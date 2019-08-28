At Bonneville, four freshmen accounted for 12 of Bonneville’s goals in a 14-0 girls soccer conference win over Shelley.
Brooklyn Pett led the way with six goals for the Bees, who led 10-0 at halftime. Freshmen Reagan Flynn, Mckenzie Gooch and Ali Ellsworth had two goals each. Senior Kelsey Romriell and sophomore Isie Nelson also scored for the Bees (3-0-0, 1-0-0), who play Saturday versus Skyline at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex.
IDAHO FALLS 5, HILLCREST 2: At the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex, the Tigers scored three unanswered goals to end the game for a conference win.
The Knights got goals from Allie Chapple (BreAnn Benson assist) and Zoe Hansen (Hailey Cushing assist), tying the game 2-2 in the 67th minute before I.F. scored three goals to end the game. Hillcrest coach Danielle Francis said the Knights had two players collide heads and a defender go down with an ankle injury late in the game.
Hillcrest (2-1-0, 1-1-0) hosts Highland on Tuesday.
Boys soccer
HILLCREST 0, IDAHO FALLS 0: At Hillcrest, the Idaho Falls and Hillcrest boys soccer teams played to a scoreless tie.
It was the third consecutive meeting going back to last season in which the conference opponents played to a tie, although this was the first that was scoreless.
“Both defensive lines played really well,” Idaho Falls coach Ryan Cook said. “My keeper, Jake Christofferson, made a phenomenal save. It was a good game.”
Hillcrest coach Ryan Ellis agreed with Cook’s observations.
“I don’t think any team dominated,” Ellis said. “Overall, it was just a well balanced game.”
Hillcrest (2-0-1, 1-0-1) hosts Thunder Ridge on Friday while Idaho Falls (0-1-2, 0-0-1) hosts Rigby on Saturday at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex.
Volleyball
RIRIE 3, TETON 1: At Ririe, the Bulldogs began the season with a four set nonconference win over Teton.
The Bulldogs won the first two sets 27-25, 25-18 before dropping the third 22-25 to force a fourth set. Ririe won that won 26-24.
“We always enjoy playing Teton,” Ririe coach Kathryn Nelson said. “We’ve opened against them the last three years.
Erith Hayes had 12 kills, Jordan Scott had 10 kills and Emily Crystal had eight kills for Ririe, who play Saturday at the South Fremont Icebreaker Tournament.
MADISON 3, HILLCREST 0; RIGBY 3, HILLCREST 2: At Rexburg, Madison and Rigby defeated Hillcrest for nonconference wins.
Hillcrest coach Amanda Wade said it was good to play defending 5A state champion Madison, and she noted her team’s improvement since playing Rigby in a jamboree a week ago.
Madison and Rigby both play Friday at Skyline while Hillcrest (0-2) hosts Thunder Ridge on Tuesday.
THUNDER RIDGE 3, SHELLEY 0: At Thunder Ridge, the Titans began the 2019 season with a nonconference sweep of Shelley.
Thunder Ridge defeated the Russets 25-22, 25-21 and 25-15. No further information was available.
Thunder Ridge plays Tuesday at Hillcrest while Shelley hosts Idaho Falls the same night.