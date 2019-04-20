At Meridian, five Rigby High School track athletes left the annual YMCA Invitational at Mountain View High School with individual varsity titles.
Wyoming signee and defending 5A state girls shot put champion Mateya Mobley kept her undefeated season in shot put going upon winning the varsity girls title with a mark of 41 feet, 7.25 inches. Teammate and Utah State signee Nate Franz won varsity boys shot put with a personal best 60-3.75 to maintain his undefeated season in the event also. Both their marks are the best thus far this outdoor season for girls and boys shot put in Idaho for any classification per athletic.net. Mobley also placed third in varsity girls discus (111-6.75) while Franz placed second in varsity boys discus (156-8).
Brooklyn Taylor won varsity girls 100 meter hurdles in 15.52. That time puts her at No. 6 in Idaho’s all-classification rankings on athletic.net thus far this season. Teammate Emma Shippen cleared 11-6 to win varsity girls pole vault, putting her at No. 5 in Idaho’s all-classification rankings on athletic.net.
Kaden Hall won varsity boys long jump with a personal best 21-7.25. He also placed third in varsity boys triple jump (42-7), second in varsity boys high jump (6-2) and third in varsity boys pole vault (14-0).
Rigby’s Makenna Bird, Rainey Gallup, Allison Johnson and Hailey Phillips won the girls 4x800-meter relay in 10:16.78 seconds. Teammates Mackenzie Bingham, Trenton Fried, Joseph Campbell and Kwaid Garrett won the boys medley relay in 3:41.42.
Rigby’s Nathan Taylor also claimed a title, winning freshman boys long jump (18-3.5). Blackfoot’s Hadley Humpherys won freshman girls shot put (32-9.5).
There were also other top-three finishes in varsity events for District 6 athletes. Idaho Falls’ Zach Erikson was second in the varsity boys 2k steeplechase in 6:23.34. Teammate Zac Bright was third in varsity boys 800 finals in a personal best 1:57.62 to put him at No. 5 in Idaho’s all-classification athletic.net rankings.
Rigby’s Taiylor Bybee was second in varsity girls high jump (5-4)--tying for No. 2 best in Idaho’s all-classification athletic.net rankings. Teammate Wyatt Wanstrom placed third in varsity boys high jump (6-2).
Rigby’s Brady Edmonds, Nathan Fielding, Eric Eastin and Eli Gallup teamed up to finish third in the varsity boys 4x800 in 8:40.02. Rigby’s 4x400 team of Fried, Ethan Clarke, Campbell and Luke Tapp placed third in 3:33.57 while Bingham, Tapp, Garrett and Fried placed third in the varsity boys 4x200 in 1:33.23.
Softball
RIGBY 7, BONNEVILLE 0: At Bonneville, Rigby shut out Bonneville for a nonconference win.
Taylor Sheppard got the win in the circle, allowing no runs on four hits while striking out 12 and walking one. Mckenzie Cluff had a triple and three RBIs for Rigby (8-9), which plays a doubleheader Tuesday at Thunder Ridge.
Ryley Baker had a triple and Maely Harrigfeld had a stolen base for Bonneville, which hosts Skyline on Tuesday.
RIGBY 7, BONNEVILLE 0
Rigby 700 000 0—7 6 3
Bonneville 000 000 0—0 4 5
RIGBY—Pitchers: Taylor Sheppard 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 12 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: none. 3B: Mckenzie Cluff. RBI: Halle Boone, Cluff 3, Sienna Hall, McKenzie Mecham.
BONNEVILLE—Pitchers: Shandell Carter 0.1 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Annie Elliott 6.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 10 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: none. 3B: Ryley Baker. SB: Maely Harrigfeld.
Baseball
HILLCREST 16, SALMON 4 (6 INNINGS); HILLCREST 7, SALMON 5: At Salmon, Salmon dropped a nonconference doubleheader to Hillcrest.
Salmon had three errors to zero by Hillcrest in game one. Hunter Bingham went 2 for 2 with a stolen base and Kyle Conner went 2 for 3 with a double and a stolen base.
The teams combined for 26 hits and five errors in game two. Brody Kaufman went 4 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Jesse Ballamy went 3 for 3 with a double, four RBIs and a home run and Jake Hayden went 2 for 3 for Salmon (0-6), which plays Monday at Challis-Mackay.
HILLCREST 16, SALMON 4 (6 INNINGS)
Hillcrest 621 025—16 10 0
Salmon 003 001—4 6 3
HILLCREST—Pitchers: B. Prince 4.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 K, 5 BB; McCubbin 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: CJ Chastain 2-3, Shultz 2-3, Grossenbacher 2-4. RBI: Chastain, J. Myers 2, K. Saunders 2, Barttell 2, Shultz 2, McCubbin, Grossenbacher. SB: B. Prince 3, Chastain 6, J. Myers 2, Farrow, Shultz 4, McCubbin 2, Grossenbacher 2.
SALMON—Pitchers: Bob Bowen 2 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 0 K, 6 BB; Brody Kaufman 1 IP, 2 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Kyle Conner 3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Hunter Bingham 2-2, Conner 2-3. 2B: Conner. RBI: Dakota McIntosh, Kaufman, Jake Hayden. SB: Conner, Bingham, Jesse Bellamy.
HILLCREST 7, SALMON 5
Hillcrest 011 202 1—7 14 2
Salmon 101 000 3—5 12 3
HILLCREST—Pitchers: Thompson 3 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; McCubbin 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; W. Jackson 1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 1 BB; J. Myers 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: CJ Chastain 3-4, Shultz 3-3, J. Myers 2-4, Grossenbacher 2-3. 2B: J. Myers, Shultz. RBI: Grossenbacher 2, Bradshaw. SB: W. Jackson 2, Chastain 4, J. Myers, Grossenbacher, Barttell 2, Shultz.
SALMON—Pitchers: Dakota McIntosh 2.2 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Tyler Fitte 4 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Jesse Ballamy 3-3, Brody Kaufman 4-4, Jake Hayden 2-3. 2B: Bellamy, Kaufman. RBI: Bellamy 4, Kaufman 1. SB: Bellamy.