At San Diego, Idaho Falls High School senior Zach Erikson concluded his high school cross-country career Saturday at the 40th annual Foot Locker National Championships at Balboa Park.
Erikson, who reached Foot Locker Nationals upon moving up three spots in the last half mile to place 10th for the last qualifying spot in the championship boys race of last week's Foot Locker West Regionals in Walnut, Calif., finished 28th in 16 minutes, 14.8 seconds. A BYU signee and District 6's first Foot Locker Nationals qualifier since 1999 Bonneville graduate Jed Barta, Erikson was the eighth boy from the West region to finish the race.
Erikson said the course was harder than the West Regionals course at Mt. San Antonio College.
"The course was really wet and soft," Erikson said by phone from the Foot Locker Nationals press room. "Hard to get a grip on. It was really tough."
Since arriving in San Diego on Thursday, Erikson and the 79 other Foot Locker Nationals qualifiers have had numerous activities to partake in leading up to the race. Every participant received custom New Balance gear and New Balance professional athletes like Emma Coburn, Brenda Martinez and Jenny Simpson were present throughout the weekend.
Erikson said runners did the traditional post-Foot Locker Nationals jump into the Pacific Ocean, but had to cut it short due to bacteria concerns following heavy rain. Later in the day, Erikson went ice skating with fellow Idahoan Nick Russell of Bishop Kelly and other runners.
"It's been a really awesome experience," Erikson said. "Meeting all the pro athletes and really good high school athletes, it's been a lot of fun. Everybody is so fun to be around and so nice. Really happy that I made it this far."
Russell placed 22nd in the boys race in 16:04.3 and Lexy Halladay of Mountain View placed 24th in the girls race in 18:18.7.
The Post Register will follow up with Erikson in greater detail early this week.
Boys basketball
RIGBY 63, LOGAN (Utah) 53: At Logan, Utah, Rigby remained unbeaten this winter by overcoming a slow start — the Trojans scored the least amount of points in a quarter this season (10) during the first — and responding in the second and third quarter, 40-22, thanks to improved defense and 10 3-pointers.
Britton Berrett had a team-high 23 points, as the junior hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter.
Coach Justin Jones complimented Tanoa Togiai's passing in the second, as Tagg Olaveson finished with 18 points. Togiai finished with seven.
"They came out, hit some threes on us and got going defensively," Jones said. "We had a slow start, but we dug down and got our defense going and that triggered our fast break opportunities."
Keegan Thompson had 11 points, as Rigby (5-0) plays Kuna in the Preston Tournament Thursday.
RIGBY 63, LOGAN (Utah) 53
Rigby 10 19 21 13 — 63
Logan 17 11 11 14 — 53
RIGBY (63) — Wyatt Taylor 2, Britton Berrett 23, Keegan Thompson 11, Tagg Olaveson 18, Brycen Uffens 2, Tanoa Togiai 7. FG: 24. 3-pointers: 10 (Berrett 5, Thompson, Olaveson 4). FT: 5-6. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
LOGAN (53) — Nye 8, Facer 3, Larsen 5, C. Jensen 8, Parkinson 2, J. Jensen 10, Penigar 12, Truex 5. FG: 17. 3-pointers: 8 (Nye 2, Facer, Larsen, C. Jensen 2, Penigar 2). FT: 11-20. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
SKYLINE 46, CLEARFIELD (Utah) 41: At Clearfield, Utah, Skyline overcome a slow start to earn its second road win of the season, and second in two days.
Cruz Taylor finished with 16 for the Grizzlies, as coach Clint Cornish said he was satisfied with his players coming off the bench Saturday.
Down 11 at one point, Skyline found some offense in the second half to earna gritty win. Skyline outscored Clearfield, 34-22, during the second half.
"Anytime you play Utah schools, it's a little more physical," Cornish said. "It's like the state tournament, there's a little bit more contact whenever you drive the lane. ... Ethan (Wilding) hit some free throws, and big shots for us. We got some defensive stops when we needed to. We had to dig deep, those Saturday games can be tough."
Wilding finished with nine, as Skyline (2-1) hosts Blackfoot Wednesday in a conference matchup.
SKYLINE 46, CLEARFIELD (Utah) 41
Skyline 8 4 17 17 — 46
Clearfield 4 15 12 10 — 41
SKYLINE (46) — Jael Garcia 3, Jo Bates 8, Zach Hansen 4, Cruz Taylor 16, Ethan Wilding 9, Kadin Pabst 6. FG: 15. 3-pointers: 7 (Bates, C. Taylor, Wilding 3, Pabst 2). FT: 9-12. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
CLEARFIELD — stats unavailable.
IDAHO FALLS 52, SYRACUSE 44: At Syracuse, Utah, the Tigers went 2-0 during their weekend road trip down to Utah, beating the Titans thanks to double-digit scoring outputs from Kalvin Bowen, Andrew Gregersen and Paul Wilson.
Wilson scored 13, Gregersen scored 10 and Bowen led all scorers with 16 points.
The Tigers (3-2) took a 34-17 lead by halftime, as they host Madison (5-0) Wednesday.
IDAHO FALLS 52, SYRACUSE 44
Idaho Falls 16 18 2 16 — 52
Syracuse 8 9 13 14 — 44
IDAHO FALLS (52) — Kalvin Bowen 16, Braxton Ball 6, Andrew Gregersen 10, Jaxon Sorenson 7, Paul Wilson 13. FG: 15. 3-pointers: 3 (Gregersen 2, Wilson). FT: 19-31. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
SYRACUSE (44) — Kobe Rusch 10, Ty Burke 3, Blake Soifua 8, Dylan Hawkes 6, Jared Palmer 9, Kingston Williams 6, Keaton Seaich 2. FG: 14. 3-pointers: 5 (Rusch, Burke, Palmer 3). FT: 11-14.
FRUITLAND 68, FIRTH 56: At Firth, the Grizzlies beat the Cougars thanks to a 13-point fourth quarter, which saw Firth trail by five at one point.
Cole Eiguren led Fruitland with 15 points, according to Idaho Sports, as Firth trailed 44-32 at halftime.
No other details were available as of press time. Firth (3-2) plays at Teton next Friday.
Fruitland beat South Fremont 66-53, according to Idaho Sports, earlier Saturday in a game that was postponed from Friday night due to a power outage in St. Anthony.
Girls basketball
NORTH SUMMIT (Utah) 59, RIRIE 58: At Preston, Ririe lost in the waning seconds of the tournament's championship, losing to North Summit, 59-58.
After leading 31-18 at halftime, North Summit outscored Ririe 41-27 in the second half.
Maddie Johnson finished with 16 points, including 10-for-10 at the free throw line. Indee Williams had 15. She and Johnson fouled out of Saturday's game.
Ririe coach Damien Smith said that 'the wheels fell off' defensively for Ririe (6-3), who plays Tuesday at No. 1 ranked Soda Springs.
Soda Springs beat Ririe 48-41 on Dec. 1.
NORTH SUMMIT (Utah) 59, RIRIE 58
North Summit 7 11 18 23 — 59
Ririe 16 15 14 13 — 58
NORTH SUMMIT (59) — Brecklyn Murdock 11, Kennady McQueen 25, Alyssa Richins 4, Teesha Richins 2, Hannah Lamon 3, Hadley Richins 4, Gracie Watterson 10. FG: 21. 3-pointers: 5 (McQueen 4, Lamon). FT: 10-20. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
RIRIE (58) — Maddie Johnson 16, Indee Williams 15, Kenadee Coles 4, Eden Griffith 6, Sara Boone 3, Anna Boone 13, Cassidy Parkinson 1. FG: 18. 3-pointers: 8 (Williams 3, A. Boone 3, Griffith, S. Boone). FT: 14-16. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: Williams, Johnson.
NORTH FREMONT 45, AMERICAN FALLS 31: At American Falls, the Huskies played solid defense and converted from the free throw line to pick up a nonconference win.
Kelby Dye finished with 17 points — 11-of-16 from the line — as the Huskies shut down the Eagles in the second half, 15-3.
'We had a good second quarter, a good lead in the second," North Fremont coach Ben Lenz said. "We got to the free and converted from the line well. We forced a lot of turnovers. It was a good defensive night for us."
Alexa Nedrow had 10, as North Fremont (5-2) hosts American Falls on Tuesday.
NORTH FREMONT 45, AMERICAN FALLS 31
North Fremont 13 15 10 7 — 45
American Falls 11 3 11 6 — 31
NORTH FREMONT (45) — Gracie Litton 3, Ellie Miller 11, Alexa Nedrow 10, Brylie Greener 3, Kelby Dye 17, Shelby Reynolds 1. FG: 12. 3-pointers: 2 (Miller, Litton). FT: 19-28. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.
AMERICAN FALLS (31) — Fehringer 5, Bell 2, Smith 5, G. Barclay 10, E. Barclay 9. FG: 11. 3-pointers: 3 (G. Barclay, Fehringer). FT: 6-11. Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: none.
FIRTH 52, FRUITLAND 35: At Boise, Firth bounced back during its second game in two days thanks to Hailey Gee's 18 points.
Tied 13-13 after the first quarter, the Cougars dominated from the second quarter on, as Cassi Robins scored 9 points.
"We had a great team effort," Firth coach Sharla Cook said. "We had a lot of assists and were able to share the ball really well and find open people. The kids played well together."
Kylee Barker hit two 3-pointers, as Firth (6-2) plays at South Fremont Tuesday.
FIRTH 52, FRUITLAND 35
Firth 13 17 7 13 — 52
Fruitland 13 5 9 8 — 35
FIRTH (52) — Cassi Robbins 9, Hailey Gee 18, Kiley Mecham 4, Piper Sullivan 2, Hailey Barker 4, Abby Schiess 5, Jaylyn McKinnon 4, Kylee Barker 6. FG: 21. 3-pointers: 2 (K. Barker 2). FT: 8-10. Total fouls: 6. Fouled out: none.
FRUITLAND (35) — Tesholidek 3, Church 6, Herschy 4, McDaniel 5, Smith 6, Richins 3, Johnson 6. FG: 14. 3-pointers: 3 (Tesholidek, Johnson 2). FT: 2-4. Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.
TETON 47, WEST JEFFERSON 35: At Teton, an 18-point second quarter sparked Teton en route to a nonconference win and regular season sweep of West Jefferson.
West Jefferson coach Jalena Dixon said Teton made four 3-pointers in that quarter and took a 26-16 halftime lead.
“Teton just got in their groove offensively,” Dixon said. “We had to chip away and ran out of gas at the end.”
She commended Shaylee Anhder for a great second half and Saige Moss for solid defense.
Waklee Kunz had 14 points and Cambrie Streit had 10 for Teton (5-4), which hosts Snake River on Tuesday.
Jordi Holdaway had seven points while Moss and Taneal Wright had six points each for West Jefferson (4-3), which hosts Butte County on Thursday.
TETON 47, WEST JEFFERSON 35
Teton 8 18 11 10—47
West Jefferson 7 9 14 5—35
TETON (47)—Aspen Lasson 3, Halle Lasson 8, Waklee Kunz 14, Brooke Kaufman 4, Cambrie Streit 10, Annalea Brown 8. FG: 17. FT: 7-16. 3-pointers: 6 (H. Lasson 2, Kunz 1, Streit 1, Brown 2). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
WEST JEFFERSON (35)—Shaylee Anhder 4, Mallory Barzee 5, Jordi Holdaway 7, Kynlee Newman 2, Makiah Rogers 5, Saige Moss 6, Taneal Wright 6. FG: 14. FT: 5-10. 3-pointers: 2 (Barzee 1, Rogers 1). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: Holdaway
SHO-BAN 70, LEADORE 39: At Pocatello, Paige Ramsey's 17 points and Danielle Gervin's 18 points were not enough to give the Mustangs their third-straight win Saturday on the road.
Sho-Ban jumped out to an early 14-4 lead and never surrendered it, as three of the Mustangs' five players scored.
"They got out in front of us and were passing ahead of us," Leadore coach Richard Barany said. "We had a pep talk at halftime, and did much better in the third and ran out of steam in the fourth."
Leadore scored 21 points in the third, as the Mustangs (2-4) play at Rockland Friday.
SHO-BAN 70, LEADORE 39
Leadore 4 7 21 7 — 39
Sho-Ban 14 23 12 21 — 70
LEADORE (39) — Paige Ramsey 17, Danielle Gervin 18, Sydney Tomchak 4. FG: 16. 3-pointers: 3 (Ramsey 2, Girvin). FT: 4-13. Total fouls: 3. Total fouls: none.
SH0-BAN (70) — Nakai Appenay 10, Rylee Appenay 4, Harley Jackson 27, Reesha Pokidro 17, Tia Smith-Buckskin 10, Clara Montaya 2. FG: 31. 3-pointers: 7 (N. Appenay 2, Jackson 5). FT: 1-4. Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: none.
Late Friday
Boys basketball
SKYLINE 46, SYRACUSE (Utah) 43
Syracuse 3 15 8 17 — 43
Skyline 7 11 14 14 — 46
SYRACUSE (43) — stats unavailable.
SKYLINE (46) — Kadin Pabst 4, Jo Bates 14, Easton Taylor 2, Spencer Harding 2, Zach Hansen 6, Cruz Taylor 9, Ethan Wilding 5, Jael Garcia 4. FG: 16. 3-pointers: 3 (Bates, C. Taylor, Wilding). FT: 11-16. Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: none.