACKFOOT 7, LAKELAND 7 (5 INNINGS): At Nampa, Blackfoot and Lakeland played to a tie after five innings at the Buck's Bags Spring Classic.
Lakeland led 7-2 through three innings before Blackfoot tied the contest with a five-run fifth inning. Ethan Case went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Blackfoot (3-1-1), which plays Bishop Kelly and Jerome today.
BLACKFOOT 7, LAKELAND 7 (5 INNINGS)
Blackfoot 002 05—7 7 4
Lakeland 340 00—7 8 3
BLACKFOOT—Pitchers: Cayden Cornell 1.1 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; Juan Pimentel 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB; Kyson Van Orden 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB; Jace Grimmett 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Ethan Case 2-3. RBI: Case, Jerod Gough, Jace Jorgensen, Jacob Nield.
LAKELAND—Pitchers: J Dennison 4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 4 BB; T Clift 0 IP+, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; C. Strietzel 0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 1 BB, C. Harris 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: C. Bell 2-4, I. Silva 2-3. 2B: Silva. RBI: V Hegbloom, T. Clift, Silva 3, J. Dennison.
MINICO 6, SKYLINE 1: At Boise, Skyline fell to Minico to begin the Buck's Bags Spring Classic.
Minico, which outhit Skyline 10-3, held Skyline to one run by Nick Layland in the fourth inning.
Skyline (3-2) plays Lakeland and Canyon Ridge today.
MINICO 6, SKYLINE 1
Skyline 000 100 0—1 3 0
Minico 150 000 x—6 10 0
SKYLINE—Pitchers: Braden Owens 1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 5 BB; Brody Owens 4 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Landon Merzlock 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: none.
MINICO—Pitchers: Matsen 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Matsen 2-4, R. Chandler 3-3. 2B: May. 3B. R. Chandler. RBI: Matsen, R. Chandler, M. Chandler 2, May 2.
CAPITAL 3, RIGBY 1: At Boise, Capital edged Rigby in an evening game of the Buck's Bags Spring Classic. No further details were available by Post Register deadline.
Rigby plays Bishop Kelly and Vallivue today.
Golf
Hillcrest vs. Blackfoot
Thursday at Sand Creek
Boys
Medalist: Davis Weatherston (Hillcrest) 40
Team scores: Hillcrest 184, Blackfoot 198
Individual results
HILLCREST (184)—Davis Weatherston 40, Brady Garn 43, Eric Patterson 50, Jackson Brooks 51, Gabe Mitchell 54
BLACKFOOT (198)—Curtis Despain 46, Dillon Peterson 48, Tate Kunz 49, Gaige Capson 55, Aiden Lloyd 60
Girls
Medalist: Challiss Potter (Hillcrest) 42
Team scores: Hillcrest 236, Blackfoot INC
Individual results
HILLCREST (236)—Challis Potter 42, Hailey Potter 47, Cara Giles 66, Rebecca Suitter 81, Lilly Duque 82
BLACKFOOT (INC)—Riley Lyon 71, Kayla Eldridge 76, Kianna Wright 80
Track and field
Firth Invite
Wednesday at Firth
Boys
Team scores: 1. Sugar-Salem 249.14, 2. South Fremont 72.5, 3. Butte County 51, 4. Marsh Valley 49.64, 5. Firth 49, 6. Teton 45.5, 7. Bear Lake 39.64, 8. Snake River 39.5, 9. Ririe 27.64, 10. Soda Springs 20, 11. Mackay 18, 12. Jackpot (Nev.) 14, 13. West Jefferson 8.28, 14. American Falls 2.14
Individual results (top three only. Full results on athletic.net)
100: 1. Hadley Miller (S-S) 11.88; 2. Dillon Peterson (MV) 11.90; 3. McKay Schulties (S-S) 12.01
200: 1. Troy Wissenbach (MV) 23.72; 2. Braxton Ostermiller (S-S) 24.30; 3. Keyan Cummins (BC) 24.51
400: 1. Braxton Ostermiller (S-S) 52.62; 2. Bridger Hansen (BC) 54.25; 3. Brayton Pope (S-S) 55.10
800: 1. Jeremiah Otto (TET) 2:05.92; 2. Kooper Williams (S-S) 2:06.73; 3. Carsen Draper (SF) 2:08.11
1,600: 1. Kaysen Klingler (S-S) 4:49.69; 2. Parker Galbraith (S-S) 4:53.65; 3. Lorenzo High (SR) 4:57.48
3,200: 1. Kooper Williams (S-S) 10:02.78; 1. Trenton Wenz (SF) 10:02.78; 3. Kaysen Klingler (S-S) 10:32.58
110 hurdles: 1. Jesse Fogle (S-S) 15.94; 2. Nick Hammond (SF) 16.66; 3. Ryan Turner (BL) 16.84
300 hurdles: 1. Jeremiah Otto (TET) 42.46; 2. Nick Hammond (SF) 42.67; 3. Seth Woodland (F) 44.43
4x100: 1. Sugar-Salem (John Lewis, McKay Schulties, Riley Thurber, Hadley Miller) 45.49; 2. Firth 49.75; 3. Snake River 50.10
4x200: 1. Sugar-Salem (Jesse Fogle, Riley Thurber, Braxton Ostermiller, McKay Schulties) 1:35.53; 2. Firth 1:41.00; 3. Bear Lake 1:41.90
4x400: 1. Sugar-Salem (Spencer Dayley, Braxton Ostermiller, Brayton Pope, Sam Howard) 3:42.47
1,600 sprint medley: 1. South Fremont (Tristan Olson, Dallin Orme, Joseph Badachi, Carsen Draper) 3:54.64; 2. Bear Lake 3:56.96; 3. Snake River 4:10.66
High jump: 1. Gerohm Rihari (S-S) 6-0; 2. Cache Crain (S-S) 5-8; 3. Xander Vontz (TET) 5-6
Long jump: 1. Gerohm Rihari (S-S) 19-11; 2. McKay Schulties (S-S0 19-9; 3. Trey Yearsley (RIR) 19-8
Triple jump: 1. Hadley Miller (S-S) 41-4.75; 2. John Woiwode (TET) 40-2; 3. Isaac Cunningham (SOD) 40-1.5
Pole vault: 1. Bridger Hansen (BC) 11-6; 2. Kevin Shaw (RIR) 11-0; 3. Braden Kirk (S-S) 10-6
Shot put: 1. Edwin Smith (SF) 46-8; 2. Kenny Copley (S-S) 43-0.5; 3. Jordan Dodge (SF) 42-5
Discus: 1. Carson Roberts (S-S) 127-2; 2. Boyd Sorensen (S-S) 124-10.5; 3. Edwin Smith (SF) 119-8.5
Girls
Team scores: 1. Sugar-Salem 133.2, 2. Firth 112.5, 3. South Fremont 85, 4. West Jefferson 63.2, 5. Snake River 60.5, 6. Bear Lake 59, 7. Soda Springs 44.2, 8. Ririe 38, 9. Marsh Valley 33.2, 10. Butte County 27.5, 11. American Falls 16.5, 12. Mackay 7.2, 13. Jackpot (Nev.) 6, 14. Teton 3
Individual results
100: 1. Carly Hikida (SF) 13.73; 2. Maycee Hunt (MV) 13.90; 3. Josee Angell (SF) 13.91
200: 1. Cassi Robbins (F) 27.11; 2. Jaylyn McKinnon (F) 27.41; 3. Addison Trent (F) 27.61
400: 1. Cassi Robbins (F) 1:02.13; 2. Jaylyn McKinnon (F) 1:02.48; 3. Josee Angell (SF) 1:03.21
800: 1. Jaresa Jackson (S-S) 2:33.90; 2. Morgan Sensenbach (SR) 2:34.48; 3. Abby Schiess (F) 2:35.25
1,600: 1. Natalya Babcock (BC) 5:39.26; 2. Josi Kelsey (BL) 5:47.64; 3. Sarenady Price (S-S) 5:50.21
3,200: 1. Elli Kelsey (BL) 12:11.20; 2. Natalya Babcock (BC) 12:13.00; 3. Elizabeth Spencer (WJ) 12:17.39
100 hurdles: 1. Cassidy Parkinson (RIR) 17.71; 2. Jade Jackson (S-S) 17.84; 3. Tailyn Russell (WJ) 18.40
300 hurdles: 1. Emma Barclay (AF) 53.53; 2. Cassidy Parkinson (RIR) 53.55; 3. Josi Kelsey (BL) 53.57
4x100: 1. Sugar-Salem (Elizabeth Baldwin, Lindsey Larson, Morgan Teichert, Aleah Lankford) 53.99; 2. Sugar-Salem B 57.08; 3. South Fremont 57.81
4x200: 1. Sugar-Salem (Emma Bird, Ryley Klingler, Elizabeth Baldwin, Lindsey Larson) 1:53.37; 2. Firth 1:56.02; 3. Snake River 1:59.67
4x400: 1. Firth (Kaydee Park, Cassi Robbins, Abby Schiess, Jaylyn McKinnon) 4:18.92; 2. Sugar-Salem 4:27.05; 3. Soda Springs 4:32.57
800 sprint medley: 1. South Fremont (Carly Hikida, Casandra Benitez, Josee Angell, Karlee Thueson) 3:54.64; 2. Sugar-Salem 3:56.96; 3. West Jefferson 4:10.66
High jump: 1. Tara Butler (F) 5-0; 2. Cassi Robbins (F) 4-10; 3. Jenna Gaines (SODA) 4-10
Long jump: 1. Kassidee Campbell (SR) 15-10; 2. Addison Trent (F) 15-8.5; 3. Dallas Sutton (RIR) 15-4
Triple jump: 1. Dallas Sutton (RIR) 33-7; 2. Alexa Horsley (SODA) 31-7; 3. Tara Butler (F) 31-4
Pole vault: 1. Kassi Christensen (S-S) 9-6; 2. CeaJae Vernon (S-S) 7-6; 3. Alix Hawker (SR) 7-0
Shot put: 1. Chelsea Gundersen (BL) 36-0; 2. Mayla Ivie (WJ) 33-4; 3. Abby Morgan (SR) 32-5
Discus: 1. Malorie Tucker (SF) 92-7; 2. Mayla Ivie (WJ) 92-7; 3. Jaylyn McKinnon (F) 92-4