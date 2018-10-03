At Ravsten Stadium, Bernice Chavez got a hat trick for the Grizzlies in a 6-1 regular season finale win over District 91 rival Idaho Falls.
The Grizzlies conclude regular season conference play 10-0 and take the No. 1 seed into the 4A District 6 tournament.
Skyline got first half goals from Anna Cheret (sixth minute, Brea Danklefsen assist) and Chavez (ninth minute, unassisted).
Danklefsen scored off a Katie Nawrocki assist in the 41st minute and Chavez scored unassisted three minutes later. Chavez assisted Nawrocki on a 54th minute goal and then completed her hat trick with a 77th minute unassisted goal.
Skyline (12-2-0) plays at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex against the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 4 Idaho Falls and No. 5 Shelley.
HILLCREST 2, BONNEVILLE 0: At Thunder Stadium, the Knights downed District 93 rival Bonneville to end the regular season and secure the No. 2 seed for the 4A District 6 tournament.
Hillcrest led 1-0 at halftime. No further details were available by deadline.
Hillcrest (9-6-1, 7-2-1) hosts an 11 a.m. game Saturday versus Thursday’s game between No. 3 Bonneville and No. 6 Blackfoot.
Boys soccer
IDAHO FALLS 8, SKYLINE 1: At Ravsten Stadium, the Tigers had eight different goal scorers in a win over District 91 rival Skyline to end the regular season.
Jameson Lee, Kyle Fogg, Ben Christopherson, James Harris, Carter Bird, Dimitri Fried Ochoa, Fernando Varini and Josh Burtenshaw scored for the Tigers, who led 3-1 at halftime and began the game trailing 1-0 when Skyline ‘hit a bullet to the right side’ in the first six minutes. I.F. knotted the game at 1-1 within the next three minutes.
“I was proud of the response,” Idaho Falls coach Ryan Cook said. “Our theme was being bothers. It was about being a band of brothers. I told them to look after each other, fight for each other and go out together and win. Five of the eight goals were assisted. Kids were playing unselfish.”
Idaho Falls (8-1-5, 7-0-3) takes the No. 2 seed into the 4A District 6 tournament and play 11 a.m. Saturday at the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex against Thursday’s Blackfoot-Bonneville winner.
HILLCREST 6, BONNEVILLE 0: At Hillcrest, the Knights swept their D93 rival Bonneville thanks to six different scorers before hosting the 4A District 6 tournament.
The Knights led 4-0 at halftime, as Tofik Haws scored in the first 15 minutes of Tuesday’s regular season finale for both teams.
Johan Hernandez then scored before the 25th minute before Jake Hoover and Saul Espinosa scored before half. Bo Linchenko assisted on Hoover’s goal and Balor Reilly assisted Espinosa’s.
“The boys played O.K.,” Hillcrest coach Ryan Ellis said. “They could’ve played better but they played well enough to win.”
Ellis added that his team “could’ve played cleaner” and that Bonneville’s goalie made some “amazing saves.”
Caleb Speirs (assisted by Reilly) and Preston Burke scored the Knights’ second-half goals.
Hillcrest (12-1-3, 8-0-2) takes the No. 1 seed in the 4A District 6 tournament and plays Saturday in Ammon against the winner of Thursday’s Shelley-Skyline game.
BLACKFOOT 3, SHELLEY 1: At Shelley, the Broncos ended the regular season with a win over Shelley.
Brad Cook, Frankie Garcia and Ivan Zamora scored for Blackfoot, which led 2-1 at halftime.
“I don’t think it was a particularly handsome win,” Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said. “The wind picked up. It affected both teams. But it was a win.”
Blackfoot (7-4-2, 6-3-1), hosts No. 6 seeded Bonneville on Thursday to begin the 4A District 6 tournament.
RIGBY 3, HIGHLAND 0: At Rigby, the Trojans beat the Rams 3-0 to end their regular season 5-3-6.
No other details were available as of press time.
Volleyball
BONNEVILLE 3, BLACKFOOT 0; BONNEVILLE 3, MADISON 0: At Bonneville, the Bees swept their 4A District 6 opponent, Blackfoot, before sweeping their east Idaho non-conference rival Madison.
In a match filled with aces, Bonneville beat Blackfoot 25-5, 25-11, 25-9.
It would then beat Madison 25-17, 25-16, 25-19 in a match that had multiple rallies, Bonneville coach Chantal McMurtrey said.
Paige Dixon had a solid night against Madison, garnering nine kills, eight blocks, two aces and seven digs.
Sadie Lott had nine kills, four blocks, one ace and nine digs against the Bobcats. Makayla Sorensen finished with 12 kills, three aces and 13 digs.
“We always get excited to play Madison,” McMurtrey said. “They always seem to push us, so the kids were excited about tonight.”
McMurtrey said she was pleased with her team’s blocks and practices as of late, as the Bees finished with 12 blocks against the Bobcats.
Bonneville (30-3) plays at 4:30 p.m. today at Hillcrest.
THUNDER RIDGE 3, RIGBY 1: At Rigby, Thunder Ridge defeated the Trojans 25-11, 25-16, 23-25, 25-14 for a conference win. No further details were available by deadline.
Thunder Ridge hosts Idaho Falls on Thursday.
FIRTH 3, NORTH FREMONT 0: At Ashton, Firth swept North Fremont 25-7, 25-8, 25-17 to earn a conference win.
Firth coach Elda Park said the Cougars had “solid hitting” throughout. Jordyn Adams finished with 10 kills and two blocks, Kiley Mecham had seven kills, Hailey Gee had six kills and Abby Schiess finished with nine kills and four blocks. Kaydee Park added 32 assists.
“We really good serving tonight,” Park said. “We had a good showing from all our hitters tonight.”
Firth (20-5, 6-0 2A District 6) hosts South Fremont on Thursday.
RIRIE 3, BUTTE COUNTY 0: At Ririe, the Bulldogs swept a nonconference match versus Butte County 25-16, 25-21, 25-10.
“They played really well tonight,” Ririe coach Kathryn Nelson said. “A lot of them had lots of great hits tonight.”
Erith Hayes had 10 kills and four blocks, Cassidy Parkinson had six kills, Kelsey Crystal had five kills and Emily Crystal had four kills and four blocks for the Bulldogs (6-5), who host Salmon on Thursday.