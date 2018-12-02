At Boise, the Bonneville High School wrestling team concluded a 4-2 weekend at the Buck's Bags Duals and had two wrestlers go undefeated.
Matthew Boone was one of three wrestlers at 195 pounds to go 6-0 and Braxton Sorenson was one of three wrestlers at 138 to go 6-0.
"They were in the gold pod so it makes it so you’re wrestling the toughest teams in the tournament," Bonneville coach Zairrick Wadsworth said by phone. "For them to be able to come out on top and go 6-0 is pretty impressive. We wrestled teams like Minico and Spring Creek (Nev.) Our men wrestled really well. We're right where we want to be."
Boone and Sorenson were not the only District 6 wrestlers to go undefeated. Madison's Jaden Smith went 7-0 at 138, Idaho Falls' Kayson Kenney went 6-0 at 120 and Thunder Ridge's Tanner Webb went 6-0 at 170.
Boys basketball
BOISE 59, HILLCREST 50: At Hillcrest, the Knights lost their third straight to Boise despite a third-quarter comeback that kept Hillcrest within eight points.
Trailing 37-23 at halftime, the Knights outscored the Braves 11-5 during the third quarter to keep it third game in three days close.
The Braves then scored 17 points in the final eight minutes to hand Hillcrest its first 0-3 start since at least 2009.
No other details were available as of press time.
BONNEVILLE 51, POCATELLO 48: At Pocatello, Bonneville got in the win column thanks to Jamison Trane's 17 points and late free throws on the final day of the inaugural Bengal Invitational at Holt Arena.
Trane sealed the Bees' win Saturday after stealing an inbounds pass from Pocatello in the final seconds and making both his free throws.
Randon Hostert added 11 during the win, as the two teams traded leads throughout before Bonneville outscored Pocatello 13-7 in the final quarter.
No other details were available as of press time.
Bonneville (1-1) hosts Madison on Tuesday.
BONNEVILE 51, POCATELLO 48
Bonneville 13 15 10 13 — 51
Pocatello 15 11 15 7 — 48
BONNEVILLE (51) — Carson Johnson 8, Jordan Perez 5, Jamison Trane 17, Randon Hostert 11, Celeb Stoddard 4, Cy Gummow 2, Riley Judy 4.
POCATELLO (48) — Isaac Brown 7, Tyler Olsen 18, Sheldon Romriell 7, Kaden Hales 5, Payton Cleaves 2, Jadyn Downs 9.
CENTURY 48, SHELLEY 36: At Pocatello, Shelley lost its third-straight game to nonconference foe, Century, on the final day of the inaugural Bengal Invitational at Holt Arena.
Wyatt Remington and Parker Hanson finished with eight points, respectively, Saturday for Shelley.
After Shelley outscored Century 10-9 in the third, the D-Backs won out, 14-9.
No other details were available as of press time.
The Russets (0-3) play Thursday at Thunder Ridge.
CENTURY 48, SHELLEY 36
Shelley 7 10 10 9 — 36
Century 11 14 9 14 — 48
SHELLEY (36) — Remington 8, Hanson 8, Wray, 6, Hollist 3, Austin 7, Archibald 2, McBride 2.
CENTURY (48) — Harwell 16, Holm 3, Gunter 4, Zink 11, Rogers 12, Smoot 2.
CHALLIS 42, VALLEY 37: At Carey, Challis defeated Valley to win the Carey Holiday Tournament.
Vikings coach Jerrod Farr said defense won the game.
“Both teams struggled offensively,” Farr said. “The Hardy kid is probably one of the best point guards in the state. Mitch Cotant did a good job of staying on him. He was the difference tonight.”
Parker May had 16 points and Ross Sheppeard added nine for Challis (2-0), which hosts Salmon on Wednesday.
CHALLIS 42, VALLEY 37
Challis 9 10 13 10—42
Valley 7 7 12 11—37
CHALLIS (42)—Garrett Millick 3, Parker May 16, William Ashley 8, Ross Sheppeard 9, Riley Shaw 2, Carson Ammar 3, Isaac Schwenke 1. FG: 9. FT: 9-15. 3-pointers: 5 (Millick 1, May 2, Ashley 1, Sheppeard 1). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
VALLEY (37)—Hardy 5, Muarez 3, Korum 8, Christensen 6, Musselman 13. FG: 9. FT: 5-7. 3-pointers: 4 (Muarez 1, Korum 2, Christenesn 1). Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: none.
Girls basketball
SUGAR-SALEM 63, JEROME 49: At Sugar City, Lindsey Larson had "the game of her life" while propelling the Diggers to victory thanks to a 21-point scoring output.
Sugar-Salem coach Crystal Dayley also complimented Larson's defensive work. The Diggers held Jerome to 15 points in the first half.
Along with Larsen, Macie Knapp scored 20 points for the Diggers.
"Lindsey had the game of her life," Dayley said. "She could not miss. She played great offensively, but also played great defensively, too."
Sugar-Salem (3-2) plays Wednesday at Firth (5-0).
SUGAR-SALEM 63, JEROME 49
Jerome 6 9 12 22 — 49
Sugar-Salem 19 12 18 14 — 63
JEROME (49) — Hurtado 10, Thomas 10, Deadmond 9, Nance 2, Bell 15, Traughber 3. FG: 17. FT: 11-18. 3-pointers: 4 (Hurtado, Bell 3). Total fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.
SUGAR-SALEM (63) — Macie Knapp 20, Madi Fillmore 5, Mardee Fillmore 10, Lindsey Larson 21, Macey Fillmore 4, Sydney Bradshaw 3. FG: 26. FT: 10-15. 3-pointers: 1 (Knapp). Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: none.
MADISON 56, SHELLEY 25: At Rexburg, three Bobcats finished the evening with double-figure scoring in Madison’s nonconference win over Shelley.
After leading 17-14 at halftime, Madison scored 39 points in the second half.
“The kids came out after halftime and shot the ball better,” Madison coach Traci Peterson said. “We’ve honestly been struggling shooting the ball. It was nice to see them come out and hit their shots in the second half.”
Sidney Parker had 16 points, Macie Gordon had 15 and McKell Parkinson had 14 points for Madison (2-3), which plays Friday at Rigby. Shelley (0-7) plays Friday at Idaho Falls.
MADISON 56, SHELLEY 25
Shelley 9 5 7 4—25
Madison 10 7 16 23—56
SHELLEY (25)—Kidman 8, Arzola 4, Downs 4, Leal 8, Vega 1. FG: 9. FT: 6-16. 3-pointers: 1 (Kidman). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.
MADISON (56)—Madison Jensen 3, Jordyn Day 2, Macie Gordon 15, Savanah Dick 6, Sidney Parker 16, McKell Parkinson 14. FG: 22. FT: 6-9. 3-pointers: 6 (Gordon 3, Dick 2, Parkinson 1). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.
SOUTH FREMONT 47, BEAR LAKE 44: At St. Anthony, the Cougars snapped a four-game losing streak by beating a non-conference foe late.
Paizlee Hobbs and Olivia LeCheminant both finished with 13 points, respectively, for South Fremont, which led at halftime and held on to get its first win since Nov. 9.
"We were in control most of the game, though the score seems close, I thought we were mostly in control," South Fremont coach Ryan Erikson said. "We did miss too many free throws ... Bear Lake, they're a scrappy team. But we snapped the losing streak so it was good to get a win."
South Fremont (2-4) hosts West Jefferson Thursday.
SOUTH FREMONT 47, BEAR LAKE 44
Bear Lake 11 8 13 12 — 44
South Fremont 11 13 9 14 — 47
BEAR LAKE (44) — Paige Bennett 5, Hailey Humpherys 12, Josi Kelsey 6, Jimi Lloyd 5, Chelsea Gundersen 10. FG: 13. 3-pointers: Lloyd, Humprheys 2, Bennett. FT: 14-21. Total fouls: 28. Fouled out: Smith, J. Lloyd, W. Lloyd.
SOUTH FREMONT (47) — Tyleigh Hill 3, Kinley Geisler 5, Jalyssa Stoddard 2, Carly Hikida 3, Karlee Thueson 7, Malorie Johnson 1, Paizlee Hobbs 13, Olivia LeCheminant 13. FG: 14. 3-pointers: 4 (Hill, Hikida, Hobbs, Geisler). FT: 15-31. Total fouls: 22. Fouled out: Hobbs.
MACKAY 47, CHALLIS 43: At the Carey Tournament, Mackay beat Challis for the first time this season in the second rendition of the Custard County showdown.
Mackay's fifth win of the season came thanks to a 17-point third quarter and double-digit scoring from Riley Moore and Remi Wojciechowski. Moore finished with 10 points while Wojciechowski finished with 12.
"There was a point in time in the game when we were down and the girls really turned a switch," Mackay coach Kashia Hale said. "They got hungry and went in for the win."
Mackay (4-2) hosts North Gem on Thursday. Jazmine Rivera scored 20 points for the Vikings (4-3), who host Aberdeen on Tuesday.
MACKAY 47, CHALLIS 43
Mackay 8 7 17 15 — 47
Challis 5 14 13 11 — 43
MACKAY (47)— Riley Moore 10, Remi Wojciechowski 12, Aspen Waslow 8, Chloe Fullmer 9, Trinity Seefried 4, Brenna McAffee 2. FG: 17. FT: 13-33. 3-pointers: none. Total fouls: 23. Fouled out: Wojciechowski, Fullmer.
CHALLIS (43) — Jessi Farr 2, Zoe D'Orazio 3, Halle Oerke 3, Austyn Erickson 7, Hannah Corrigan 1, Jazmine Rivera 20, Erin Anderson 3, Tessa Gregory 4. FG: 14. FT: 15-34. 3-pointers: none. Total fouls: 26. Fouled out: Anderson, Rivera.