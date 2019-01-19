At Driggs, the Sugar-Salem High School girls basketball team won a shootout with Teton for a 66-59 conference win.
Teton led 30-29 at halftime before Sugar-Salem took a 45-43 lead after three. Teton made 11 3-pointers in the game—six in the first half, five in the second half—but Sugar-Salem won the game by going 13-for-16 from the foul line in the fourth quarter. Senior Macie Knapp had 11 points in the last three minutes of regulation, including a 7-for-7 foul shooting performance.
“She totally stepped up and put them on her back,” Teton coach Shon Kunz said. “She’s a senior and she’s been there in a lot of big games.”
Kunz added that he doesn’t believe he’s ever had a team that made 11 3-pointers in a game.
Knapp had a game-high 27 points while Madi Fillmore added 15 for Sugar-Salem (18-2, 3-0), which hosts South Fremont on Wednesday in its regular season finale.
Waklee Kunz had 24 points (five 3s), Annalea Brown added 15 (five 3s) and Cambrie Streit had 11 points for Teton (8-9, 0-3), which ends the regular season Friday at South Fremont.
SUGAR-SALEM 66, TETON 59
Sugar-Salem 21 8 16 21—66
Teton 15 15 13 16—59
SUGAR-SALEM (66)—Michelle Luke 3, Macie Knapp 27, Madi Fillmore 15, Megan Pannell 2, Mardee Fillmore 6, Lindsey Larson 5, Macey Fillmore 7, Syndey Bradshaw 3. FG: 21. FT: 19-29. 3-pointers: 5 (Luke 1, Knapp 2, Mad. Fillmore 1, Mac. Fillmore 1). Total fouls: 22. Fouled out: none.
TETON (59)—Aspen Lasson 5, Janie Nelson 1, Waklee Kunz 24, Brooke Kaufman 3, Cambrie Streit 11, Annalea Brown 15. FG: 18. FT: 12-23. 3-pointers: 11 (Kunz 5, Streit 1, Brown 5). Total fouls: 22. Fouled out: Streit.
NORTH FREMONT 49, WEST JEFFERSON 35: At Terreton, Ellie Miller had a game-high 25 points for North Fremont in a conference road win over West Jefferson.
After trailing 24-22 at halftime, the Huskies outscored the Panthers 27-11 in the second half.
“Both teams just battled the first half,” West Jefferson coach Jalena Dixon said. “Miller, she was tough tonight. She played strong for North.”
Kelby Dye added 10 points for North Fremont (11-9, 3-4), which hosts Ririe on Wednesday in its regular season finale.
Makiah Rogers had nine points and Saige Moss added six for West Jefferson (14-5, 4-2), which plays Wednesday at Firth.
NORTH FREMONT 49, WEST JEFFERSON 35
North Fremont 9 13 12 15—49
West Jefferson 13 11 2 9—35
NORTH FREMONT (49)—Ellie Miller 25, Litton 2, Dakotah Dexter 2, Brylie Greener 3, Kelby Dye 10, Shelby Reynolds 7. FG: 15. FT: 17-20. 3-pointers: 2 (Miller 1, Reynolds 1). Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: none.
WEST JEFFERSON (35)—Shaylee Anhder 4, Mallory Barzee 4, Abigail Williams 2, Kynlee Newman 3, Makiah Rogers 9, Tyra Pancheri 3, Saige Moss 6, Taneal Wright 4. FG: 14. FT: 3-9. 3-pointers: 4 (Barzee 1, Newman 1, Rogers 1, Pancheri 1). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: Moss.
RIRIE 54, SALMON 15: At Ririe, 11 players scored for Ririe in a senior night conference win over Salmon.
The Bulldogs, who led 30-8 at halftime, made 21 field goals to Salmon’s five.
“We brought some kids up from the JV to play,” Ririe coach Damien Smith said. “Everybody got tons of playing time.”
Shayla Slavin had six points to lead Salmon (0-16, 0-7), which plays Tuesday at Darby, Mont.
Indee Williams had a game-high 20 points to lead Ririe (15-4, 6-0), which plays Wednesday at North Fremont.
RIRIE 54, SALMON 15
Salmon 5 3 5 2—15
Ririe 15 15 11 13—54
SALMON (15)—Rachel Gebhardt 3, Hailey Pilkerton 2, Mackey Williams 2, Faith Lafferty 2, Shayla Slavin 6. FG: 5. FT: 4-6. 3-pointers: 1 (Gebhardt). Total fouls: 6. Fouled out: none.
RIRIE (54)—Maddie Johnson 6, Indee Williams 20, Kenadee Coles 2, Paige Martinez 5, Eden Griffith 2, Sara Boone 3, Anna Boone 2, Dallas Sutton 5, Cassidy Parkinson 6, Halley Guthrie 1, Jordan Scott 2. FG: 21. FT: 6-11. 3-pointers: 6 (Williams 4, S. Boone 1, Sutton 1). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
MACKAY 48, LEADORE 27: At Leadore, Remi Wojciechowski and Trinity Seefried combined for 31 points in Mackay’s conference win over Leadore.
Wojciechowski had a game-high 21 points while Seefried added 10 for the Miners, who led 35-11 at halftime.
“They were lighting it up pretty good,” Leadore coach Richard Barany said.
Paige Ramsey had 12 points and Danielle Girvin added nine for Leadore (4-10, 2-8), which hosts Grace Lutheran on Tuesday.
Mackay (13-3, 9-1) plays Tuesday at Challis.
MACKAY 48, LEADORE 27
Mackay 20 15 11 2—48
Leadore 6 5 6 10—27
MACKAY (48)—Riley Moore 9, Alana Christensen 2, Remi Wojciechowski 21, Chloe Fullmer 2, Katelyn Winters 2, Trinity Seefried 10, Brenna McAffee 2. FG: 21. FT: 3-7. 3-pointers: 3 (Moore 1, Wojciechowski 2). Total fouls: 6. Fouled out: none.
LEADORE (27)—Bailey Herbst 2, Paige Ramsey 12, Lena Beyeler 2, Danielle Girvin 9, Sydney Tomchak 2. FG: 13. FT: 1-6. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 7. Fouled out: none.
GRACE 50, CHALLIS 40: At Challis, a 23-point quarter paced Grace past Challis in a conference game.
The Grizzlies, who led 33-17 at halftime, shot 47 percent from the field in the win.
“They came out to play and we were very flat the very first quarter,” Challis coach Kari Smith said. “That’s what killed us.”
Jessi Farr had 14 points while Jazmine Rivera added nine for Challis (9-9, 0-3), which plays Tuesday at Mackay.
GRACE 50, CHALLIS 40
Grace 23 10 7 10—50
Challis 3 14 5 18—40
GRACE (50)—M. Straatman 2, Z. Walker 2, K. Younger 2, B. Hill 20, B. Rigby 2, M. Windley 17, M. Clagg 5. FG: 21-44. FT: 9-22. 3-pointers: 1 (Hill). Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: none
CHALLIS (40)—Jessi Farr 14, Zoe D’Orazio 2, Halle Oerke 4, Austyn Erickson 1, Jazmine Rivera 9, Erin Anderson 2, Tessa Gregory 8. FG: 15-42. FT: 10-18. 3-pointers: 0. Total fouls: 20. Fouled out: Syrena Zigler
Boys basketball
WATERSPRINGS 35, ROCKLAND 33: At Rockland, the Warriors edged the Bulldogs for a conference win in a rescheduled game.
The teams played 92 seconds on Thursday before a power outage occurred in Rockland, prompting the game to be rescheduled to Saturday. Watersprings led 23-13 at halftime before Rockland rallied, attempting several would-be game-winning 3-pointers in the last 15 seconds that rimmed out.
“They fought back and made it a game at the end,” Watersprings coach Scott Moe said. “We did a lot of things and executed the game plan well.”
Landon Bowman had 17 points while Robert Canfield added seven for Watersprings (9-5, 6-4), which hosts Grace Lutheran on Monday.
WATERSPRINGS 35, ROCKLAND 33
Watersprings 8 15 6 6—35
Rockland 3 10 10 10—33
WATERSPRINGS (35)—Robert Canfield 7, Mikey Buell 3, Landon Bowman 17, Matt Almgren 2, Parker Simmons 6. FG: 13. FT: 5-9. 3-pointers: 4 (Buell, Bowman 3). Total fouls: 18. Fouled out: none.
ROCKLAND (33)—Permann 9, Landon Farr 1, Matthews 9, Norwood 2, Woodworth 4, McLean 2, Levi Farr 6. FG: 12. FT: 7-15. 3-pointers: 2 (Permann). Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: none.
MACKAY 73, LEADORE 23: At Leadore, 10 players scored for Mackay in a conference win at Leadore.
The Miners, who led 48-13 at halftime, made 29 field goals.
“They spread it out like crazy all over the place,” Leadore coach Curtis Beyeler said of Mackay’s scoring depth. “My guys were just in shock and awe, I guess.”
Jacoda Whitworth had 16 points while Colton Holt added 13 for Mackay (12-4, 9-1), which plays Thursday at Sho-Ban.
Austin Beyeler had 10 points to lead Leadore (6-9, 3-7), which hosts Grace Lutheran on Tuesday.
MACKAY 73, LEADORE 23
Mackay 20 28 18 7—73
Leadore 7 6 2 8—23
MACKAY (73)—Kyle Peterson 2, Dallin Greene 4, Wes Winters 4, Nolan Moorman 8, Burt Rogers 1, Sereck Peterson 9, Jacoda Whitworth 16, Caleb Green 7, Chase Green 9, Colton Holt 13. FG: 29. FT: 8-14. 3-pointers: 7 (S. Peterson 1, Whitworth 3, Cha. Green 3). Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: none.
LEADORE (23)— Finnian McConnaghy 2, RJ Foster 3, Austin Beyeler 10, Kyle Quiroz 5, Weston Mackay 3. FG: 9. FT: 4-10. 3-pointers: 1 (Foster). Total fouls: 12. Fouled out: none.